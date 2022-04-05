The Bermudian Springs Eagles track and field program has taken off early in this young season, starting 2-0 with both the boys’ and the girls’ teams. Berm rolled on Tuesday, easily beating host Fairfield in the boys’ meet, 106-44, and dominating with a balanced effort in the girls’ meet, 91-59.
A strong start should come as no surprise, as the Eagles return a number of state qualifiers on both teams. Lilly LaBure and Alison Watts each made it to the big dance last year. LaBure placed second in the 100 meter hurdles at districts, while Watts won the district triple jump, breaking the school record in the process. Both were winners in their specialties on Tuesday, with LaBure winning the hurdles in 16.2 seconds, and Watts claiming both the triple jump (36-11¼) and the long jump (16-5). LaBure also placed second in the 300 hurdles and second in the 200 meters. Watts, showing her speed as well, won the 100 meter dash in 13.4 seconds.
“We keep pushing them to not only perform in the dual meets, but to go out every day and try to push towards their personal bests,” said Bermudian girls’ coach Jason Weigle. “We want them to keep in mind that every time you go out, you are going for your own best every time. The kids that go beyond the regular season to districts and states know that is what they are looking for and they have to push through the whole season like that in order to get to that point.”
Fairfield, led by Honey Strosnider and Emma Dennison, hung in there for most of the meet, but the Knights could not match Bermudian’s depth. Strosnider and Molly Nightingale led a strong distance contingent for Fairfield. Nightingale essentially won the 4 x 800 for the Knights, ending her leadoff leg with a 90-meter lead. By the time Strosnider got the baton, she was able to just use her anchor leg as a warmup for the 1600.
Strosnider, who will continue her running career at Seton Hall University, took all the suspense out of the metric mile in the first lap, and went on to win that event as well by 110 meters in 5:58.0.
Nightingale was second in the 1600 behind Strosnider, and then won the 800 (2:58.0). She completed an unusual double, as she also won the high jump (4-4).
In the 100 hurdles, LaBure got out with a small lead over Dennison, but her three steps between the hurdles made it difficult for five-stepping Dennison. Dennison, who is a tough competitor, finished just one-tenth of a second behind LaBure. Then in the 100 meter dash, Watts had a nice start and got out well, with Dennison shadowing her all the way down the straightaway. She and Watts finished with the same time, with Watts taking the victory.
Finally, in the 300 hurdles, Dennison got the win, leading from the start and pulling away in the final stretch before winning by a second and a half over LaBure. She won big in a fine early season time of 48.5.
Lillian Peters won the 400 for the Eagles (1:05.0) and Davina Cunningham ran a fast 27.9 in claiming the 200. Peters and LaBure were both on the outstanding Bermudian basketball team that won the YAIAA tournament title and played in the state tournament. After the Eagles’ final game, the duo took a couple of days off and were right back at it, this time on the track.
“The girls coming out from basketball, for example, we know they are in shape,” Weigle said, “but it is the technical aspect that they need to work on. It may take a few weeks to get back in that groove and hit those top times that they were hitting last year.”
In the boys meet, Fairfield started out in a big way with a nice win in the 4 x 800. Gabe Schubring ran a solid first leg for the Knights in 2:09, which was a personal best time for the 800, and then Ethan Collins had a great come-from-behind victory for the squad. But after the first event, Bermudian put the pedal to the metal and never let up.
Mike Carlson, a state qualifier last season in the 110 meter hurdles, won his event easily to lead a Berm sweep. His time of 14.8 seconds was a personal best, and set him up for the next event on the track, which was the 100 meters. Carlson got out quick and fairly flew down the track, winning the 100 as well (11.6), giving him two victories within about five minutes.
He also won the pole vault with a leap of 11-6.
“This is just our second meet,” said boys’ coach Chris King, “and we are just looking to get better each week; that’s the bottom line. The end goal is the big meets at the end of the year. We have some kids in good shape, but they need to be in better shape. We’ll get there.”
Cameron Carrolus ran a super final lap to beat Fairfield’s Schubring to the line in the 1600, finishing in 4:51.0 to win by 11 seconds. The pair had been neck and neck leading up to the final circuit. Carrolus also won the 800 (2:11.2) and the 3200 (11:53.0).
Ethan Beachy, another athlete coming right to the track from the basketball court, won the 200 (24.6), then placed second in three other events, the long jump, triple jump, and pole vault. He was beaten in the jumps by teammate and state triple jump qualifier Ricky Pacana (39-5¾ triple, 19-1½ long) and superman Carlson in the vault.
Fairfield did dominate the throws, going 1-2 in the shot put (John Anders first 40-8¼), 1-3 in the discus (Connor McVey first 126-2), and winning the javelin (Trent Witte 132-1).
