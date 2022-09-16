The tone of the game may have been set on the very first play.
When Fairfield sophomore linebacker Stephen Higgs fell on a Biglerville fumble on the game’s first snap, the Knights let everyone know that they were they to play, as they went on to soundly defeat the Canners 25-8 on Friday at Finafrock Field in Fairfield.
The Knights did not strike on that first possession, as Biglerville’s Christian Shaffer intercepted Fairfield quarterback Wyatt Kuhn when he jumped up to block a pass and the ball stuck in his hands. But it did not take long after that before the Knights showed the kind of attitude they had on this night.
When they were stopped after gaining just four yards midway through the first quarter, punter Andrew Koons faked the Fairfield punt and lofted a perfect pass to Higgs, who fooled the entire Biglerville team and was wide open. The 54-yard touchdown reception was just the beginning.
“It has been a rough couple of weeks here to start, but our kids kept their heads up and they just kept plugging away,” said Fairfield head coach Jason Thurston. “I told them that this team is a good team and they are on a roll. But we came into the game with a really good attitude, and we kept the pedal down the whole game.”
Fairfield had to forfeit last week’s game because only 14 players were healthy enough to play. This week, with time to heal, 19 Knights were in uniform, and they all played like they meant business.
After Higgs scored, the Knights shut down Biglerville as the Canners’ three-and-out ended with a seven-yard sack by a host of Knights, led by Lincoln Kearchner.
Fairfield went right back to work, manufacturing a seven-play, 43-yard drive that ended with Kuhn plunging in from the 1-yard line. The touchdown was set up by Higgs, who followed his blockers on the counter play to perfection, dragging defenders 16 yards to the one. Higgs gained 147 yards on 24 carries to go with three touchdowns.
“Higgs ran hard,” Thurston said. “I felt pretty good about having him step in to fill in for Peyton (Stadler, who graduated), and he has done a tremendous job. We have tried to instill in these guys, that win or lose, we want our opponents to feel it the next morning. We want to be known as a physical team. And tonight, we put it together for four quarters.”
The second quarter was even rougher for Biglerville (2-2), as the Knights (1-2) kept on hitting. After recovering their own punt that rolled 41 yards to the Fairfield 20-yard line, Koons stepped in front of a Joe Ney pass in the end zone and nabbed the first of Fairfield’s three interceptions.
On the very next play, Kuhn hit Koons on a 66-yard completion. Caden Althoff hustled to tackle Koons at the 14 to save the touchdown, but Higgs then carried right up the middle for the remaining 14 yards, putting Fairfield up 18-0 with nearly 11 minutes to go in the half.
Biglerville finally moved the ball, gaining three first downs while getting to the Knights’ nine-yard line. The first of nine Canner penalties moved them back five yards, and a 31-yard field goal attempt was wide.
Two minutes later, Koons intercepted Ney again as the half ended.
“We didn’t tackle, we didn’t block, we lost,” said Canner coach Brett Smyers. “It’s as simple as that. We just had too many critical mistakes. We had two or three big plays called back on penalties, and it was just frustrating. We have a lot to clean up.”
The third quarter was a penalty-fest as the two teams had eight fouls called between them. Fairfield settled down as they began a drive to begin the fourth quarter. Starting at their own 37, Higgs and Camden Bryant moved the ball well on the ground, and Kuhn hit Koons once again, this time for 15 yards to Biglerville’s 22. Higgs then galloped for 18 yards, then put the finishing touches on the Knights’ offensive explosion with a four-yard score.
Biglerville was able to manage a scoring drive in the final two minutes. Ney surprised the Knights with a perfect pass to Tavian McAuliffe that covered 53 yards down to the Knights’ 12-yard line. The next play, Ney hit Juan Morales in the end zone for a touchdown.
“I always expect a game like that from Fairfield,” Smyers said. “They don’t have many kids, but they play hard. I knew that was how it was going to be. Maybe we coaches were the only ones who knew that. I think it will be a wake-up call. I told them to stop reading their press clippings. A team’s record means nothing. You have to come out and execute and perform.”
The Canners will take a 2-2 record (0-1 YAIAA-3) into next week’s game when they host Bermudian Springs (0-4). The Knights (1-0 Y-3) will travel to Hanover to try to hold on to first place in the division.
Biglerville 0 0 0 7 — 7
Fairfield 12 6 0 7 — 25
First quarter
F- Stephen Higgs 54 pass from Andrew Koons (kick blocked) 6:27
F- Wyatt Kuhn 1 run (run failed) :56
Second quarter
F- Higgs 14 run (pass failed) 10:52
Fourth quarter
F- Higgs 4 run (Wyatt Kuhn kick) 8:43
B- Juan Morales 12 pass from Joe Ney (Levi Roberts kick) 1:48
Team Statistics
B F
First downs 9 12
Rushes-yards 23-64 40-235
Passing 4-11-3 4-7-1
Passing yards 78 147
Total yards 142 382
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Punting 5-28.6 1-39.0
Penalties 9-65 6-62
Individual Statistics
Rushing: B-Seth Lady 6-9, Team 1-(-2), Joe Ney 12-53, Robert Salazar 1-5, Juan Morales 2-1, Caden Althoff 1-9-2); F-Dominic Smitley 5-34, Higgs 24-147, Connor Joy 3-29, Kuhn 3-(-9), Jackson Reinke 3-26, Camden Bryant 2-8.
Passing: B-Ney 4-11-78-3; F-Wyatt Kuhn 3-6-93-1, Andrew Koons 1-1-54-0.
Receiving: B-Tavian McAuliffe 3-66, Morales 1-12; F-Higgs 1-54, Koons 2-81, Dylan Hanvey 1-12.
