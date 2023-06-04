Freddie Rahmer and the Eichelberger Team have the red #8 dialed in at Lincoln Speedway, as they won their fifth feature of the season in the pigeon hills on Saturday night. Rahmer won the rain-shortened Steve Smith Tribute Race, taking home the $10,119 prize. Danny Dietrich was closing in on Rahmer on the final lap but got upside down in turn 2, putting an end to what was bound to be an exciting finish.
Chase Dietz and Billy Dietrich lined up on the front row for the start of the 35-lap feature. The initial start was called back for a jump on the start by Dietrich, putting them back a row. That moved Tim Glatfelter and Rahmer to the front row for the second attempt at the race start.
Rahmer took the lead off of turn 2 with Glatfelter in second. Dietrich and Haas battled for fourth with Dietz in third.
Rahmer started closing in on lapped traffic just seven laps down. Dietz had closed in on Glatfelter to challenge for second as they worked through lapped traffic. The two swapped the spot back and forth with Dietz finally taking the spot on lap 13.
Danny Dietrich caught brother Billy to challenge him for fifth and took the spot on lap 17. Danny made quick work of Cory Haas to move up to fourth two laps later. Dietrich then had Glatfelter in his crosshairs for third.
Danny took third on lap 22. Lap 23 saw Dietz spin in turn 2 while running second, collecting Glatfelter, bringing out the yellow.
Rahmer led Danny, Haas, Billy and Dylan Norris for the restart with 12 laps to go. Rahmer went to the bottom and Danny went to the top into turn 1 on the restart. Norris looked under Billy for fourth and took the spot on lap 25. Tyler Ross followed and took fifth from Billy on lap 27.
As the laps wound down, Danny was closing in on Freddie to challenge for the lead. Dietrich was using the top of 1 and 2 while Rahmer stuck to the bottom. Danny was within striking distance with two laps to go and made a move in turn 2 on the last lap and flipped, bringing out the red flag with one to go.
While the field sat on the track waiting for the accident to be cleared, the rain track officials had been trying to beat all night started to fall. The race was checkered on lap 34 with Rahmer winning the $10,119 Steve Smith Tribute Race.
Rahmer was declared the winner despite having spun in turn 4 while stopping for the red since he was not involved in the incident that brought out the flag, which is standard operating procedure. Haas was second and Norris was third. Ross, the night’s hard charger, drove from 10th to finish fourth and Billy Dietrich completed the top five.
The 358 sprint car feature will be made up at a later date.
Feature (34 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($10,119); 2. 38-Cory Haas; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 99m-Kyle Moody; 7. 39T-Cameron Smith; 8. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 9. 16-Matt Campbell; 10. 1X-Chad Trout; 11. 48-Danny Dietrich; 12. 7H-Trey Hivner; 13. 33-Riley Emig; 14. 17-Cole Young; 15. 55M-Domenic Melair; 16. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 17. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNF); 18. 69-Tim Glatfetler (DNF); 19. 11P-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 20. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 21. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 22. 27s-Alan Krimes (DNF); 23. 58-Tanner Thorson (DNS)
Lap leaders: F. Rahmer (1-34)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 99m-Kyle Moody; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 55M-Domenic Melair; 7. 17-Cole Young; 8. 58-Tanner Thorson (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 2D-Chase Dietz; 4. 39T-Cameron Smith; 5. 16-Matt Campbell; 6. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold; 8. 11P-Tim Wagaman (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 38-Cory Haas; 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 7H-Trey Hivner; 6. 27s-Alan Krimes; 7. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 66-Doug Hammaker; 2. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 3. 41-Logan Rumsey; 4. 22E-Nash Ely; 5. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 7. 25-Travis Leh; 8. 9-Brady Dillon; 9. 84M-Chad Criswell; 10. 15s-Cole Small
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 17-Niki Young; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 42U-Tyler Ulrich; 6. 10-Zach Euculano; 7. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 8. 13-Bo Gordon (DNF); 9. 16T-Joe Timmins (DNS); 10. 9D-Adin Daniels (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 2. 23F-Justin Foster; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 1a-Chase Gutshall; 5. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 6. 6-Cody Phillips; 7. 6K-Cole Knopp; 8. 54-Mike Bittinger (DNF); 9. 77-David Holbrook (DNS)
