If you are like me, it is hard to believe that it is now 2023. More and more, it feels like the days are long and the years are short. Those things that we look forward to, like visiting loved ones, vacations, starting (or ending) a big project, or even entering a new phase of life, seem to come and go so quickly that we have to make an effort to stop and enjoy them.
One new year tradition that my wife and I started about five years ago is a ‘first day hike’, which is a hike on January 1 each year. The organized ones are fun, because someone else plans and leads it, and it is a good opportunity to meet new people and start out the new year at peace and in nature. Each year we have done this we have done the hike at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Pine Grove Furnace is one of 34 state parks in Pennsylvania to host the event.
Alas, this year, we were not able to participate in any group walks on New Year’s Day, since we had the little grandkids visiting. So, my wife and I, after all had gone home and we were left with no noise and activity, set out for a ‘second day hike’ instead, and it was wonderful.
We headed up to Gifford Pinchot State Park, about nine miles east of Dillsburg and about a 40-minute drive from Gettysburg. Pinchot offers 18 miles of hiking trails, a campground, rental cabins, a 350-acre lake with swimming areas, boat rentals, and two disc-golf courses through the woods. In the middle of the summer, the place is hopping. But the lake is big enough that there are many trails that are far from the crowds. And in the bleak mid-winter, that which may sometimes appear dull and dreary can be beautiful and serene.
While we did not hike with a group, we did see many people out enjoying the warmer temperatures. Despite a slight off and on drizzle for most of the 8.5 miles we hiked, the fog rising off the frozen lake gave an eerie magical feeling to the place. Despite the muddy trail, it was nice to hike on the flat terrain of the Lakeside Trail. And despite all of the amenities being closed, there are two restroom facilities open in the winter, one on each side of the lake.
The Lakeside Trail is easy to follow, although it does get a bit confusing as it traverses through the campground area. Any time we weren’t sure where to go, we just took the trail that headed toward the lake, and never had any navigational issues.
Although our hike was over eight miles, we could have made it even longer by adding some other loop trails on the south side of the lake. We also could have cut out the whole half of the lake that includes the dam, and just done a series of connected loop trails at the day use area on the south side.
As it was, we took our time, conversed, laughed, gawked at the lake views, and generally had a wonderful day. If you want some easy hiking with variety and tranquility, Gifford Pinchot may be for you.
Speaking of the years flying by, it has been nearly a year and a half since the birth of the ‘On the Trail’ column. Topics about time spent in the great outdoors over the past 76 weeks have been a joy and privilege to compose, as ideas keep coming, hikes keep happening, people keep smiling, and the mountains keep calling.
The feedback for these bi-weekly explications has for the most part been positive. It seems that many people are happy to read non-political contemplations about life and time spent in the woods. It is hard to go anywhere and not have any number of folks comment on the week’s past reflections. For that I am grateful. So, thank you to all who read ‘On the Trail’, and be assured, the column will keep coming until I run out of things to say, or until people say, ‘please stop!’
It has frequently been reflected in the column that life on the trail sometimes mirrors life in general. That which makes you happy and safe on the trail will generally make you happy and safe in ordinary life. Whatever you can do to lighten your load will keep your journey more pleasurable. And if you have a path you want to take that will take you to a place you want to be, it is good to have direction and a plan.
If you have a safe place to lay your head, and a comfortable place to rest, the next day’s dawn can be something to look forward to. Good food and nourishment can keep you full of energy and go a long way towards generally good health.
Good weather, both literally and figuratively, goes a long way in making and keeping you happy. But even the worst days are important too, as they make you stronger and consequently more appreciative of the good days. Nobody ever had a rainbow without a storm.
In reading memes and comments on social media sites concerning hiking, I come across many gems. My daughter recently passed on to me a wish list that I would like to use here as a means of gratitude for those who follow the column, and those who find time to comment. As we start 2023, I wish you all the best in what is to come. And I hope that you go out and create your own ‘bests’ by getting outside and being one with the earth.
So, here are my hiker wishes for the new year, found on the internet, and not attributed to anyone in particular. While not all the words are mine, they are from me, and they are sincere.
In the coming year, may your pack feel light, your boots stay dry, and your trails be well-marked.
As you move through the seasons, may your sleeping bag be warm, your tent spot be flat, and your meals be delicious.
And as you spend time in the woods, time with your family and friends, or time just going outside for a walk, may you find your way, your skies be clear, and your views be grand.
And may you find kindness and thoughtfulness in your relationships, and an appreciation of all that surrounds us. Keep calm, and hike on!
