SWIMMING
Gettysburg girls 131, New Oxford 38
Gettysburg boys 117, New Oxford 37
The Gettysburg girls captured a share of the YAIAA-2 championship on Thursday following their victory over New Oxford. The Warriors and York Suburban finished with matching 4-0 records in the division.
Gettysburg claimed victories in all but one event against the Ox, picking up big performances across the board. Morgan Bishop won the 100 fly and 100 back, joining Maya Brainard (50 free, 200 free), Hannah Green (200 IM, 500 free) and Hannah Brainard (200 free, 100 free) as double individual event winners. That foursome also comprised the winning 200 medley relay squad for the Warriors (4-0, 6-2).
Valerie Clabaugh led the Colonials (1-3, 1-5) by winning the 100 breast in 1:15.44, in addition to taking second in the 100 fly.
Sam Nelson, Zach Tipton, Finn Clarke and Zach Turner each won two individual events for the Warrior boys, who improved to 3-1 in division competition. Alex Koufos took the 200 IM as well.
Alan Flores was runner-up in the 50 free and 500 free for the Ox (0-4, 0-6).
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Maya Brainard, Hannah Green, Hannah Brainard) 2:05.98; 200 free: 1. H. Brainard (G) 2:00.62, 2. Malina Reber (G) 2:25.08, 3. Olivia Goldman-Smith (G) 2:26.33; 200 IM: 1. Green (G) 2:33.55, 2. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:39.97, 3. Carolyn Schuengrab (G) 2:48.07; 50 free: 1. M. Brainard (G) 27.23, 2. Katie Ketterman (G) 29.01, 3. Molly Raab (NO) 29.83; 100 fly: 1. Bishop (G) 1:08.55, 2. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 1:09.56, 3. Addy Dunlop (G) 1:21.59; 100 free: 1. H. Brainard (G) 55.33, 2. Natalie Hurwitch (G) 1:04.40, 3. Ketterman (G) 1:05.54; 500 free: 1. Green (G) 6:12.32, 2. Reaver (G) 6:25.44, 3. Reber (G) 6:27.38; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Brainard, Ketterman, Bishop, M. Brainard) 1:47.61; 100 back: 1. Bishop (G) 1:13.20, 2. Dunlop (G) 1:15.80, 3. Raab (NO) 1:18.64; 100 breast: 1. Clabaugh (NO) 1:15.44, 2. M. Brainard (G) 1:17.76, 3. Hurwitch (G) 1:21.15; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Green, Dunlop, Reber, Reaver) 4:23.28
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Sam Carlson) 1:47.06; 200 free: 1. Finn Clarke (G) 2:04.20, 2. Colin Arnold (G) 2:13.41, 3. Trae Brownley (G) 2:34.72; 200 IM: 1. Alex Koufos (G) 2:26.48, 2. Evan Kahn (G) 2:46.30; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) 22.60, 2. Alan Flores (NO) 23.33, 3. Carlson (G) 23.65; 100 fly: 1. Clarke (G) 1:02.47, Kahn (G) 1:25.49; 100 free: 1. Nelson (G) 51.77, 2. Cole Smith (NO) 57.31, 3. Wes Coolbaugh (G) 1:01.54; 500 free: 1. Nelson (G) 4:58.20, 2. Flores (NO) 6:00.69, 3. Arnold (G) 6:03.70; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Coolbaugh, Koufos, Arnold, Tipton) 1:42.94; 100 back: 1. Turner (G) 58.96, 2. Grant Hayward (NO) 1:06.28, 3. Koufos (G) 1:07.94; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:05.63, Smith (NO) 1:09.72, 3. Auden Day (G) 1:14.56; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Carlson, Nelson, Turner) 3:36.33
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 56, York Country Day 37
Cody Valentine drained four 3-pointers and Eric Ball tallied 14 points as the Knights bolstered their playoff positioning on Thursday.
Fairfield (10-9) holds the final playoff spot in Class 2 ahead of Steel-High. Thursday’s win, which included a 12-point effort by Peyton Stadler and nine points from Andrew Koons, gives the Knights some breathing room with three games remaining on their schedule.
Fairfield 23 13 10 10 — 56
York Country Day 4 12 10 11 — 37
Fairfield (56): J. Myers 1 0-0 2, Koons 3 3-3 9, Ball 7 0-0 14, C. Valentine 4 0-0 12, Tabler 1 1-2 3, Stadler 6 0-0 12, Mumpower 1 0-0 2, Witte 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-5 56
York Country Day (37): Charleston 1 1-1 3, Boie 4 0-1 8, Tansey 6 3-3 15, Haglin 5 1-2 11. Totals: 16 5-7 37
3-pointers: F-Valentine 4
Eastern York 59, Gettysburg 52
The Warriors’ playoff hopes took a hit on Thursday when they were unable to upset the visiting Golden Knights. Gettysburg (8-12) was tied with Eastern (13-7) at the half before the visitors pull away for the win.
