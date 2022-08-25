CANNONS

The U14 Cannons, a Gettysburg Youth Soccer Club team, gathers as head coach Pete Bridges gives instruction. The GYSC is hosting its Battlefield Blast tournament this weekend, which will feature 275 teams. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

Thousands of youth soccer players, parents, coaches and fans will call the Gettysburg area home this weekend as the annual Battlefield Blast takes place.

The Blast, a tournament hosted by the Gettysburg Youth Soccer Club, will feature 275 teams representing multiple states including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey. Games for the massive two-day event will be held at Gettysburg High School, Gettysburg Middle School, Oakside Community Park in Biglerville and the Utz Fields in Hanover.

