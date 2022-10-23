New Oxford’s Allison Horick and Kae Balko were up against it when they were faced with match point against Reading’s Ashley Retana and Halley Guerrero in the gold medal match of the District 3 Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Retana and Guerrero were the top-seeded team in the tournament and they had pushed Horick and Balko to the brink, only to have the Colonial duo rally to win the third set and eventually take the match 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

