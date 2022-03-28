Going into Saturday, Danny Dietrich was the only driver to have finished in the top five during each of the first three races of the season at Lincoln Speedway.
Dietrich continued his early season success with a $4,000 win on a chilly afternoon. Dietrich had nothing but praise for the track surfaces that the track crew has provided early in the season.
“We’ve had a good car here,” said Dietrich. “We just need to get rolling. The track’s been phenomenal. This is so much fun to race on a track like this.”
Dietrich lined up 10th for the start of the 30-lap feature and started his charge to the front early, working up to fifth by lap 3.
Just four laps after Dietrich took the lead, the caution came out. The yellow flag wouldn’t fly again until one lap remained, lining up the field for a one lap shootout.
“I didn’t want to see any cautions because I knew I was picking lapped cars off pretty good off of (turn) 4 here,” said Dietrich.
Dietrich had All-Star Circuit of Champion driver Justin Peck behind him for the late race restart.
“I know with Justin behind me I got to hit my marks on the restart or he’s going to pull a slide job,” he said. “He likes to run hard like I do so you can’t just blow in on the top and not expect a slide job so I tried to protect that.”
Dietrich held off Peck on the final lap to score his first win of the 2022 season.
Zane Rudisill started on the pole of the 30-lap feature in what was only his second time behind the wheel of a 410 sprint car. Rudisill led the field into turn 1 with Brie Hershey and Jim Siegel in tow. The caution flag waved on lap 1 when Aaron Bollinger found himself sitting backwards in turn 2.
The top five for the restart were Rudisill, Hershey, Siegel, Devon Borden and Austin Bishop. In just one lap Dietrich drove from 10th to seventh and Peck advanced from 12th to eighth.
Rudisill had a solid restart while Siegel looked to the outside of Hershey in turn 3. Hershey held on to second that time, but lost the spot to Siegel on lap 3 at the line.
Borden was charging to the front of the pack from his sixth place starting spot. He was up to third on lap 5 and second on lap 7.
Rudisill had caught the tail end of the field allowing Borden to close in. Borden made the pass for the lead in turn 2 on lap 10.
Dietrich was also on the move and got by Siegel for third on lap 11 and took second from Rudisill on lap 12.
Dietrich had knocked Borden’s lead to under one second and took the top spot at the line on lap 16. Borden took the lead back coming out of turn 2 and held on to it down the back stretch. He got Borden back coming out of turn 4 to hold and lead the lap.
Dietrich put a lapped car between himself and Borden, but Borden caught up to him again to battle for the lead. The yellow flag waved on lap 20 when Borden made contact with a lapped car in turn 2. Borden had been running second and initially stayed out to maintain his position, but was forced to go to the pits with a flat tire.
The top five for the restart were Dietrich, Siegel, Peck, Justin Whittall and Rudisill.
Siegel looked to the bottom of turns 1 and 2 on the restart to try and take the lead but could not complete the pass.
Alan Krimes, who had started 20th, got by Rudisill for fifth and then Whittall for fourth.
Peck was all over Siegel, battling for second as Dietrich checked out from the rest of the field. His lead was nearly three seconds as the laps wound down.
Peck was still searching for a way around Siegel and was finally successful at the line with two laps to go.
The caution came out with one lap to go when Austin Bishop and Freddie Rahmer got together at the flag stand. Bishop and Rahmer had been running seventh and eighth.
The field lined up for a one-lap shootout behind Dietrich, Peck, Siegel, Krimes and Whittall.
Dietrich drove through the middle of turns 1 and 2 which was enough to keep Peck at bay. Dietrich crossed the line .525 seconds ahead of Peck. Siegel was third and Krimes charged from 21st to a solid fourth place finish. Whittall completed the top five.
Doug Dodson Wires the Field in 305 Sprint Season Opener
Dave Wickham and Johnny Scarborough shared the front row for the start of the 20-lap season opener for the PASS 305 Sprint Car Series. Scarborough and third place starting Doug Dodson drag raced for the lead down the back stretch with Dodson taking over the top spot coming out of turn 4.
Logan Spahr who started sixth was up to fourth on lap 2.
Dodson still held the lead 5 laps in with Scarborough, Kruz Kepner, Spahr and Ken Duke Jr. making up the top five.
Dodson was pulling away from the field while Duke was putting pressure on Spahr for fourth. Kepner was battling Scarborough for second place and took the spot on lap 10 coming out of turn 2. Spahr got by Scarborough for third on lap 13, and Scarborough pulled off the track into the infield on lap 15.
Dodson dominated the non-stop feature, crossing the finish line 8.505 seconds ahead of Kepner. Spahr finished third and Duke was fourth. Domenic Melair made a last lap pass on Austin Reed to take fifth.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 67-Justin Whittall; 6. 11-Parker Price-Miller; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 9. 97-Brie Hershey; 10. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 11. 39-Chase Dietz; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 13. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 14. 5J-John Walp; 15. 11A-Austin Bishop (DNF); 16. 8R-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 17. 11P-Niki Young; 18. 99m-Kyle Moody; 19. 33-Riley Emig; 20. 8-Billy Dietrich; 21. 21T-Scott Fisher; 22. 27-Devon Borden (DNF); 23. 5a-Zachary Allman (DNF); 24. 11T-TJ Stutts (DNF)
Lap leaders: Rudisill (1-9), Borden (10-15) & Dietrich (16-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 11A-Austin Bishop; 2. 11-Parker Price-Miller; 3. 5-John Walp; 4. 11P-Niki Young; 5. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 1X-Chad Trout
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 13-Justin Peck; 4. 5a-Zachary Allman; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 7-Trey Hivner; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 11T-TJ Stutts; 2. 97-Brie Hershey; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 99m-Kyle Moody; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 15-Lynton Jeffrey
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 4Z-Zane Rudisill; 2. 27-Devon Borden; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 6. 35-Tyler Esh (DNF)
Heat 5 (10 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 67-Justin Whittall; 3. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 13s-Jon Stewart; 6. 23-Michael Millard
Consy (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 6. 1x-Chad Trout; 7. 39m-Anthony Macri; 8. 7-Trey Hivner; 9. 13s-Jon Stewart; 10. 35-Tyler Esh; 11. 90-Jordan Givler; 12. 15-Lynton Jeffrey; 13. Michael Millard
PASS/IMCA 305 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 20-Doug Dodson ($350); 2. 19K-Kruz Kepner; 3. 5-Logan Spahr; 4. 67-Ken Duke Jr.; 5. 36-Domenic Melair; 6. 34-Austin Reed; 7. 80-Dave Wickham; 8. 39x-Scott Frack; 9. 41-Josh Harner; 10. 17-Owen Dimm; 11. 03M-Matthew Swift; 12. 61C-Johnny Scarborough (DNF); 13. 31-Donnie Hendershot (DNF); 14. 19-Ryan Neil (DNF)
Lap leaders: Dodson (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 20-Doug Dodson; 2. 19K-Kruz Kepner; 3. 61C-Johnny Scarborough; 4. 17-Owen Dimm; 5. 19-Ryan Neil; 6. 1-Rowdy Heffner (DNS); 7. 54-Mike Melair (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 11x-Dylan Smith; 2. 39x-Scott Frack; 3. M1-Justin Mills; 4. 67-Ken Duke Jr.; 5. 36-Domenic Melair; 6. 03m-Matthew Swift
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 34-Austin Reed; 2. 5-Logan Spahr; 3. 80-Dave Wickham; 4. 41-Josh Harner; 5. 31-Donnie Hendershot (DNF); 6. 44v-Daren Bolac (DNS)
