Junior George Raymond scored more goals on Wednesday than he had scored in his career coming into the game, tossing in six as No. 15 Gettysburg College raced past visiting Goucher College 21-3 in a non-conference meeting at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
Goucher (0-2) 2 0 0 1 — 3
#15 Gettysburg (2-0) 4 9 4 4 — 21
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• George Raymond ’23: 6 Goals, Assist, 2 Ground Balls
• Griffin Gallagher ’22: 4 Goals, 2 Assists
• Kieran Ward ’22: 3 Goals, Assist
• Jake McLoy ’25: 2 Goals
• Kyle Howard ’23: 3 Assists
• Andy Marquet ’25: Ground Ball, 2 Caused Turnovers
• Jonathan Moshe ’23: 13-15 FO, 10 GB
Goucher’s Top Performers
• Jared Halverson: Goal, Assist
• Eddie Jancuk: 4 Ground Balls
• Justin Lugo: 16 Saves
• First Quarter
Raymond needed only 40 seconds to get into the scoring column, dashing to the cage for an unassisted tally. The rout didn’t start immediately, however, as Goucher jumped in front 2-1 on goals by Milan Temple and Halverson.
Gettysburg went on a 16-0 run that extended to the end of the third quarter. Ward tied the game on an assist by Howard before Gallagher and senior Spencer Knife scored to make it 4-2 at the end of the opening period.
• Second Quarter
Gettysburg completely dominated the second quarter, winning all 10 face-offs and out-shooting the Gophers 22-0. Gallagher torched the goal for back-to-back tallies to open the scoring the Bullets tallied seven goals over the final 9:13. Two goals by Raymond just 43 seconds apart made it 12-2 and a final tally by junior Aidan Wykoff put the score at 13-2 heading into halftime.
• Third Quarter
Raymond wrapped up his scoring effort early in the third quarter, netting two of the team’s first three goals to push the lead to 16-2. A goal by sophomore Ryan Cernuto concluded the 16-goal outburst and made it 17-2 at the end of the frame.
• Fourth Quarter
Gettysburg emptied its bench in the final quarter. Freshman Nick Jones, sophomore Drew Pettinelli, and McLoy all tallied their first collegiate goals with the latter netting the final two of the contest.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg dominated in shots taken at 57-10. The 10 shots by Goucher marked the lowest total by an opponent since Eastern also managed just 10 attempts on May 10, 2018. The Bullets also held a 41-17 lead in ground balls and won 22-of-28 face-offs.
• The Bullets fell a goal shy of its best total through two games over the last two decades. Gettysburg racked up 38 goals in wins over Messiah (16) and Goucher (22) in 2019. The school record for most goals in the first two games of the season is 41 in 1999.
• Raymond entered Wednesday’s contest with four career goals going back to the 2020 campaign and the opener this season. His six-goal performance tied for the best total by a Bullet since Brian Kolen ’20 scored seven times against Stevenson on March 2, 2019. Kolen also put in six goals against Muhlenberg on March 31, 2019.
• Gallagher set a personal best with four goals and six points. The senior had scored six career goals coming into the game.
• Moshe set new career highs with 10 ground balls and 13 face-offs won.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg improved to 10-0 all-time against Goucher. The Bullets have tossed in 20 or more goals against the Gophers in three of the last five meetings.
Up Next
Gettysburg makes its first road trip of the season to No. 2 Salisbury University on Saturday at 3 p.m.
