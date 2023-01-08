TRAIL
Views like this one in the Shenandoah’s are a reminder of nature’s beauty and what it can do for mind, body and soul. (Ed Riggs photograph)

If you are like me, it is hard to believe that it is now 2023. More and more, it feels like the days are long and the years are short. Those things that we look forward to, like visiting loved ones, vacations, starting (or ending) a big project, or even entering a new phase of life, seem to come and go so quickly that we have to make an effort to stop and enjoy them.

One new year tradition that my wife and I started about five years ago is a ‘first day hike’, which is a hike on January 1 each year. The organized ones are fun, because someone else plans and leads it, and it is a good opportunity to meet new people and start out the new year at peace and in nature. Each year we have done this we have done the hike at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Pine Grove Furnace is one of 34 state parks in Pennsylvania to host the event.

