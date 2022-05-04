GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Gettysburg 11, Bishop McDevitt 5
Maddie Hassinger fired home four goals as the Warriors crushed the Crusaders in girls’ lacrosse action on Wednesday.
Hassinger’s big performance included a pair of assists in addition to her four-goal outburst.
Senior Maddy Gaydon and freshman Naomi Spangler had big games as well, as both players recorded hat tricks. Gaydon and Megan Wivell posted four draw controls, and Wivell joined Spangler with a game-best five ground balls apiece.
Warrior keeper Sophia Hartman stood tall in the net with 11 saves against the Crusaders (1-9).
Gettysburg evened its season record at 4-4 after posting its third straight win.
It was a sweep for the Warriors, who also won the JV game, 4-1.
BASEBALL
New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 2
Aaron Smith went the distance and six different Colonials recorded hits in Wednesday’s key win over visiting Spring Grove.
New Oxford, which has won three straight games, improved to 9-5 overall and moved inside the cutline for the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.
Smith worked around 10 Rocket hits, striking out four without issuing a free pass. He also stranded eight Spring Grove baserunners.
Coy Baker doubled home a pair of runs, with Smith and Adam Pascoe also picking up RBI. Pascoe and Connor Main ripped doubles and leadoff man Kolton Haifley scored twice.
Spring Grove 020 000 0 — 2 10 2
New Oxford 201 020 x — 5 6 3
Dull, Sporer (5). Smith. WP: Smith. LP: Dull. SO-BB: Dull 2-, Sporer 1-1, Smith 4-0. 2B: SG-Bailey; NO-Baker, Pascoe, Main.
Susquehannock 7, Littlestown 4
The Warriors overcame five errors to down the Thunderbolts in YAIAA play on Wednesday.
Littlestown (9-5) went up 1-0 in the home half of the first inning but Susky (14-3) surged ahead with three runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Michael Henrie and Nate Thomas poked two hits apiece, including doubles, and both players had an RBI. Bradin Peart also rattled a two-bagger and drove in a run for the Bolts.
Susquehannock 000 340 0 — 7 9 5
Littlestown 100 003 0 — 4 7 0
Heaps, Geiple (6), Preston (6). Petel, Forsythe (5). WP: Heaps. LP: Petel. SO-BB: Heaps 6-1, Geiple 0-0, Preson 1-1, Petel 0-2, Forsythe 1-0. 2B: S-Koller; L-Henrie, Peart, Thomas
Eastern York 5,
Bermudian Springs 4
The Eagles rallied for two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings but came up just short against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Austin Reinert went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Berm (8-7) while Gabe Kline singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs.
Eastern (8-6) was aided by home runs from Aaron Fox and Tyler Shimmel.
Bermudian Springs 000 002 2 — 4 6 4
Eastern York 000 212 x — 5 9 0
Stuart, Kline (6). Bausman, Snyder (7). WP: Bausman. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: Stuart 2-0, Kline 0-1, Bausman 8-3, Snyder 0-1. 2B: BS-Ogle, Reinert. HR: EY-Fox, Shimmel
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 6, Gettysburg 1
Destiny Henderson drilled a three-run home run and Chelsey Stonesifer swatted a two-run shot as the Bolts took care of the Warriors on Wednesday.
Littlestown (14-2) was limited to just six hits but Henderson and Stonesifer provided the decisive shots. Stonesifer also went the route in the pitching circle, yielding four hits while striking out nine.
Gettysburg (4-11) saw Kate Keller post a 2-for-3 day that included a double and a run scored.
Gettysburg 000 001 0 - 1 4 6
Littlestown 012 030 x - 6 6 3
Knerr, Carbaugh (5). Stonesifer. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Knerr. SO-BB: Knerr 2-3, Carbaugh 1-1, Stonesifer 9-3. 2B: G-Keller. HR: L-Stonesifer, Henderson
BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Team Championships
Donegal 3, Hanover 2
The Indians swept singles play to dispatch the Nighthawks in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships on Wednesday.
Hanover (11-3) fared better in doubles action where it swept both matches. Nolan Chronister and Aiden Chen won in straight sets at No. 1 while Johnny Miller and Ricardo Martinez took a three-set victory at second doubles.
Singles: 1. Akilan Murugesan (D) d. Charlie Zitto 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jacob Erb (D) d. Antonio Corona 6-2, 6-2; 3. Landon Keller (D) d. Brian Corona 7-5, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aiden Chen (H) d. Connor Hyle/Austin Barrick 6-4, 6-3; 2. Johnny Miller/Ricardo Martinez (H) d. Jackson Butson/Bo Moose 7-6(2), 2-6, 6-4
District 3 Team Championships
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
2. Cedar Crest 3, 7. Manheim Twp. 2; 3. Palmyra 5, 6. Red Lion 0
Today
8. South Western (13-3) vs. 1. Dallastown (18-0)
5. Cumberland Valley (13-2) vs. 4. Twin Valley (13-0)
Class 2A
Wednesday
Donegal 3, Hanover 2; Pequea Valley 3, Wyomissing 2; Conrad Weiser 3, Trinity 1
Today
8. East Pennsboro (9-2) vs. 1. Lancaster Country Day (13-1)
District 3 Singles Championships
First Round
Friday, Hershey Racquet Club, noon
Class 3A
1. Cooper Lehman (Hempfield) vs. Cooper Wheeler (Red Lion); Daniel Wu (Dallastown) vs. Rocco Shrkeli (Cedar Crest); 4. Hayden Koons (Dallastown) vs. William Johnston (Mechanicsburg); Teddy Snyder (Exeter Twp.) vs. Lance Wilson (Ephrata)
3. Michael Georgelis (Manheim Twp.) vs. Sam Shank (Daniel Boone); Zach Schrader (Reading) vs. Jesse Mullins (Hershey); Viseth Meng (Cedar Crest) vs. William Ong (Cumberland Valley); Brady Coonelly (Lower Dauphin) vs. 2. Jonathan Arbittier (Dallastown)
Alternates: Trent McBride (Elizabethtown), Robert Wellmon (Carlisle)
Class 2A
1. Nile Abadir (Lancaster Country Day) vs. Clayton Herb (Camp Hill); Antonio Corona (Hanover) vs. Wade Stoltzfus (Pequea Valley); 4. Armaan Malik (Conrad Weiser) vs. Colin Brusse (Susquehannock); Nate Burger (Brandywine Heights) vs. Andrew Tran (Trinity)
3. Jon Trang (Bishop McDevitt) vs. Kyle Sonon (Fleetwood); Akilan Murugesan (Donegal) vs. Charlie Zitto (Hanover); Drew Bratton (Greenwood) vs. Jaydon Grumbine (ELCO); Matea Jovic (East Pennsboro) vs. 2. Freedie Bloom (Lancaster Country Day)
Alternates: Chris Chan (Berks Catholic), Parker Sanders (Bermudian Springs)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.