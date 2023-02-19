It would be hard not to have a smile on your face if you were a fan of the Gettysburg wrestling team Saturday.
At the District 3 Class 3A Section 4 tournament at South Western High School, the Warriors saw six of their wrestlers advance to the finals while two others took places in the consolation medal rounds.
A total of four Gettysburg grapplers ultimately took home gold, led by senior Tyler Withers, who secured his 34th victory in the final by pinning South Western’s Robbie Sterner in 2:56. Jaxon Townsend (160), Isaiah Jackson (114) and Will Yordy (107) also won sectional crowns, with Jackson also securing a fall by pinning Dover’s Eli Leiphart in 63 seconds.
Gabe Pecaitis (139) and Dalton Redden (145) both placed second after dropping decisions while Caden Shearer finished fourth at 152 to make it seven Warriors heading to the District 3 Championship draw next weekend.
“We did a great job of getting six to the finals,” Warriors coach Chris Haines said. “And we have seven moving on and we need to get ready for Friday.”
Despite the bevy of Gettysburg kids in contention, the only bittersweet thing about it all was how the Warriors just missed out on winning the sectional team title. Haines and his crew took third after tallying 170 team points, 11.5 less than Central York and 10 less than Spring Grove.
“We just needed some more wrestle-back points from our guys,” Haines said alluding to the nine Central York wrestlers that placed in the top-six, which was one more than his side.
The Gettysburg lightweights put the Warriors in a great position early in the championship round as the pair of freshman Yordy (35-10) and Jackson (25-15) won their bouts. Yordy disassembled top-seeded Justin Adams of York Suburban en route to a 6-3 decision while Jackson, who was elevated to a No. 2 seed after top-seed Matthew Conde of West York could not participate, made quick work of Leiphart, who entered as the No. 5 seed.
“Will just did an awesome job out there,” Haines said. “And he did it against a much bigger opponent. He used some pretty outstanding leg attacks there. And Isaiah did a great job of attacking and getting into his cradle.”
Those victories provided some extra inspiration for Withers, who probably didn’t need it.
“It’s great to watch and see those younger guys come and out get wins like that,” said Withers, who claimed his first sectional title. “Just super proud of them.”
The Gettysburg senior got off to a slow start in his bout with Sterner as he gave up the first two points on a takedown before eventually over-powering Sterner to earn the second-period fall.
“I actually have quite a bit of experience with that,” Withers said of falling behind early. “Last year and my freshman year I was behind in my matches in the first period and had to work back, so I wasn’t too worried.”
Pecaitis (22-5) at 139 and Redden (24-11) at 145 both fell victim to part of a strong midweight class from Central York. Eli Long of the Panthers rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to secure a 4-2 victory that ignited a run of three-straight sectional titles for the Panthers.
Wyatt Dillon dominated Redden to earn an 8-0 major before Carter Davis completed the run for CY with another major decision over Garrett Lowans of Waynesboro at 152.
For Long it was a bit of a redemption as Pecaitis won the last battle between the two last year.
“I lost to him over the summer,” Long said. “I learned that I kind of wrestled to his style and allowed it to go the way he wanted the match to go. I was sloppy in neutral and got caught in a cradle, so I just tried to go out there and wrestle more of my match and not allow him to dictate the movement and pace of the match.”
Shearer will be joining his mates at Spring Grove on Friday. The freshman fell in the quarterfinal round to Davis before downing Luke Smyser of Spring Grove in the consolation semifinals, 5-0. Shearer had trouble generating much of anything in his third-place bout with Frank Gulli of Red Lion in falling 9-0.
Gettysburg’s Kaiden Holmes (127) won his fifth-place bout by forfeit to become the first-alternate if any of the top-four cannot compete next weekend.
New Oxford placed seventh overall in the team standings with 96.5 points, led by a second-place finish from Jerry Dattoli at 127. In addition to Dattoli, the Colonials will take two others – Lane Johnson (160) and Micah Smith (285), who both placed fourth – to Spring Grove next weekend.
