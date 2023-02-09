When the Pennsylvania General Assembly returns to session later this month, our electeds could be looking at several hunting and wildlife-related bills.
State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Punxsutawney) plans to introduce legislation to return the opening day of antlered deer season back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. The measure reportedly has several co-sponsors.
The House still has to appoint members to committees.
State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) supports the current Saturday opener. He plans to introduce a bill in the Senate to give the Pennsylvania Game Commission the authority to implement additional Sunday hunting. Hunters now have three Sunday opportunities, one in each of the archery deer, bear and the firearms deer seasons.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star has reported that State Rep. Mary Jo Daley (D-Montgomery) would like to propose a resolution to authorize a study on the “current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors” in Pennsylvania. She thinks a study will help state entities better protect wildlife and residents.
Similar resolutions during two previous legislative sessions for the Commonwealth with far too many roadkills, did not make it to the House floor.
At least a dozen other states have acted on wildlife corridors, strips of natural habitat that link wildlife populations that are otherwise separated by roads, farmland, and other man-made obstacles.
I wish I shared Rep. Daley’s optimism about this latest attempt.
Rep. Daley is also listed as a potential co-sponsor of a bill “Establishing natural organic reduction as an option for human interment.”
It proposes an alternative to traditional cremation.
“In addition to expanding green options for Pennsylvanians such as the use of alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water-based cremation, this forthcoming legislation (former HB 2916) would allow for a process called natural organic reduction whereby the body is placed in a large vessel with straw, wood chips, and other natural materials,” Rep. Daley’s memorandum reads. “The body then decomposes naturally, with the process sped up by the presence of microorganisms. The process uses 1/8th the amount of energy of a more traditional cremation and creates soil that is perfectly safe for gardens, trees, and general land use.”
I will just leave this here.
TRIO OF ELK SEASONS
The Game Commission board has given preliminary approval to archery, general, and late elk hunting seasons.
A prospective hunter may apply for $11.97 per season, or $35.91 for all three. Applications can be purchased online at www.huntfish.pa.gov or at any in-store hunting license vendor.
Seasons and bag limits will be approved at the board meeting on April 15.
Changes can be made to application preferences (hunt zones and sex) until the application period closes on Sunday, July 16.
Important changes have been made to the application timeframe in response to the adjustment of the drawing date, which will take place on Saturday, July 29, at the Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s Elk Expo, in Benezette. The drawing date was moved up to allow archery elk hunters more time to prepare.
ONWARD, MAYBE
If you follow “Fur, Feathers & Fins,” you probably enjoy a good hunting, fishing, and outdoors story.
I’d like to propose a new feature that invites you, the reader, to add some of your own creative writing to a weekly progressive story that would fit under the “F,F&F” umbrella.
It would begin when I write the first 100 words of the story. It is then followed the next week by an additional 100 words of plot development submitted by a reader, taking the story onward.
Rules: No more than 100 words allowed. No foul language allowed, but fowl language would be permitted. Submissions must have a link to the story in progress. Those taking the story onward decide where it goes. I will select the week’s progressive entry, with the goal of having the work of every writer included at some point. Names of writers will be included.
If at least a handful of readers are interested in being co-authors, this feature will go onward. See my email below.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
