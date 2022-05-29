Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) exists to “protect clean air, clean water, and public health, and to conserve working farms, forests, and natural lands.” As far as mission statements go, that is pretty straight forward.
It would be great if every person that takes time to enjoy the outdoors would keep this mission in mind. We all have to work together to keep the air, land, and water clean. We all have to work together to preserve our natural resources, land, and wildlife so they can be enjoyed by nature lovers for decades to come.
Some folks have a hard time with this concept. A recent story just came up from Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Park, have quite a large population of bison, with all together about 4,000 living in those two parks. Most people in our country have never seen a real bison up close, and it is possible to do so in Wyoming.
But, common sense would tell you that bison are not to be messed with. They are wild animals, weighing up to a ton, and with sharp horns! A bison can be over six feet tall at the shoulders, and can be up to 12 feet long. It seems that a number of people think these behemoths are cute, and they want to get up close and personal. Rest assured, in Yellowstone, they are best enjoyed from the safety of one’s car.
It is amazing that people need to be told, don’t try and pet a bison. A few weeks ago, a father took his nine-year-old daughter out into a field in Yellowstone to get a good look at the bison. The beast charged the little girl, and with its head and horns, tossed her 10 feet into the air. The video of this attack can be seen on YouTube. The poor little girl of the oblivious and unmindful father was fortunately not hurt, but she had the scare of her life.
Just last week, a woman, whose home is definitely not on the range, wanted to see how the bison play. So, she ventured out into the field to visit the creatures. When a bison snorted and charged — as bison tend to do — she ran. And while running she tripped and fell. It is likely that her fearful clumsiness is what saved her life. Somehow, she knew that the best way to avoid getting butted and gored by a bison is to play dead. So, she did. When the bison got to her prone body, it stopped, sniffed, and eventually got bored and ran off.
It is interesting that she knew to play dead, in order to stay alive, yet she still went out in the field to be among the wild creatures.
While we have very few, if any, bison in Pennsylvania, there is plenty of wildlife to enjoy from a distance. Black bears and rattlesnakes call Pennsylvania home, and while it can be exciting to see them in the wild, it is best for human and beast that they be left alone and viewed from afar.
Our state parks in Pennsylvania are wonderful, and many of them offer hiking trails that will take the hiker into the wild. While visiting the home of the woodland animals, it is always best to remember that we are but guests in another living creature’s home.
The DCNR is very aware of the importance of educating would-be explorers of our wild spaces. Leave No Trace principles are universally encouraged, and common-sense behavior is important for the safety and well-being of both human and beast.
Recently, the DCNR established the new position of Director of Outdoor Recreation. The director’s mission is to “expand and ensure the benefits of outdoor recreation for all Pennsylvanians as individuals, communities, and a commonwealth,” according to the DCNR website. The director “communicates the significance of outdoor recreation, and addresses needs for systematic support and investment in outdoor recreation.”
Charged with fulfilling this mission is the newly appointed Director, Nathan Reigner, a Pennsylvania native and 2001 graduate of Gettysburg College. Reigner got his M.S. in forestry at Virginia Tech, and his PhD in Natural Resource Management from the University of Vermont. He is uniquely qualified for the position, having spent the early part of his career “managing and planning recreation and tourism for parks, protected areas, and natural and cultural heritage settings both in the U.S. and abroad.” He also was an assistant research professor at Penn State.
The DCNR website www.dcnr.pa.gov/ has some interesting statistics about outdoor recreation in our commonwealth. Ninety percent of Pennsylvanians feel that outdoor education is an essential part of their lives. Ninety-three percent of us participate in some form of outdoor recreation, and 91 percent think that an increase in state funding to support outdoor recreation and conservation is a good idea.
Clearly, the powers-that-be in our state think that outdoor education and recreation is important, and that an educated visitor of nature is a happy, respectful visitor of nature.
I had the privilege a few weeks ago of giving a talk on the outdoors and the Appalachian Trail to Gettysburg Middle School’s sixth graders, as part of their outdoor education unit. I have been doing this for a number of years on their field trip to Pine Grove Furnace State Park, and it is a day that I always look forward to.
I have come to the conclusion in talking with these 11-12 year-olds that most kids love being outside. It is clear whose parents take the time to recreate with them outside and who has learned about the personal responsibility we all have to keep our lands and waters clean.
The questions I got from the group were really good and thoughtful questions. The youngsters were curious, interested, and polite, and many talked with me afterwards during lunch. It was a joy to be with them.
When they all got on the bus to go back to Gettysburg, I looked around to make sure that they had not left any trash or any of their belongings. There was not one piece of trash to be found, even after having just had lunch in the grass. I was impressed. Somebody taught them well.
So, next time you have the opportunity to be outside in the woods and mountains, think of how you can best set an example for those who will be hiking after you. Will you be a news story about some less-than-intelligent behavior in the wild, or will you enjoy your visit to Mother Nature’s home, leaving no signs that you were there, and eager to come back? Our state is all in for helping us appreciate and delight in the outdoors, and it is up to us to take advantage and get out there on the trail.
The next installment of On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the June 14th edition of the Gettysburg Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.