Trent Ramirez-Keller topped the scoring charts with a game-high 27 points, which included four triples. Ethan Wagner dropped 13 points as well.
Eastern 12 15 14 18 - 59
Gettysburg 7 20 10 15 - 52
Eastern York (59): Seitz 2 3-5 8, Smith 2 1-2 5, Lipsius 3 1-2 10, Bausman 4 2-4 11, Wamsley 2 4-6 8, Weaver 3 5-6 14, King 1 0-2 3. Totals: 17 16-27 59.
Gettysburg (52): Golden 0 1-4 1, Hankey 2 0-0 5, Ramirez-Keller 9 5-6 27, B. Wagner 1 0-1 2, E. Wagner 5 3-4 13, Herr 2 0-0 4. Non-scorer: Boone. Totals: 19 9-15 52.
3-Pointers: EY-Lipsius 3, Weaver 3, Seitz, Bausman, King; G-Ramirez-Keller 4, Hankey
Big Spring 59, Biglerville 27
Matthew Ward’s 27 point sent the Bulldogs on their way past the Canners in Thursday’s non-conference game.
Eli Weigle provided a spark for the Canners with 13 points, while Lukas Smelser and Cam Tyson finished with six apiece.
Big Spring 17 13 20 9 - 59
Biglerville 8 9 3 7 - 27
Big Spring (59): Ward 11 2-4 27, Sallie 4 0-0 8, Richwine 1 0-2 3, Knouse 1 0-0 3, Burnhiser 2 5-6 9, Luckery 3 1-4 9. Totals: 22 8-16 59
Biglerville (27): Weigle 5 0-0 13, Smelser 3 0-0 6, Salter 1 0-0 2, Tyson 2 0-2 6. Non-scorers: Shaffer, Althoff, Palmer, Miller, VanDyke, Regentin, Slothower. Totals: 11 0-2 27
3-pointers: BiS-Ward 3, Richwine, Knouse, Luckery 2; Big-Weigle 3, Tyson 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 78, Fairfield 14
The Eagles posted 55 first-half points in a runaway win over the visiting Knights on Thursday.
Bermudian (17-4) was paced by Hannah Chenault, who lit it up from the outside with six 3-pointers on her way to 20 points. Bailey Oehmig posted 16 points and Lilly Peters added a dozen.
Madison Cromwell led Fairfield (7-14) with five points.
Fairfield 4 0 4 6 — 14
Bermudian Springs 33 22 18 5 — 78
Fairfield (14): Cromwell 2 1-4 5, Dennison 1 0-0 2, Valentine 1 0-0 2, Wastler 1 1-2 3, Weikert 0 0-2. Non-scorers: Bollinger, Neiderer, Battern, Fulgham, Aker. Totals: 6 2-8 14
Bermudian Springs (78): Metzger 1 0-0 2, Bealmear 2 0-0 4, A. Peterson 1 2-2 5, Lu. Peters 1 0-2 2, LaBure 1 1-2 3, Li. Peters 6 0-1 12, Oehmig 7 0-0 16, Bross 3 0-3 8, Chenault 7 0-0 20, Keller 1 0-0 2, Feeser 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Benzel, Carlson, Devita. Totals: 32 3-9 78
3-pointers: BS-A. Peters, Oehmig, Bross, Chenault 6
Hanover 60, Newport 32
Jaycie Miller dropped a game-high 21 points to lead the Hawkettes past the Buffs in non-league play on Thursday.
Riley Stigler added 13 points, and like Miller, nailed a trio of 3-pointers. Annie Smith, Peyton Conover and Lily Moorhead added six points apiece for Hanover (13-8), which pulled away with a 21-2 fourth quarter.
Hanover 15 15 9 21 — 60
Newport 7 13 10 2 — 32
Hanover (60): Smith 3 0-0 6, Conover 2 1-2 6, Miller 7 4-6 21, Garman 1 0-0 2, Stigler 4 2-2 13, Moorhead 2 0-0 6, Noel 1 0-0 2, Wildasin 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Beltran, Maloney. Totals: 22 7-10 60
Newport (32): Weidenhammer 1 0-0 3, Daniels 1 8-8 11, Caudle 2 0-1 5, Weidenhammer 5 0-0 10, Kuhn 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 8-11 32
3-pointers: H-Conover, Miller 3, Stigler 3, Moorhead 2; N-Weidenhammer, Daniels, Caudle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.