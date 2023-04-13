TRACK & FIELD
Delone Catholic boys 98, Hanover 52
Delone Catholic girls 86, Hanover 58
Delone powered to a sweep of Hanover in YAIAA track & field action on Thursday in Snacktown.
For the Squirettes, Emma Bunty cleared the hurdles faster than anyone on hand in both the 100 and 300 races, posting winning times of 187.2 and 51.7, respectively. Ella Hughes topped the field in the 800 (2:48.9) and 3200 (14:43) runs, while Fina Mochi captured the high jump and pole vault. Mochi also ran on Delone’s victorious 400 and 1600 relay teams.
Madison O’Brien gave the Squirettes a win in the 200 by clocking a 28.3.
For the Hawkettes, Finley Mummert won the 100 dash and long jump, and Regan Wildasin took the shot put and discus, while also placing second in the javelin to Laura Knobloch.
On the boys’ side, Ryder Noel revved it up in the sprints where he claimed the 100 and 200, and Cam Keller took comfortable wins in the shot put and discus. Bryson Kopp (long jump) and JP Groves (triple jump) joined teammate Luke Rebert (high jump) with wins in the jumping events.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Delone (Young, Catlin, Goedecker, Parsley) 9:15; 110 hurdles: 1. Peli (H) 16.4; 100: 1. Ryder Noel (DC) 11.2, 2. Gage Zimmerman (DC) 11.7; 1600: 1. Aden Davis (DC) 5:07, 3. Kaiden Miller (DC) 5:24; 400 relay: 1. Delone (Noel, Cruse, Smith, Zimmerman) 45.7; 400: 1. Kasili (H) 58.4, 2. Fernando Salazar (DC) 58.9; 300 hurdles: 1. Trice (H) 45.1, 3. Preston Auffarth (DC) 45.9; 800: 1. Cortina (H) 2:16.5, 2. Jack Goedecker (DC) 2:16.9; 200: 1. Noel (DC) 23.1, 2. Zimmerman (DC) 23.3, 3. Brayden Smith (DC) 25.0; 3200: 1. Liam Allen (DC) 11:30, 2. Ryan Young (DC) 11:50, 3. Davis (DC) 12:56; 1600 relay: 1. Delone (Auffarth, Cruse, Kopp, Salazar) 3:51.7; High jump: 1. Luke Rebert (DC) 6-0, 2. Liam Russell (DC) 5-8; Pole vault: 1. JP Groves (DC) 9-0; Long jump: 1. Bryson Kopp (DC) 20-2, 2. Russell (DC) 19-4.75; Triple jump: 1. Russell (DC) 38-3, 3. Gino Giraffa (DC) 35-5.5; Shot put: 1. Cam Keller (DC) 41-0; Discus: 1. Keller (DC) 110-5, 2. Jacob Fleming (DC) 96-4; Javelin: 1. Hartlaub (H) 139-7, 2. Fleming (DC) 117-2, 3. Connor Bauerline (DC) 116-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Hanover 11:46; 100 hurdles: 1. Emma Bunty (DC) 17.2, 2. Emily Wells (DC) 19.9; 100: 1. Mummert (H) 13.4, 2. Madison O’Brien (DC) 13.9, 3. Megan Jacoby (DC) 13.9; 1600: 1. Kaylie Brown (DC) 6:32, 2. Samantha Bealmear (DC) 6:35; 400 relay: 1. Delone (Bunty, Mochi, Jacoby, O’Brien) 52.9; 400: 1. Amelia Romero (DC) 1:10.6; 300 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 51.7; 800: 1. Ella Hughes (DC) 2:48.9; 200: 1. O’Brien (DC) 28.3, 2. Jacoby (DC) 29.3; 3200: 1. Hughes (DC) 14:43; 1600 relay: 1. Delone (O’Brien, Romero, Bealmear, Mochi) 4:36; High jump: 1. Fina Mochi (DC) 5-0; Pole vault: 1. Mochi (DC) 8-6, 2. Wells (DC) 7-0; Long jump: 1. Mummert (H) 14-11.5, 3. Wells (DC) 13-1.75; Triple jump: 1. Perez (H) 32-3.75; Shot put: 1. Wildasin (H) 33-2, 2. Kaitlyn Schwarz (DC) 32-2, 3. Molly Fleming (DC) 29-7; Discus: 1. Wildasin (H) 93-7, 2. Laura Knobloch (DC) 83-3, 3. Schwarz (DC) 70-6; Javelin: 1. Knobloch (DC) 101-2, 2. Wildasin (H) 96-0, 3. Schwarz (DC) 93-2
York Tech boys 100,
Littlestown 50
York Tech girls 106,
Littlestown 39
Zyan Herr dashed to a pair of wins in Thursday’s YAIAA meet against the Spartans. Herr won the 100 in 11.14 and 200 in 23.2. He also joined Dylan Herr, Brody Clabaugh and Bryson Lookingbill in winning the 400 relay with a time of 44.6.
