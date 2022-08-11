The second-round sale of unsold Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses goes up Monday.
As of Tuesday, over 18,000 were still available. Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes Adams County, received an allotment of 31,000 permits, available by mail.
HAWK WATCH
IN THE WIND
Visitors are invited to Hawk Mountain to view the annual Autumn Hawk Watch, which takes place daily this Monday through December 15. Visitors can join the Sanctuary counters as they monitor the southbound raptor migration from the Sanctuary’s famous North Lookout. Trail fees apply for non-members, $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children ages 6-12; ages 5 and younger are free. Members are admitted free year-round.
The beginning of the autumn migration season begins following Hawk Mountain’s annual Off to a Flying Start! migration kick-off event tomorrow. Off to a Flying Start! celebrates the start of the season with a day full of activities for the whole family, including guided birding, naturalists in the Native Habitat Garden and at South Lookout, raptor ID, kids activities, and our signature Raptors Up Close program. The sold-out Birds and Brew will also take place that evening.
Throughout the count, Sanctuary staff, trainees, and volunteers will be stationed at the lookouts to help visitors spot and identify raptors, including broad-winged hawks, kestrels, vultures, ospreys, bald eagles, and more. An average of 18,000 raptors pass the Sanctuary each autumn. For raptor enthusiasts and those who cannot make it to Hawk Mountain, daily counts are posted throughout the season at hawkmountain.org/count.
Visitors are welcome to spend the day at the North Lookout to enjoy the incredible view as the raptor migrants pass overhead. Take binoculars and a full daypack to make the most of the day. Visitors with small children or limited mobility may prefer the nearby South Lookout, which can be accessed via the wheelchair-accessible Silhouette Trail.
Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is along the Appalachian Fly, at 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, Berks County.
To learn more, visit www.hawkmountain.org.
HABITAT $$$
FOR RAYSTOWN
Raystown Lake has received at grant of $75,000 from the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP), through the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
The grant will complement a $611,000 project to stabilize actively eroding banks at Raystown.
Somerset Lake has also received a NDFHP grant for fish habitat improvement.
At Raystown, rock structures will create better fish habitat and improve water quality.
Additional funding for the work comes from the Friends of Raystown Lake and a consent order between the state Department of Environmental Protection and Sunoco.
“These funds allow us to think big when planning and completing these projects,” said Ben Page, Lake Habitat Section Manager for the Commission, “and create the most substantial fish habitat that leads to great fisheries for anglers.”
Through the NFHP, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners award federal funding that is leveraged with additional partnership project funding from other sources to boost locally led habitat enhancement projects. These projects include streambank restoration, removal of barriers to fish passage, erosion reduction on agricultural lands, and monitoring and assessment efforts to identify conservation needs for fish and their habitats.
ELK TAG BY RAFFLE
If you missed the deadline to apply for the 2022 Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk License Lottery, fear not. You still have time to pay and apply for the KECA tag.
Visit www.experienceelkcountry.com to enter the elk tag raffle and learn about the 2022 Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) Elk tag.
The KECA Elk Tag Raffle winner will receive one 2022 Pennsylvania bull (antlered) tag and can hunt in any elk hunt zone from Sept. 10, 2022 to Nov. 5, 2022. Trophy Rack Lodge will be donating a fully guided 6-day hunt (lodging and meals included) to the lucky winner.
Those interested in applying can purchase tickets online for $25 for one OR six tickets for $100. The KECA Elk Tag Raffle winner will be drawn at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
FLY FISHING, OUTDOOR
FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND
The second annual Cumberland Valley Fly Fishing and Outdoor Festival is set for this weekend at Allenberry Resort in Boiling Springs.
The free, two-day festival will feature live music, food and beer, product giveaways, educational seminars, and a cornhole tournament.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
From an educational perspective, topics like casting clinics, fly-tying demos, gear reviews, destination trips Appalachian Trail activities and more will be available.
The festival is presented by TCO Fly Shop, Allenberry, and Troegs Brewing.
For more information, visit www.tcoflyfishing.com.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“The good news about this season is the Red Sox are single handedly ending childhood obesity. Bravo.” (Over an advertising billboard: “Kids eat free when Red Sox win.”) – Thomas Carrieri
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.