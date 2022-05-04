With the match even and seconds melting away towards overtime, Gettysburg College senior midfielder Kieran Ward netted the game-winning goal in the Bullets’ 12-11 victory over visiting Muhlenberg College in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference men’s lacrosse tournament on a sunny Wednesday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium in Gettysburg.
Ward’s marker came from 15 yards out on the right flank off of an assist from Griffin Gallagher, who was in the center of the pitch. The shot went past the right shoulder of Muhlenberg netminder Max May, into the left side of the net.
“We went a little early with our offense there, but it got us a good shot and Kieran buried it,” Gettysburg head coach Peter Toner said. “Muhlenberg is a good team and they fought hard. It was evenly matched for 60 minutes and that’s what postseason lacrosse is.”
Gettysburg keeper Scott MacMillan denied Ethan Grossman’s go-at-goal with 1:30 remaining and following a successful clear by the Bullets, they called for time with 1:08 left.
The Bullets worked for a quality shot and got one when Kyle Howard let fly with a rocket that clanged off the post. It was ran down by Quinton Mather, who passed to Gallagher and that led to Ward’s heroics.
“We reset the offense after we hit the post,” Ward said. “We had plenty of time to get a good shot and we stayed patient.”
With the win, the Bullets advance to the conference title game for the 17th time in the 20 years that the tourney has been contested. Gettysburg is 10-6 in its previous championship game appearances. It will be their sixth straight title game appearance, though they haven’t won the trophy since 2016.
Gettysburg (12-6) will face regular-season champion Dickinson (17-0) in the title match on Saturday with an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament on the line. The Red Devils beat Ursinus on Wednesday, 13-12.
“We kept at least one tradition alive here this season,” Toner said of reaching the title match. “Hopefully we can win on Saturday and get the automatic berth.”
Wednesday’s clash was a rematch of a contest that was played at Gettysburg 10 days prior, one that the Bullets took, 5-3.
“We’d been in a close match with these guys not that long ago, so it wasn’t something that we hadn’t seen before,” Toner said. “We just had to tighten a few things up at halftime both times.”
Muhlenberg (9-6) went to intermission holding a 7-6 advantage after James Dalimore pocketed an unassisted tally with 1.9 seconds to play until the break.
Dalimore was a thorn in the side of the Bullets all afternoon, scoring seven times and also handing out a pair of assists.
“(Dalimore) is a really good player and he gave us a lot of problems, especially in the first half,” Toner said. “We did do a better job of defending him after halftime.”
Gettysburg burst from the gate in the third quarter with three straight tallies to grab a 9-7 advantage as George Raymond, Mather and Spencer Knife each tickled the twine in the first eight minutes of the second half.
Muhlenberg had an answer when Dalimore scored to halve the deficit with 4:36 to go in the frame and things stayed that way to the end of the stanza.
Howard began the fourth quarter with a goal off an assist from Knife, then Mather set up Aidan Wykoff and the hosts had an 11-8 lead and were sitting pretty with 11 minutes to go.
However, the visitors had other ideas.
Grossman scored twice in just under two minutes to cut it to 11-10, then Dalimore leveled things off an assist from Matt Marrella with 2:23 to go.
“We’re still learning how to close out games, how to bury teams when we get a lead on them,” Toner said. “If you really think about it, a lot of our guys didn’t have much college lacrosse experience before this season. They had shortened years in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.”
Ward added, “We didn’t want to give up the lead. But when we did, we stayed calm, kept battling and stuck to the game plan.”
Raymond led the way for the Orange & Blue with four goals, pushing his season total to a team-best 35, while Knife and Mather each had a pair of goals and a pair of helpers.