Dylan Herr captured the 300 hurdles and was second in the 110s, and Peyton Small clocked an 11:45.5 to easily win the 3200 run. Wyatt Stonesifer had a pair of runner-up finishes and a third in the three throwing events for the Bolts.
In the girls’ meet, Emily Nunemaker led a Littlestown sweep in the 100 with a 13.0. Benedicte Parker (13.1) and Miranda King (13.2) completed the sweep. Nunemaker, Parker and King joined Brooke Martin in claiming the 400 relay, while Victoria Kile (javelin) and Isabelle MacCall (high jump) were also winners on Thursday.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 11:28.43; 110 hurdles: 1. Rouse (YT) 16.49, 2. Dylan Herr (L) 17.25; 100: 1. Zyan Herr (L) 11.14, 2. Bryson Lookingbill (L) 11.30; 1600: 1. Driscoll (YT) 4:44.6, 2. Peyton Small (L) 4:48.9; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (Herr, Herr, Clabaugh, Lookingbill) 44.6; 400: 1. Griffiths (YT) 56.4, 2. Brady Bittle (L) 57.8; 300 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 44.1; 800: 1. Marine (YT) 2:15.4; 200: 1. Z. Herr (L) 23.2, 3. Lookingbill (L) 24.1; 3200: 1. Small (L) 11:45.4; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 3:57.8; Javelin: 1. Steel (YT) 131-0, 2. Wyatt Stonesifer (L) 130-11; Shot put: 1. Alleyne (YT) 40-5.5, 2. Stonesifer (L) 36-5; Discus: 1. Arnold (YT) 154-9, 3. Stonesifer (L) 120-3; Triple jump: 1. Steel (YT) 39-0.5; Long jump: 1. Rouse (YT) 17-11, 3. Clabaugh (L) 17-7; High jump: 1. Gee (YT) 5-8, 2. Z. Herr (L) 5-8, 3. Clabaugh (L) 5-6; Pole vault: 1. Baldwin (YT) 11-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 15:09.12; 100 hurdles: 1. Lynch (YT) 19.71; 100: 1. Emily Nunemaker (L) 13.0, 2. Benedicte Parker (L) 13.1, 3. Miranda King (L) 13.2; 1600: 1. Murphy (YT) 6:04.06, 3. Abigail Riedel (L) 6:20.8; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (Martin, King, Parker, Nunemaker) 52.4; 400: 1. Johnson (YT) 1:12.8; 300 hurdles: 1. Lynch (YT) 59.3; 800: 1. Murphy (YT) 2:45.4, 3. Riedel (L) 2:50.1; 200: 1. Johnson (YT) 28.1, 2. Parker (L) 28.2, 3. Nunemaker (L) 28.8; 3200: 1. Murphy (YT) 15:01.8; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 5:29.8; Javelin: 1. Victoria Kile (L) 82-9.5; Shot put: 1. Rouse (YT) 28-2.5; Discus: 1. Thompson (YT) 80-10, 2. Makenzie Feeser (L) 70-5; Triple jump: 1. Price (YT) 30-10, 2. Maddie Dillon (L) 30-1, 3. Chloe Sentz (L) 29-0.5; Long jump: 1. Price (YT) 14-9, 3. Sentz (L) 13-6.5; High jump: 1. Isabelle MacCall (L) 4-6, 3. Nunemaker (L) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Kennedy (YT) 7-0
BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 6,
Kennard-Dale 0
The Eagles produced only three hits but combined those with eight walks to blank the visiting Rams on Wednesday.
Austin Reinert, Dylan Hubbard and Bryce Martin all singled for Berm, which scored five times over the fifth and sixth innings to ice the victory.
Gabe Kline fired six shutout innings from the mound, fanning five and walking five while scattering four hits. Nate Keller worked a scoreless seventh to close things out.
