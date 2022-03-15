It took until the fourth quarter for Gettysburg College to finally put Washington & Lee College away, but the Generals never really threatened the Bullets after halftime as the Orange & Blue emerged with a 10-6 victory in men’s lacrosse action on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
“We stuck to our set, played within our system and listened to our coaches,” Bullet junior attacker and co-captain Aidan Wykoff said. “We trusted our defense and that’s something that we can always do.”
W&L (3-4) netted the first marker of the contest less than three minutes in when Alex Brown scored unassisted, and things stayed that way for the next five minutes.
Gettysburg (5-1) finally broke the ice and leveled things on Wykoff’s unassisted marker at the 7:07 mark of the opening stanza.
The game remained tied at 2-2 before goals by George Raymond and Wykoff to end the frame gave the Bullets a 4-2 lead, then senior Spencer Knife boosted the run to three straight tallies for the hosts when he scored off of a Jack Dunleavy helper with 11:09 to go until intermission.
Each team found the back of the net once more in the second quarter and Gettysburg enjoyed a 6-3 lead at the break.
Gettysburg held a 7-4 lead following a goal by W&L’s Tommy MacCowatt with 9:05 to play in the third quarter, but the Bullets put things out of reach by tallying three of the next four goals.
Wykoff completed his hat trick off an assist from Knife with 26 seconds to play in the third to boost the advantage to 9-5 heading for the final stanza.
Then Raymond’s goal, his team-leading 14th of the campaign, with 8:11 to play off an assist from Kyle Howard gave Gettysburg its biggest advantage of the game at 10-5.
It was the second man-up goal of the contest for the hosts.
“Our goalie (Scott MacMillan) was really good today,” Gettysburg head coach Peter Toner said. “We were good on face-offs (11-for-20) and our man-up unit played well today.”
Gettysburg led in shots on goal, 29-17, while committing 15 turnovers and causing 22 by the Generals.
“We can lean on Scotty, he’s an excellent goalie and our defense has played well this season,” Toner said. “We’re creating enough opportunities on offense, but we’ve got to convert them better than we have been. If we can do that, we’ll be in good shape.”
The Bullets have won three straight since suffering an 11-6 road loss at No. 2 Salisbury University on Feb. 26.
“Our guys come to work every day and they haven’t gotten complacent at all,” Toner said. “They’re not worried about where they’re ranked nationally or anything like that. They just come to practice and work hard and play hard in the games.”
Wykoff added, “We’re playing pretty well, but we can get better. We’re still finding where some of our pieces fit.”
The Bullets return to action with a back-to-back in the Mustang Classic at Stevenson University on Friday and Saturday. They open up with No. 4 Christopher Newport University on Friday, before facing No. 17 Amherst College on Saturday. Then it’s into Centennial Conference play when Haverford College comes to town for a 1 p.m. face-off on Saturday, March 26.
