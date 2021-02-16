When she spoke prior to the start of the 2021 YAIAA swim season, Gettysburg head coach Amanda Turner wasn’t even sure whether her swimmers would get the chance to compete amid rising COVID-19 concerns.
Fast forward nearly two months and not only has the Gettysburg swim team been able to compete, but after a 108-45 victory over New Oxford on Tuesday at the Keystone Aquatic Center, the Warriors’ boys claimed their first YAIAA-2 championship in program history. Gettysburg finished the season with a perfect 5-0 record in the division and 6-0 overall.
“I’m really happy for them. They’re such a great group and this has been such a challenging season,” Turner said following the meet. “To be able to end it and have accomplishments like this is wonderful.”
The Warrior boys’ triumph over the Colonials includedvictories in all 11 events. The highlight of those victories, however, came in the 200 freestyle relay.
The relay, which consists of Harry Nelson, Brandon Gladfelter, Zach Turner and Kassidy Oussoren, had previous swam a time of 1:30.78 in Gettysburg’s season-opening meet against York Suburban, missing out on a school record by just under 0.3 seconds.
This time, however, the Warriors did not miss out. Oussoren swam the anchor leg in a lightning-fast 22 seconds flat and Gettysburg set a record time of 1:30.14, eclipsing the previous mark of 1:30.51.
“It feels great,” Oussoren said. “We’ve gotten so close so many times and finally get it. We’ve been working so hard, putting in anywhere between six and eight practices a week to try to get here. Then we’ve had all these shutdowns and I think we can still drop time so I’m excited for the future has.”
The record was third of the year for Oussoren, a senior, who joined Nelson, Turner and Zach Tipson to set a 200 medley relay record against York Suburban as well as setting a record in the 50 free in the same meet.
“I wasn’t sure we’d get it today,” Amanda Turner said of the record. “We’ve had these stops and starts and these other issues. So it’s so nice that they all had a good race on the same day and hit it. I knew they were capable and we finally did it.”
Oussoren also won the 50 free, 100 free, and was on the winning 400 free relay for the Warriors in the victory over New Oxford. Nelson joined him on both relays and also took home the 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley,
On the girls’ side, Gettysburg downed New Oxford 108-55 to finish the season at 2-3 in the division and 2-4 overall. Hannah Brainard won four events in the meet, topping the field in the 200 free and the 50 free, while anchoring the Warriors to victory in the 200 and 400 free relays.
The Colonials, meanwhile, squared off with divisional foe Dover as well, dropping the boys’ meet 96-57 and the girls’ meet 113-45.
On the boys’ side, Alan Flores won the 100 breaststroke, Grant Hayward won the 100 backstroke, Jon Clinton won the 50 free and the three teamed with Cole Smith to win the medley relay.
The teams now look forward to the upcoming individual postseason, in which Amanda Turner says she feels a number of Warriors, both boys and girls, can have success.
“I make up six different practices to try and get as many ability levels as I can,” she said. “Now that it’s the postseason I can focus even more on individual events and needs. So we’ll do more specialty work for their particular events and we feel we can have a lot of success.”
The Class 3A swimming championship is set to be held March 6 at Cumberland Valley, while Class 2A will compete the same day at Central York.
Gettysburg girls 108, New Oxford 50
Dover girls 113, New Oxford 45
Dover girls 87, Gettysburg 75
Gettysburg boys 108, New Oxford 45
Gettysburg boys 91, Dover 71
Dover boys 113, New Oxford 45
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Dover 2:04.36; 200 free: 1. Hannah Brainard (G) 1:55.21; 200 IM: 1. Coble (D) 2:30.75, 2. Hannah Green (G) 2:39.57, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 2:44.76; 50 free: 1. Brainard (G) 25.27, 2. Katie Ketterman (G) 28.54; 100 fly: 1. Pequignot (D) 1:06.18, 3. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 1:09.80; 100 free: 1. McKinney (D) 1:04.56, 3. Maddie Yingling (G) 1:09.90; 500 free: 1. Myers (D) 5:54.08, 3. Gabby Sainato (G) 7:15.12; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Natalie Hurwitch, Anna Crawford, Ketterman, Brainard) 1:51.73; 100 back: 1. Craig (D) 1:09.90, 3. Green (G) 1:14.65; 100 breast: 1. Pequignot (D) 1:14.56, 2. Clabaugh (NO) 1:15.71, 3. Hurwitch (G) 1:19.96; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Scheungrab, Rebekah Reaver, Ketterman, Brainard) 4:09.27
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Brandon Gladfelter, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Liam Christianson) 1:47.05; 200 free: 1. Gladfelter (D) 1:51.46, 2. Zach Turner (G) 1:55.83; 200 IM: 1. Harry Nelson (G) 2:08.81, 3. Alex Koufos (G) 2:31.22; 50 free: 1. Kassidy Ousorren (G) 22.46, 2. Jon Clinton (NO) 22.87; 100 fly: 1. Smith (D) 56.82, 2. Jacob Bordatto (G) 1:00.24, 3. S. Nelson (G) 1:01.07; 100 free: 1. Oussoren (G) 49.92; 500 free: 1. Glatfelter (D) 5:13.30, 2. Turner (G) 5:30.06, 3. Bordatto (G) 5:42.04; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Nelson, Gladfelter, Turner, Oussoren) 1:30.14; 100 back: 1. H. Nelson (G) 55.94, 2. Grant Hayward (NO) 1:06.03; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:03.72, 2. Alan Flores (NO) 1:10.70; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Nelson, Gladfelter, Turner, Oussoren) 3:27.82