Kennard-Dale 000 000 0 – 0 4 2
Bermudian Springs 001 023 x – 6 3 0
Gabe Kline, Nate Keller (7). Perzanowski, Smith (5). WP: Kline. LP: Perzanowski. SO-BB: Kline5-5, Keller 1-0, Perzanowski 7-6, Smith 2-2
York Tech 8, Biglerville 3
Brody Dedrick held the Canners to three hits in a complete-game effort on Wednesday. Dedrick was backed by a four-run first inning as the Spartans (3-5) led from start to finish.
Biglerville (1-6) picked up a double by Tavian McAuliffe and Jared Hollabaugh drove in a run as well.
Biglerville 010 200 0 – 3 3 2
York Tech 400 130 x – 8 6 1
Tavian McAuliffe, Kolten Trimmer (1), Nolan Miller (6). Dedrick. WP: Dedrick. LP: McAuliffe. SO-BB: McAuliffe 0-1, Trimmer 2-1, Miller 2-0, Dedrick 1-3. 2B: B-McAuliffe. 3B: YT-Shimmel
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 17,
Bermudian Springs 1
The unbeatean Bolts needed only three innings to record their eighth win of the season on Thursday.
Isabella Olvera and Sarah Loveless were both 2-for-2 in the win.
Anna Foreman struck out a pair of batters during her mound stint for the Eagles (3-6).
Littlestown 593 — 17 10 2
Bermudian Springs 001 — 1 1 4
Chelsey Stonesifer, Maddy Dubbert (2). Anna Foreman. WP: Dubbert. LP: Foreman. SO-BB: Stonesifer 2-0, Dubbert 3-0, Foreman 2-7.
York Tech 9, Biglerville 7
The Spartans scored a run in each of the first six innings to outlast the visiting Canners on Wednesday.
Biglerville (2-4) trailed 5-2 into the third inning before Paige Slaybaugh ripped a three-run home run. The Canners plated two more runs in the fourth, with Slaybaugh drawing a bases-loaded walk and a run crossing the plate on a York Tech error.
Olivia Miller and McKenzie Weigle swatted two hits apiece. Sydney McCleaf fanned seven and allowed only three earned runs over five innings but the Canners made six errors defensively.
Biglerville 023 201 0 – 7 9 6
York Tech 321 111 x – 9 8 4
Sydney McCleaf, Rylie Brewer (6). Szeinfelt. WP: Szeinfelt. LP: McCleaf. SO-BB: McCleaf 7-2, Brewer 0-0, Szeinfelt 10-5. 3B: YT-Estes; HR: B-Paige Slaybaugh; YT-Estes
Kennard-Dale 18,
Bermudian Springs 8
The Eagles rallied for six runs in the fourth inning but it wasn’t enough to overcome a fast start by the Rams on Wednesday.
Kennard-Dale 461 210 3 – 18 16 3
Bermudian 000 620 0 – 8 2 6
WP: Serruto. LP: Jordyn Keffer. SO-BB: Serruto 5-8, Keffer 0-6. 2B: KD-Snyder, Fram
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4,
Northeastern 1
The Eagles (6-4) won their second time in two days as they bounced the Bobcats on Thursday. A sweep in singles play by Parker Sanders, Eli Snyder and Tyler Chenault set Berm on its way.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Eckard 6-1, 6-0; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Conley 6-3, 6-2; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Dallam 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Merrill/Maley (NE) d. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews 6-0, 2-6, 6-4; 2. Nate Brown/Zach Mowery (BS) d. Mansberger/Shenk 6-3, 6-3
Delone Catholic 3,
York Country Day 2
A sweep in doubles play helped push the Squires to a 3-2 win on Thursday.
Evan Glass and Lance Keller rallied from a first-set setback to take down Landon Orty and Cohen Butler at No. 1 doubles. Squires Max Reinhardt and Jackson Arigo won in straight sets at No. 2.
In singles play, Sebastian Fielding grabbed a big point with his 6-4, 6-3 triumph at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Jacoby (YCD) d. Collin Kuhn 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; 2. Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Croon 6-4, 6-3; 3. Abbott (YCD) d. Adam Lawrence 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Evan Glass/Lance Keller (DC) d. Orty/Butler 6-7, 6-1, 1-0; 2. Max Reinhardt/Jackson Arigo (DC) d. Stump/Strassle-Sprague 7-5, 6-2
