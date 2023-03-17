BASEBALL
Gettysburg 11, Harrisburg 0
The Warriors hit the road and wiped out the Cougars in five innings on Friday afternoon.
Tegan Kuhns and Zach Williams combined on a two-hitter for the Maroon & White with Kuhns working the first three frames to pick up the victory. The junior threw 31 of his 37 pitches for strikes and fanned seven hitters without issuing a free pass.
Hunter Gillin led the offense with a 3-for-3 day at the dish. He doubled, scored twice and drove home a pair of runs. Carson Kuhns added three RBIs for the winners, as he doubled, as well. Bryce Rudisill also ripped a two-bagger.
Gettysburg (1-0) returns to action with a road contest at former YAIAA-2 division mate Dover on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg 603 20 — 11 6 1
Harrisburg 000 00 — 0 2 4
Tegan Kuhns, Zach Williams (4); DeLeon, Robinson (2), De La Paz (4), Maury (5). SO-BB: Kuhns 7-0, Williams 1-0; DeLeon 2-2, Robinson 1-1, De La Paz 1-1, Maury 0-0. W — Kuhns. L — DeLeon. 2B: G — Hunter Gillin, Carson Kuhns, Bryce Rudisill.
BOYS TENNIS
New Oxford 4, C.D East 1
The Colonials picked up their first win of the season when they easily dispatched of the Panthers in a non-divisional matchup Thursday afternoon.
Ox singles players Luke Mallinowski, Ethan Aiello and Edwin Garcia each won straight sets, while the doubles tandem of Blaine Paris and Karl Warren won their match in straight sets, as well.
The Colonials return to the court with a road contest at York Country Day on Monday at 4 p.m.
Singles: 1. Luke Malinowski (NO) d. Gleiter, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Ethan Aiello (NO) d. Nautiyal, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Edwin Garcia (NO) d. Prodhan, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Blaine Paris/Karl Warren (NO) d. Medapally/Bhanderi, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Fure/Rai (CDE) d. Elija Rohler/Tom Davis, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
