“Wearing a life jacket saves lives.”
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Executive Director Tim Schaeffer knocked on wood two weeks ago, telling a Harrisburg Rotary Club that it was phenomenal luck that there had been just one fatality on the water at this time of the year.
“On a Saturday morning, if this lights up,” holding his cellphone, “I know it must be Colonel Clyde Warner with some bad news.”
Outside after the meeting, Tim looked at his phone again. It lit up during his talk.
Within the hour, two anglers in a boat had gone over the Dock Street Dam on the Susquehanna at Harrisburg
One wearing a life jacket survived. They recovered the body of the other man, but no life jacket. It is unclear whether he had been wearing one.
Since 2012, boaters have been required to wear life jackets on boats less than 16 feet in length and on any canoe, kayak, or paddleboard from November 1 through April 30.
Most boating accidents happen in the summer when more people are on the water, but a disproportionate number of fatalities happen when the water is cold and the chances of survival dramatically drop.
While the number of accidents during the cold weather months have remained steady since the life jacket rule went into effect, fatalities have been cut in half.
Despite warming air temperatures, the water is still dangerously cold after April 30.
There have been cold water fatalities in the month of May.
There were 21 deaths in the months of May from 2012-2022. Ten, nearly half of those deaths, were attributed to cold water immersion or cold water shock.
Just as important for life-jacket wear in general, 12 of those who died, over half, were not wearing jackets.
So, as a commissioner, I have asked the Boating Advisory Board and commission staff to look into extending the requirement to wear life jackets through Memorial Day, to June 1.
As a board, commissioners have been willing to make hard decisions, and also to listen to anglers and boaters.
Factors like previous accident data, water temperature trends in May, and more could fit into a decision.
We may hear from boaters that wearing a life jacket in May as the weather gets even warmer, is an elevated inconvenience.
You may see wearing a life jacket as an inconvenience, unless it is somebody you love taking the unexpected, deadly, icy dip.
If the decision is to go forward, extending the regulation is not a single-step process. If it is to happen, my hope is to have it in place for 2024.
BIG-BIRD BITS
Here comes spring gobbler season and here are a few quick reminders.
Always positively identify your target.
NEVER stalk turkey sounds.
NEVER wear bright colors, especially red, white, or blue because these are colors that appear on a gobbler’s head.
Sit against a stump, tree, or other back stop that could protect you from behind.
If you are approached by another hunter, yell out loudly, do NOT make turkey sounds to get their attention.
ALWAYS keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction, before and after firing.
Remember to report your harvest. Visit www.pgc.pa.gov for season details and information.
If you know a young hunter who gets their first gobbler, send a photo and details to my email.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
