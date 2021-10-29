The 29th Annual Thanksgiving Day Community 5K Turkey Trot will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25 at New Oxford Elementary School. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m.
There are 14 age groups for both male and female runners, beginning at 10 & under up to 70 & over. Electronic timing will be used. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 finishers in each age group — both male and female — as well as the top 3 overall finishers for both male and female.
Water will be available for runners, as well as other refreshments including drinks, fruit, cookies, etc...
Additionally, there will be random prize drawings for items including a turkey. Winners must be present to collect prizes and race awards.
Cost if registered prior to Nov. 15 is $15 without a race t-shirt, $20 with a shirt. Cost after Nov. 15 is $20 without a shirt and $25 including one.
There will be race-day registration from 6:45-8 a.m.
Runners can find registration applications at www.newoxfordturkeytrot.com. Registration checks should be made payable to Thanksgiving Day Community 5K Turkey Trot or TDCTT, and mailed to: Thanksgiving Day Community 5K Turkey Trot, 620 Mt. Misery Road, New Oxford, PA 17350
For more information contact race director Angie Piraino at 717-624-2271 or 609-280-8158.
