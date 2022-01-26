According to Mapquest, the drive from Gettysburg High School to Chambersburg Area High takes 38 minutes.
Put another way, that is the same amount of time it took the Warriors’ wrestling team to topple the Trojans in a non-league dual on Wednesday night.
Aided by a pair of forfeits and seven falls, five of which came in the first period, Gettysburg raced past Chambersburg, 57-16, to push its undefeated record to 17-0 heading into the postseason.
“Honestly, at this point we’re 0-0 and we need to be as healthy as possible for Tuesday,” Warriors’ coach Chris Haines said, referring to the District 3 Team Championships.
Gettysburg, which is competing in its final season as a member of the YAIAA, breezed through the regular season. It once again claimed a Y-2 division championship and no team came within 10 points of the Warriors in a dual.
That dominance was on full display on Wednesday night as well. After a forfeit at 189 pounds, something Haines called an ongoing issue due to the lack of a true 189-pound wrestler on the roster, senior Sam Rodriguez quickly tied up the dual with a first-period pin of Quady Williams.
“I feel like I’m wrestling pretty well, but I think I could do a lot better. I feel like I should definitely be getting a medal at states,” Rodriguez said of where he’s at entering the postseason.
Fellow senior Trevor Gallagher followed that up with a pin of Avery Kuhns in just 2:38. Rodriguez and Gallagher help form one of the most formidable back ends to a lineup in District 3.
“We help each other tremendously,” Rodriguez said of working with Gallagher in the practice room. “I give Trevor looks that he usually doesn’t get because I’m a quicker guy, and he’s obviously bigger and stronger, so I get those good looks and positions that I usually don’t get in.”
Chambersburg (4-4) briefly tied the match at 12 when Zach Sherman pinned Ethan Burgess at 106 pounds, but forfeits at 113 and 120 gave the Warriors a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Up at 126, returning state runner-up Karl Shindledecker got out to a big lead earlier against Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis, but Pecaitis wrestled hard and limited the damage, keeping Shindledecker to a 9-1 major decision.
Then the Warriors went on a tear.
Starting it off was freshman Wyatt Sokol, who got out to a 16-3 lead before pinning Chambersburg’s Riley Beecher at the 5:13 mark.
“We just got done saying in our team meeting there afterward that his growth from the beginning of the season until now has been tremendous,” Haines said of Sokol. “As long as he’s listening and following instructions, his cardio’s great, his attitude’s great, he’s got to just continue experiencing next-level wrestling. He’s got a bright future.”
That kicked off a string of four straight falls for the Warriors with Dalton Redden, Jaxon Townsend and Logan Newell all following with first-period pins.
At 160, returning state qualifier Jake Cherry had to scrap for a hard-earned 7-5 win over Trojans’ junior Ryder Davenport, while Tyler Withers closed the match for Gettysburg with a first-period fall over Bryce Johnson at 172 pounds. Withers was leading 8-3 at the time thanks to four takedowns and three Johnson escapes.
“We’re just working some things from our feet to make sure he’s confident going into next week’s matches,” Haines said of Withers’ catch-and-release style early in the match.
Gettysburg will now play a waiting game before the District 3 Class 3A dual tournament starts on Feb. 1. The Warriors currently sit in fourth place in the power rankings and would be slated to host No. 13 Spring Grove in the opening round, but the rankings are not final until Saturday evening with brackets set to be released on Sunday.
Gettysburg 57, Chambersburg 16
189-Aiden Hight (C) fft.; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) pinned Quady Williams, 1:37; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) pinned Avery Kuhns, 2:38; 106-Zach Sherman (C) pinned Ethan Burgess, 4:59; 113-Zoey Haines (G) fft.; 120-McKayla O’Malley (G) fft.; 126-Karl Shindledecker (C) MD. Gabe Pecaitis, 9-1; 132-Wyatt Sokol (G) pinned Riley Beecher, 5:13; 138-Dalton Redden (G) pinned Reese Spedden, :55; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) pinned Jared Hepner, 1:05; 152-Logan Newell (G) pinned Andrew Hull, 1:15; 160-Jacob Cherry (G) dec. Ryder Davenport; 7-5; 172-Tyler Withers (G) pinned Bryce Johnson, 1:14.
