Gettysburg, ranked ninth in the latest USILA Division III coaches’ poll, scored the final four goals to overcome a two-goal, fourth-quarter deficit and top No. 19 Muhlenberg, 15-13, in men’s lacrosse action on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Kieran Ward led the Bullets (11-2, 5-1 CC) with three goals and three assists, including having a hand in three of the final four tallies to pull off the victory.
FOR THE FOES
• James Dalimonte led the Mules (9-4, 4-2 CC) with four goals.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Ethan Kessler opened the scoring with an unassisted tally at the 9:48 mark of the first quarter. Kyle Howard scored directly off a Jonathan Moshe faceoff win and feed just seven ticks later. Kessler then found Jack Dunleavy with 6:49 on the clock for a 3-0 lead. Back-to-back James Dalimonte tallies closed the deficit to 3-2 at the end of the opening period.
• The Mules carried the momentum into the second, extending the run to four straight for a 4-3 edge just 2:20 into the next quarter. Kieran Ward finished a pass from Dunleavy to tie the game but Muhlenberg scored five of the final seven in the half to take a 9-6 lead into the break. Dalimonte had his other two markers during the stretch.
• Wyatt Malia extended the lead to four in the opening three minutes of the third quarter before Ward hit Ryan Cernuto and Howard a minute apart to cut the deficit in half with 7:35 showing. Dominic Visintin finished a solo run to stretch the lead back to 11-8 just 55 seconds later but Dunleavy finished George Raymond’s second helper of the day with a man-up goal in the final minute of the period to once again close the margin to two.
• Raymond and Quinton Mather scored 25 seconds apart to tie the game before a full minute had elapsed in the final period. Muhlenberg responded, however, with goals from Jack Taub and Jason Metz 67 seconds apart for a 13-11 lead with 10:16 to play. Dunleavy finished a solo run one minute later before Ward finished a Howard feed to tie the game with 6:03 remaining. Ward then found Aidan Wykoff for the go-ahead tally with 5:31 to play then Ward added an insurance tally with 4:18 on the clock.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Jonathan Moshe won 18 of 31 faceoffs with nine ground balls and the assist.
• Gettysburg finished with a 43-36 edge in shots.
• The Bullets moved into to a virtual tie for first place in the conference standings with two weeks to play in the regular season.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against No. 12 Dickinson on Wednesday. Game time is 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Haverford worked hard to keep Gettysburg contained and scored five straight during the second period to lead 10-5, but the eighth-ranked Bullets responded with seven consecutive goals to regain the lead en route to a 19-13 road win Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Jordan Basso powered the Bullets (10-3, 5-0 CC) with career-highs in goals (8) and points (10).
• Emily Crane tallied four goals and one assist for five points on the day.
• Essie Pasternak led the way on defense with three caused turnovers and one ground ball.
FOR THE FOES
• Sam Silverman scored four goals to go with two assists to lead the Fords (8-4, 4-1 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg tallied the first three goals of the game in quick succession, with Julia Daly netting one and Jordan Basso scoring two. Tiffany Mikulis responded shortly after to put Haverford on the board to notch a 3-1 score. Several turnovers by each team resulted in a long scoring drought, which Emily Crane finally broke up with 4:46 showing in the first quarter. Haverford followed up with two tallies in one minute, but a Katie Fullowan goal would be the last of the period, making it a 5-3 score after one.
• Haverford rattled off five straight goals in the second period to take a 10-5 lead. Sam Silverman got the scoring started 3:27 into the quarter, and Mikulkis netted another only 13 seconds later. Three more for the Fords gave them their largest lead of the game with 4:21 to play in the half. Gettysburg only took one shot during Haverford’s five-goal run. Basso finally stopped the Fords’ momentum with a solo tally 1:20 later, and she scored two free positions in the final two minutes to make it a 10-8 Haverford lead going into the break.
• The Bullets only needed 4:20 of the second half to tie the game and take the lead. Gettysburg scored three straight goals, from Fullowan, Basso, and Julie Breedveld, to make it 11-10 in their favor. Haverford took a shot but Gillian Cortese was there to stop it as the Bullets regained possession and Crane went to cage for their fourth straight tally. A goal by Katharine Ference brought the Fords within one, but goals by Crane and Kelly O’Connor came in quick succession to get the Bullets out to a 14-11 lead with 5:26 left in the third quarter. Haverford took two shots but couldn’t find the net on either, and Fullowan and Basso both scored in the final minute of the third for a 16-11 lead going into the final stanza.
• Ference and Crane traded goals in the opening 7:57 of the final quarter, and tallies by Daly and Basso would be the last Gettysburg goals of the game, while Haverford netted one more to yield a 19-13 final score.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outshot Haverford 34-25.
• Gillian Cortese and Haverford goalie Annie Bravacos each made seven saves.
• Katie Fullowan scored three goals, while Julia Daly had two.
• Jordan Basso’s 10 points were the most by a Bullet since Liza Barr’s 15-point performance in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against No. 10 Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday. Game time is 7 p.m.
