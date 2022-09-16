Knights
Fairfield’s Stephen Higgs races by Biglerville’s Seth Lady on his way to a 54-yard touchdown off a fake punt during the first quarter of Friday’s YAIAA game in Fairfield. The Knights flew past the visiting Canners, 25-7, for their first victory of the season. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The tone of the game may have been set on the very first play.

When Fairfield sophomore linebacker Stephen Higgs fell on a Biglerville fumble on the game’s first snap, the Knights let everyone know that they were they to play, as they went on to soundly defeat the Canners 25-8 on Friday at Finafrock Field in Fairfield.

