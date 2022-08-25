Thousands of youth soccer players, parents, coaches and fans will call the Gettysburg area home this weekend as the annual Battlefield Blast takes place.
The Blast, a tournament hosted by the Gettysburg Youth Soccer Club, will feature 275 teams representing multiple states including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey. Games for the massive two-day event will be held at Gettysburg High School, Gettysburg Middle School, Oakside Community Park in Biglerville and the Utz Fields in Hanover.
Eleven teams from GYSC will be competing this weekend, ranging in age groups from U9 to U15. There will be six boys’ teams (U10 Falcons, U12 Force, U12 Red Raptors, U12 Red Mambas and U14 Cannons), four girls’ teams (U10 Chargers, U12 Phantoms, U15 Lightning and U15 Thunder) and a co-ed team (U9 Arsenal) flying the GYSC banner.
“The Battlefield Blast Tournament is an essential part of the mission of GYSC to make soccer accessible and affordable for the kids in our community,” said GYSC president Leah Bernier via email. “Proceeds from this tournament and the Blue/Gray Cup in the spring have allowed us to provide high level club soccer at a much lower cost to families than a typical club soccer experience.
“We have amazing, highly qualified trainers that have done a great job preparing the players in our program to play for their respective middle school and high school programs. Supplementing training fees by hosting these tournaments ensures that we can continue to do so into the future.”
In addition to the Battlefield Blast, GYSC partners with Elite Tournaments to host the Gettysburg Blue & Gray Cup, held over Memorial Day weekend. The 2023 edition of that event will take place May 27-28.
“GYSC is very fortunate to have the ability to host two tournaments a year that offer quality competition for both boys’ and girls’ teams, ages U8 through U19. GYSC and Elite Tournaments have been able to increase the number of attendees each year which we feel is quite an achievement over the last few years due to the challenges of COVID,” said Christie Cowger, GYSC administrator, via email. “Our tournament proceeds allow us to keep our player costs very reasonable for families. GYSC teams receive high quality, professional training twice a week during our fall and spring season. Travel soccer clubs in our surrounding areas with the same quality of training charge nearly double to cover their expenses.”
Hosting tournaments which include more than 250 teams is no small undertaking. Working out logistical challenges such as securing facilities, vendors, officials and volunteers are a major part of the prepartions required to run a successful event.
“Tournaments certainly are a huge undertaking, however working with our surrounding school districts and community parks which are very supportive makes it less of a challenge,” said Cowger. “From all our club parents volunteering their time to the grounds crew and administrators, I’m so thankful we have so many amazing individuals who help make our events a huge success!”
With such a large number of teams involved, the quality of competition provides GYSC an excellent opportunity to see how its squads and players measure up as they take their training to the game field.
“I’m very excited for the Battlefield Blast tournament this weekend, and to see how the boys do,” said Gavin Shiels, GYSC trainer and U12 Force coach, via email. “We have had about three weeks of training coming into this tournament, and the boys look sharp and ready to play. It will be a very competitive tournament, which will be great preparation for us as we start our EDP season on September 11th.”
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
