SOFTBALL
Littlestown 15, Gettysburg 3
The heavy-hitting Bolts blasted a pair of home runs as part of a 10-run first-inning ambush of the Warriors on Tuesday.
Carli Thayer tagged a two-run shot and Rebecca Green later added a three-run dinger as Littlestown (14-4) cranked up its offense early. Chelsey Stonesifer would also go deep for the Bolts, who solidified their No. 2 spot in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
Eight different players recorded hits for Ltown, including six with multiple base knocks. Thayer, Stonesifer and Bailey Smith tallied three hits apiece, with Thayer, Smith and Green collecting three RBI each. Bailey Rucker, Kailey Miller and Destiny Henderson chipped in with two knocks each in the win.
Gettysburg (12-5) was limited to five hits, which included two singles from Kaelyn Blocher and a Maddie Knerr double which produced a pair of runs in the third inning.
Gettysburg 0 03 00 — 3 5 2
Littlestown (10)04 1x — 15 17 2
Jenna Brasee, Berit Miller (1). Chelsey Stonesifer, Courtney Strine (5). WP: Stonesifer. LP: Brasee. SO-BB: Brasee 0-0, Miller 3-2, Stonesifer 7-0, Strine 0-2. 2B: G-Maddie Knerr; L-Carli Thayer, Megan Gorsuch. HR: L-Thayer, Stonesifer, Rebecca Green
Biglerville 20, York Catholic 5
The Canners scored their second win in as many days, piling up 13 runs in the third inning against the visiting Irish.
Biglerville (4-13) led 7-5 before the 13-run explosion ended things early. Olivia Miller tripled as part of a 2-for-4 effort that included four RBI. Charlotte King and Abigail Reckard drove in three runs apiece and MacKensie Vance also hit a triple for the Canners, who visit the Irish today.
York Catholic 05 0 — 5 2 3
Biglerville 43(13) — 20 5 7
Quaid, Michalski (3). Abigail Reckard. WP: Reckard. LP: Quaid. SO-BB: Quaid 1-10, Michalski 0-1, Reckard 2-1. 2B: YC-Pollock. 3B: B-Olivia Miller, MacKensie Vance
Central York 11, New Oxford 3
Brynn Weigle went 4-for-5 to lead an 18-hit Panther attack in Tuesday’s win over the Colonials.
Rylee Dreyer and Ava Beamesderfer drove in three runs apiece for Central (15-3), which took command following a four-run fourth inning.
Jordan Hess singled twice for New Oxford, which slipped to 6-11.
Central York 100 423 1 — 11 18 1
New Oxford 020 000 1 — 3 6 3
Ava Beamesderfer. Courtney Smith, Paige Dill. WP: Beamesderfer. LP: Smith. SO-BB: Beamesderfer 2-3, Smith 1-2, Dill 0-1. 2B: CY-Savanna Aspey, Beamesderfer, Rylee Dreyer, Ellie Hsieh, Emma Keller
BASEBALL
South Western 9, Central York 7
The Mustangs rallied from a 5-0 hole to stop the Panthers in a key YAIAA matchup on Tuesday.
South Western (9-5) scored three times in the fifth and six more in the sixth, using timely hitting and a total of eight Panther errors. Garrett Smith plated three runs from his leadoff spot, while Austin Long and Abhijeet Turka sliced two singles apiece.
Central York 000 322 0 — 7 4 8
South Western 000 036 x — 9 8 4
Grant Smeltzer, Addison Clymer (6). Aaron Hughes, Josh Berzonski (6). WP: Berzonski. LP: Clymer. SO-BB: Smeltzer 8-0, Clymer 0-1, Hughes 2-3, Berzonski 2-1. 2B: CY-Josh Marquard, Cole Grady, Smeltzer