Smith scored an 8-5 decision in the third overtime period against Isaiah Durham of Susquehannock in perhaps the most memorable match of the entire day. Smith scored an escape with four seconds left in the third period to even his bout at 4-4. He earned a stalling and penalty point in TB2 before Durham escaped to make it 6-5 with 27 seconds left. Instead of trying to go passive, Smith went the aggressive route and scored a takedown with four seconds left to advance.
“I think our guys all wrestled real well today,” New Oxford coach Brian Martin said. “I think we had a great tournament. We had six guys placing and three going through. Micah hearted out a big match there in the (consolation) semifinals to be able to win. Jerry wrestled well and Lane Johnson made it through. So, overall it was great. Very happy.”
District 3 Class 3A
Section 4 Tournament
Saturday — South Western H.S.
Team: 1. Central York (CY) 181.5, 2. Spring Grove (SG) 180, 3. Gettysburg (Get) 170, 4. Red Lion (RL) 137.5, 5. York Suburban (YS) 112.5, 6. Waynesboro (Way) 112, 7. New Oxford (NO) 96.5, 8. Dallastown (Dal) 93, 9. South Western (SW) 74, 10. Northeastern (NE) 69, 11. Susquehannock (Sus) 42, 12. Dover (Dov) 34.5, 13. York Tech (YT) 30, 14. West York (WY) 22
Fifth Place
107-Telencio (SG) md. Bonczewski (SW), 13-5; 114-Crouse (Sus) d. Seager (RL), 5-3; 121-Uhler (NO) md. Howard (Way), 11-3; 127-Holmes (Get) fft. over Knight (CY); 133-Hess (NO) d. Lusco (RL), 2-0; 139-Kocoronis (NE) d. Jones (WY), 14-12; 145-Myers (Way) p. Borrell (SW), 3:42; 152-Price (NO) d. Smyser (SG), 7-5; 160-Lehr (Way) p. Conaboy (SW), 2:47; 172-Grubb (SG) p. Kwasnjuk (YT), 1:57; 189-Glover (YT) fft. over Rappazzo (RL); 215-Ukattah (CY) d. Markel (YT), 5-2; 285-Rhodes (Dal) fft. over Durham (Sus)
Third Place
107-Keares (CY) d. Hoffman (Dov), 3-0; 114-Grim (SG) d. Twigg (CY), 4-1; 121-Brown (WY) d. Karlie (Dal), 4-3; 127-Key (Dal) d. Harvey (RL), 3-1; 133-G. Gentzyel (YS) p. Pierce (SW), 2:32; 139-Damon (RL) d. Baker (SG), 5-1; 145-B. Gentzyel (YS) p. Smith (RL), 1:48; 152-Gulli (RL) md. Shearer (Get), 9-0; 160-Maley (NE) d. Johnson (NO), 5-0; 172-Mong (Way) d. Jones (YS), 8-7; 189-Grim (Dal) d. Shockey (Way), 3-1; 215-Lopez (RL) p. Usow (Dal), 2:55; 285-Nelson (RL) p. Smith (NO), 2:36
Championship Finals
107-Yordy (G) d. J. Adams (YS), 6-3; 114-Jackson (G) p. Leiphart (Dov), 1:03; 121-Hewitt (NE) d. Orrell (RL), 7-3; 127-T. Adams (YS) tf. Dattoli (NO), 4:45 (17-2); 133-Snyder (SG) d. Rooney (Way), 6-3; 139-Long (CY) d. Pecaitis (Get), 4-2; 145-Dillon (CY) md. Redden (Get), 8-0; 152-Davis (CY) md. Lowans (Way), 14-1; 160-Townsend (Get) md. Amspacher (SG), 9-0; 172-Myers (CY) fft. over Feeney (Dal); 189-Withers (Get) p. Sterner (SW), 2:56; 215-Conover (SG) p. Hall (Sus), 1:43; 285-Hershey (SG) d. Scully (CY), 7-0
