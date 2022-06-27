With this being his son’s final season in the Adams County Babe Ruth League, Fairfield head coach Rocky Cramer is stepping down as the coach of the team.
He received a nice going away present, as his players sent him out a champion with a 14-2, five-inning victory over visiting Taneytown in the championship game Monday evening at the Fairfield Amvets Field.
Fairfield (14-1-2) also captured the title in 2021.
“I’ve been coaching a lot of these guys since they were playing tee ball,” Cramer said. “It’s been fun to help them develop their skills and watch them grow as players over the years. It’s awful nice to get back-to-back championships to end it.”
The hosts showed an abundance of plate discipline throughout the evening, drawing 10 free passes on the night, and it started right away as Jackson Reinke and Gavin Cramer drew walks to begin the bottom of the first.
A throwing error allowed Reinke to score and Stephen Higgs’ sacrifice fly plated Cramer.
Brady Cree doubled with one down to restart the rally and came around on Layne Clabaugh’s single, then Vaughn Lewis singled to plate Clabaugh.
Fairfield plated two more in the third on Higgs’ single that scored Reinke, who tripled with one down. Then Cree reached on an error to score Cramer.
Taneytown answered with two runs in the fourth when Owen Hicks drew a free pass with the bases loaded and Wyatt Dennstendt followed with a sac fly.
That left two on and two out for Josh Miller but Reinke fanned him to get out of the inning.
Reinke was lifted after walking the first two batters of the fifth inning as his pitch count reached 89. He allowed two runs and three hits with six strikeouts and six walks.
“Jackson pitched very well tonight,” Cramer said. “He threw mainly fastballs, mixed in a few changeups and curves, but mainly fastballs.”
Lewis replaced Reinke on the bump and retired the next three batters as he sandwiched a pair of punchouts around a popout.
Fairfield finished the game off in the fifth with an eight-run explosion.
The visitors tried a trio of pitchers in the frame and none of them could effectively find the strike zone, as the hosts drew five walks and there were three hit batters in the inning.
“We work on being smart at the plate and in the field,” Cramer said. “Our older guys are very good leaders and they mentor our younger guys.”
The biggest hit of the outburst was Higgs’ two-run double to right-center, while Brady Cahill stroked an RBI single. Kaden Merson supplied a sac fly and Cramer and Chase Clapsadl each walked with the bags full.
“We talked before the game about playing without pressure,” Cramer said. “To just relax, have fun and to win the game.”
Fairfield’s eight-hit attack was paced by two knocks and four RBI from Higgs. Reinke and Cramer scored three times and Cree and Clabaugh each scored twice.
Austin Nusbaum recorded two of Taneytown’s three hits, including a two-bagger.
Taneytown 000 20 — 2 3 2
Fairfield 402 08 — 14 8 0
Jacob Etzler, Wyatt Dennstendt (5), Nick Everhart (5) and Nate Wolters; Jackson Reinke, Vaughn Lewis (5) and Stephen Higgs. SO-BB: Etzler 6-6, Dennstendt 0-1, Everhart 0-3; Reinke 6-6, Lewis 2-0. W-Reinke. L-Etzler. 2B: T-Austin Nusbaum; F-Brady Cree, Higgs. 3B: F-Reinke.
