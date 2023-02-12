It’s usually just a matter of time before Delone Catholic takes control; you can only avoid the wave for so long.

Eastern York was playing well enough to trail by four in the second quarter, but then the Squirettes unleashed 13 straight points to end the first half and proceeded to cruise to a 50-33 victory in the YAIAA girls’ basketball tournament quarterfinals Saturday night at the Fitzkee Athletic Center in Red Lion.

