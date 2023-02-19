TOWNSEND
Buy Now

Gettysburg junior Jaxon Townsend pins Spring Grove’s Chase Amspacher in the 160-pound finals of the District 3 Class 3A Section 4 Tournament on Saturday at South Western High School. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

It would be hard not to have a smile on your face if you were a fan of the Gettysburg wrestling team Saturday.

At the District 3 Class 3A Section 4 tournament at South Western High School, the Warriors saw six of their wrestlers advance to the finals while two others took places in the consolation medal rounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.