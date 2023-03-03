Gettysburg College was unable to overcome a second quarter that saw it get outscored by 11 points and the Bullets’ season ended in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 women’s basketball tournament.
THE SKINNY STORY
Gettysburg struggled to find their footing in the first ever meeting with SUNY New Paltz, as the Hawks used strong offense and a full-court press to hold a one-point advantage after the first quarter, and made it as wide as 17 points to clinch their second-round spot and knock the Bullets out of contention.
THE LEADERS
• Alayna Arnolie led the Bullets with 13 points.
• Mackenzie Szlosek chipped in eight points and six rebounds.
• Caitlyn Priore also added eight points to go with five rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Brianna Fitzgerald led all scorers with 23 points, along with seven rebounds.
• Jenny Walton added 17 points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Neither team could find the basket in the first minute, but it was Abby Korzekwinski who chipped in the first points of the game for SUNY New Paltz. Meghan Barbera responded with a jumper only twenty seconds later, and Graci Serravillo and Caitlyn Priore traded baskets to notch a 4-all tie. With 5:28 to play in the first, the Hawks went on a 9-5 run to give them a 14-9 edge. Alayna Arnolie had the answer for the Bullets, scoring five straight to tie the game again, 14-all. A free throw by the Hawks gave them a narrow one-point lead after one quarter.
• Korzekwinski kicked off the second quarter with a layup in the paint, but both teams hit a scoring drought for the next two minutes before Cynthia Williams finally broke through with a layup. With 6:55 showing in the half, the Hawks went on a 7-0 run to lead by ten over the Bullets, 26-16. Two at the line by Kylie Holcombmonentarily cut the deficit to eight, but Korzekwinski got a second-chance layup to again make it a double-digit lead with 2:27 left in the half. The Hawks’ lead would stretch to 33-21 at the end of two quarters.
• A Hawks layup and two free throws gave them their largest lead yet, at 37-21, before Arnolie knocked down a jumper with 7:20 on the clock in the third quarter. Neither team scored for the next two minutes, before the Bullets hit a 6-4 run, capped by a Mackenzie Szlosek three-point play, to bring it within eleven points. Walton drove in for a layup to bring the lead back to 13, but Holcomb knocked down a trey and Priore made two at the line to make it a single-digit lead for the Hawks for the first time in the second half. However, with under a minute to play, SUNY New Paltz converted on two free throws and made a buzzer-beater layup to lead by 13 once more going into the final quarter.
• Szlosek and Fitzgerald traded layups to start the final quarter, and Holcomb hit her second pair at the line to cut the deficit back to 11 once again. A Szlosek bucket and Arnolie 3-pointer cut it to ten with 3:04 to play, but ultimately the Bullets could not complete the comeback as they only managed one more point in a Hawks 7-1 run to close out the game.
THE INSIDE STORY
}• Alayna Arnolie reached 300 points during the third quarter of action.
• SUNY New Paltz scored 22 points off of turnovers, and 28 in the paint. Gettysburg scored 19 off of turnovers and 16 in the paint.
• The Hawks shot 36.4% from two, while the Bullets shot 30.6%.
