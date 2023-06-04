RAHMER

Freddie Rahmer celebrates following his win in the Steve Smith Tribute Race on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Freddie Rahmer and the Eichelberger Team have the red #8 dialed in at Lincoln Speedway, as they won their fifth feature of the season in the pigeon hills on Saturday night. Rahmer won the rain-shortened Steve Smith Tribute Race, taking home the $10,119 prize. Danny Dietrich was closing in on Rahmer on the final lap but got upside down in turn 2, putting an end to what was bound to be an exciting finish.

Chase Dietz and Billy Dietrich lined up on the front row for the start of the 35-lap feature. The initial start was called back for a jump on the start by Dietrich, putting them back a row. That moved Tim Glatfelter and Rahmer to the front row for the second attempt at the race start.

