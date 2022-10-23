New Oxford’s Allison Horick and Kae Balko were up against it when they were faced with match point against Reading’s Ashley Retana and Halley Guerrero in the gold medal match of the District 3 Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Retana and Guerrero were the top-seeded team in the tournament and they had pushed Horick and Balko to the brink, only to have the Colonial duo rally to win the third set and eventually take the match 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
The third seed in the tournament, Horick and Balko downed No. 2 seed Haley Miller and Jade Miller from Manheim Twp in the semis 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.
This continues a big run of postseason success for the Ox as they also won the team tournament earlier this week and sophomore Anya Rosenbach captured silver in the singles’ tournament last weekend.
The team plays its first round state match against District 7’s Bethel Park on Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club at 1:30 p.m.
The state singles’ and doubles’ tournaments are scheduled to be played the weekend of Nov 4 and 5, also in Hershey.
In the Class 2A doubles tournament, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox grabbed third place and the bronze medals and state tournament berth that come with it.
Roth and Knox fell to top seeded Emma Perkins and Victoria Waltz in the semifinals 6-0, 6-1.
Needing a win over ELCO’s Ali Bender and Camryn Lehr in the third-place match, the Squirette duo prevailed 6-2, 6-3.
District 3 Girls Tennis Doubles Championships
Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club
1. Retana/Guerrero (Reading) d. Sanchez/Guerrero (Reading) 6-3, 6-0; 3. Allison Horick/Kae Balko (New Oxford) d. 2. H. Miller/J. Miller (Manheim Twp) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.
Horick/Balko (NO) d. Retana/Guerrero (R) 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
Third Place: H. Miller/J. Miller (MT) d. Sanchez/Guerrero (R) 7-5, 6-4
1. Perkins/Waltz (Conrad Weiser) d. Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) 6-0, 6-1; Roberts/Roberts (York Catholic) d. 3. Bender/Lehr (ELCO) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Perkins/Waltz (CW) d. Roberts/Roberts 7-5, 6-3.
Third Place: Roth/Knox (DC) d. Bender/Lehr (E) 6-2, 6-3
Bermudian Springs 52, York Tech 20
Bermudian Springs quarterback Tyson Carpenter enjoyed a game for the ages on Saturday, when he passed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-20 victory. Carpenter hit five different receivers with scoring strikes.
The junior signal caller nearly matched his season output for TD tosses in just one game, pushing his total to 15. He also moved to within five yards of passing for 1,000 this season.
The Eagles (4-5, 4-2 YAIAA-3) led just 7-6 after a quarter of play before erupting for 26 points in the second frame.
Dylan Hubbard pulled in a pair of Carpenter’s touchdown aerials as part of a five-catch, 98-yard afternoon. Gabe Kline made the most of his two grabs, which both went for touchdowns.
Tyler Staub, Carter Storm and Jack Gautsch also posted scoring receptions.
On the ground, Storm ran for 39 yards and a touchdown, and Staub finished with 48 yards on only three carries.
Leo Hernandez booted five extra points.
Tech (1-8, 0-6 Y-3) was paced by workhorse tailback Anthony Torres, who rumbled for 209 yards on 34 carries. He also caught two passes for 28 yards and a score.
Bermudian Springs 7 26 13 6 – 52
Penalties-yards 4-20 9-90
Rushing: BS-Nayel Lua 5-27, Carter Storm 8-39, Tyler Staub 3-48, James Mullins 1-23; YT-Anthony Torres 34-209, Trenton Nafe 4-15, KingZion Matai 4-15, Nathan Lankford 1-(-3), Mekhai Keller 2-13, Sterling Scarborough 3-8
Passing: BS-Tyson Carpenter 14-23-0 300; YT-Matai 5-11-0 114
Receiving: BS-Dylan Hubbard 5-98, Staub 1-28, Jack Gautsch 5-110, Gabe Kline 2-10, Lane Hubbard 1-12, Storm 1-34, Lua 1-8; YT-Lankford 3-52, Nafe 1-36, Torres 2-28
Fort Hill 28, New Oxford 0
The Colonials were shut out by visiting Fort Hill (Md.) on Saturday night, 28-0. The loss dropped New Oxford to 7-2 overall but did not impact its District 3 power ranking position. The Colonials remain in third in Class 5A, where the top four teams receive a bye in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Sentinels, who improved to 7-1, have won six Class 1A Maryland state championships since 2013. Saturday marked their third shutout of the season.
