FINS
Buy Now

From a stable of outstanding Hunter-Trapper Education instructors in Adams County, the Pennsylvania Game Commission named Dani Stottlemyer as its Outstanding Instructor at a training meeting this week. Dani, and parents Carrie and Frank Mummert, continue the tradition of training prospective hunters and trappers every spring at the Blue Ridge Sportsmans Association in Fairfield. The group has allowed me to join them as an instructor and I can say first-hand that, with spring gobbler season just about upon us, I don’t know of more realistic turkey caller than Dani. Local game wardens TJ Knash (pictured with Dani) and Darren David recognized Dani. “I know Pappy would have loved to see this,” Dani wrote on social media. You are right Dani, he would be very proud. Her grandfather, Paul Mummert passed away in 2017. He taught Hunter-Trapper Ed for 35 years. (Submitted photo)

 Submitted photo

“Wearing a life jacket saves lives.”

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Executive Director Tim Schaeffer knocked on wood two weeks ago, telling a Harrisburg Rotary Club that it was phenomenal luck that there had been just one fatality on the water at this time of the year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.