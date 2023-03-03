Arnolie
Gettysburg College freshman Alayna Arnolie takes a shot in a game earlier this season. She scored a team-high 13 points in the team’s season-ending loss to SUNY New Paltz on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler

Gettysburg College was unable to overcome a second quarter that saw it get outscored by 11 points and the Bullets’ season ended in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 women’s basketball tournament.

