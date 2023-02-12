It’s usually just a matter of time before Delone Catholic takes control; you can only avoid the wave for so long.
Eastern York was playing well enough to trail by four in the second quarter, but then the Squirettes unleashed 13 straight points to end the first half and proceeded to cruise to a 50-33 victory in the YAIAA girls’ basketball tournament quarterfinals Saturday night at the Fitzkee Athletic Center in Red Lion.
“We were playing well,” Eastern head coach Jason Seitz said. “But they had another level that they could get to that we just couldn’t match.”
Eastern (16-7) was behind by eight after the first quarter and scored the first four of the second quarter on a pair of buckets by junior star Arianna Seitz to halve the deficit with 5:51 to go until the break. The Knights didn’t score again before intermission.
Seitz, who came in averaging 19.4 ppg, scored 16 on 6-of-13 from the field to go along with six boards.
“We did a good job on Seitz. I thought we made it hard on her,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “We started Laura Knobloch on her and she got two quick fouls, so we had to take her out. We switched Ella Hughes onto her and she did a really good job.”
Knobloch started in place of Brielle Baughman, who missed much of the week of practice due to illness, but returned to play off the bench on Saturday, though not her usual allotment of minutes.
“I wanted to kinda monitor Brielle’s minutes after the week that she’s had,” Eckenrode had. “She did a nice job when she was out there.”
Kaitlyn Schwarz began the strong finish to the first half for the Black & Gold with a hoop at the 4:26 mark. She scored again with 2:12 left, then two triples by Megan Jacoby and another by Reece Meckley in the final 1:56 of the half capped the 13-0 run.
“The difference during the run was that we were making our shots and they weren’t,” Eckenrode. “We weren’t turning them over, but we were defending well, forcing missed shots and getting the rebound.”
Eastern played a good third quarter, getting as close as 13 during the frame and went to the fourth quarter trailing, 37-22. The Golden Knights had won the stanza by two points, despite playing really well.
“You can’t fall behind very far against a team like that,” Jason Seitz said. “Their style is tough to come back against and they’re so well-coached. They’ve got one of the best coaches in the state.”
Delone (22-1) put the game out of reach with a 9-3 spurt to begin the fourth quarter. Megan Jacoby tossed in seven points during the jag, on her way to a game-high 20 points.
“Megan Jacoby is an excellent player. She’s done a tremendous job this season and is wise beyond her years,” Eckenrode said. “She was good enough to play last season, but she played JV because of how many seniors we had. She can shoot it, put it on the floor and defend. She’s exceeded my expectations of her that I had before the season started.”
Jacoby was joined in double figures by Schwarz, who put in 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Baughman had seven in her limited minutes and Meckley tossed in six points, collected nine caroms and dished out four assists.
Up next for the Squirettes is a meeting with YAIAA-1 champion Central York (20-2) in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 at York Tech. The Panthers earned their spot by downing York Suburban, 50-38.
Dallastown beat York Catholic, 49-45 and Red Lion defeated Northeastern, 74-57, to complete the other half of the bracket.
“They’re doggone good and they’ll present problems for us,” Eckenrode said of Central York. “I’m gonna have to do my homework and come up with a game plan to attack them. But playing teams like them is something that I like to do before we get to districts. It helps you to get ready.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Eastern York 6 4 12 11 — 33
Delone Catholic 14 13 10 13 — 50
Eastern York (33): Alaina Neal 4 0-0 9, Arianna Seitz 6 3-7 16, Molly Townsley 1 0-0 2, Jill Shank 1 0-0 3, Kendall Felix 1 0-0 2, Kamryn Shaffer 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: E. Seitz, Wolf, J. Neal, Atkins, Kirkessner. Totals: 13 4-9 33.
Delone Catholic (50): Jocelyn Robinson 0 2-4 2, Reece Meckley 2 0-0 6, Ella Hughes 1 0-0 2, Laura Knobloch 0 2-2 2, Megan Jacoby 5 8-9 20, Brielle Baughman 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Schwarz 4 3-7 11. Non-scorers: Keller, Kale, Brown, Bealmear, Wittmer, Zepeda. Totals: 15 15-22 50.
3-pointers: EY-A. Neal, A. Seitz, Shank; DC-Meckley 2, Jacoby 2, Baughman.
Other scores: Central York 50, York Suburban 38; Dallastown 49, York Catholic 45; Red Lion 74, Northeastern 57.