With the 2022 season well under way, with many big invitationals to come, and many dual meets to determine division team champions and mark athletes’ progress. Bermudian Springs has now beaten the 2021 division champions in girls’ (Delone Catholic) and boys’ track and field (Fairfield), and the Eagles have their sights set on bigger things down the road.
Bermudian Springs boys 106,
Fairfield 44
3200 relay- 1.Fairfield (no names listed) 9:05.0; 110 hurdles- 1.Mike Carlson BS 14.8, 2.Colton Kehr BS 16.7, 3.Steven Gautsch BS 18.5; 100- 1.Carlson BS 11.6, 2.Bryce Harner BS 11.7, 3.Isaac Melendez BS 12.0; 1600- 1.Cameron Carrolus BS 4:51.0, 2.Gabe Schubring F 5:02.0, 3.Ciaran Phelan F 5:13.0; 400 relay- 1.Bermudian 48.1; 400- 1.Harner BS 54.5, 2.Nate Snyder F 55.0, 3.Peyton Stadler F 57.3; 300 hurdles- 1.Kehr BS 43.9, 2.Gautsch BS 49.2, 3.Josh Talcott F 52.9; 800- 1.Cam Carrolus BS 2:11.2, 2.Ethan Collins F 2:11.5, 3.Colwyn Carrolus BS 2:14.0; 200- 1.Ethan Beachy BS 24.6, 2.Melendez BS 25.1, 3.Stadler F 25.5; 3200- 1.Cam Carrolus BS 11:53.0, 2.Cole Stuart BS 12:17.0, 3.Matthias Sacco F 12:21.0; 1600 relay- 1.Bermudian 3:45.1; High jump- 1.Snyder F 5-6, 2(t).Harner BS 5-6, Ricky Pacana BS 5-6; Long jump- 1.Pacana BS 19-1.5, 2.Beachy BS 18-8, 3.Connor Mummert BS 17-9; Triple jump- 1.Pacana BS 39-5.75, 2.Beachy BS 37-1.25, 3.Jonah Longenecker F 34-1; Pole vault- 1.Carlson BS 11-6, 2.Beachy BS 10-6, 3.Col Carrolus BS 10-0; Shot put- 1.John Anders F 40-8.25, 2.Stadler F 38-0.5, 3.Aaron Weigle BS 37-8; Discus- 1.Connor McVey F 126-2, 2.Weigle BS 116-8, 3.Anders F 115-2; Javelin- 1.Trent Witte F 132-1, 2.Jesiah Farley BS 111-6, 3.Brady Spangler BS 106-9.
Bermudian Springs girls 91,
Fairfield 59
3200 relay- 1.Fairfield (no names listed) 12:31.0; 100 hurdles- 1.Lilly LaBure BS 16.2, 2.Emma Dennison F 16.3, 3.Lilyana Carlson BS 17.6; 100- 1.Alison Watts BS 13.4, 2.Dennison F 13.4, 3.Carlson BS 13.7; 1600- 1.Honey Strosnider F 5:58.0, 2.Molly Nightingale F 6:22.0, 3.Rachel Skoczen F 6:25.0; 400 relay- 1.Bermudian 53.8; 400- 1.Lillian Peters BS 1:05.0, 2.Audrey Chesko F 1:08.6, 3.Melanie Beall BS 1:08.8; 300 hurdles- 1.Dennison F 48.5, 2.LaBure BS 49.9, 3.Carlson BS 52.0; 800- 1.Nightingale F 2:58.0, 2.Kylee Oseen BS 3:02.4, 3.Karina Miller F 3:02.5; 200- 1.Davina Cunningham BS 27.9, 2.LaBure BS 28.2, 3.Dennison F 28.7; 3200- 1.Strosnider F 13:05.0, 2.Madison Kuhn BS 15:44.0, 3.Hannah Fletcher BS 16:59.0; 1600 relay- 1.Bermudian 4:32.3; High jump- 1.Nightingale F 4-4, 2(t).Cunningham BS 4-4, Peters BS 4-4; Long jump- 1.Watts BS 16-5, 2.Emma Patton BS 14-2, 3.Ella Benzel BS 12-11; Triple jump- 1.Watts BS 36-11.25, 2.Benzel BS 28-2.5, 3.Chesko F 27-1; Pole vault- 1.Carlson BS 9-6, 2.Hailey Dermota BS 8-0 3.Kyla Nickey BS 6-6; Shot put- 1.Shelby Tuckey BS 26-4, 2.Ivy Mohr F 25-11.75, 3.Delani Brown F 25-5; Discus- 1.Natalie Brown F 93-1, 2.Tuckey BS 81-8, 3.Ruthie Karsteter F 76-1; Javelin- 1.Emma Hartman BS 82-2, 2.Mohr F 74-4, 3.Abbi Robinson BS 71-11.
