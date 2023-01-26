With about 10 days to go in the regular season, the playoff picture has started to come into focus for our area basketball teams.
We don’t have a lot of locks to make their respective District 3 tournaments, and only a few teams on the bubble. Here’s what I see from this vantage point, starting with the girls’ teams:
Delone Catholic has won 15 games in a row since suffering its only defeat of the season, a 37-27 setback against defending Class 6A state champion Plymouth Whitemarsh, on the second night of the season in the championship game of West York’s tournament. Since then, Delone has defeated its opponents by an average of 27.9 ppg. Among the victories Gerry Eckenrode’s crew has this season are wins over West York, Trinity, Berks Catholic, Red Lion, Holy Redeemer and York Catholic.
Their 62-37 thrashing of the rival Fighting Irish came on Tuesday and the Squirettes dominated that one from start to finish.
Sophomore Megan Jacoby sank 8-of-10 from the field for a game-high 21 points, while freshman Reece Meckley pitched in with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Jacoby leads the team at 13 ppg, has connected 30 times from beyond the arc and is shooting 83 percent from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, Meckley is averaging 9.5 ppg and has flashed the potential of a future star at times. Juniors Kaitlyn Schwarz and Brielle Baughman each play significant roles, too. Schwarz provides muscle inside and averages a hair over 8 ppg, while Baughman can shoot it from the outside and is just over 10 ppg.
Junior Ella Hughes brings size to the interior at 6-foot-2, while classmate Laura Knobloch pesters the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer.
The Squirettes currently hold the top seed in Class 4A and will likely keep it. After playing in the YAIAA Tournament, they’ll begin pursuit of a fourth straight district title.
Bermudian Springs currently sits in the 10th and final spot in the Class 4A rankings, but is nowhere near safe there.
The Eagles have another meeting with the Squirettes next week and their game with Greencasle, which was postponed due to inclement weather on Wednesday, could be made up. The Blue Devils are 15-1 and sit atop the 5A rankings.
Not a very deep team to begin with, Berm lost junior guard Ella Benzel to a knee injury a month ago and she’ll miss the rest of the season.
They’re led offensively by senior Amelia Peters (11.9 ppg) and sophomores Tori Bross (11.6 ppg) and Lucy Peters (11.5 ppg).
Amelia is the most experienced returning player, as she filled a starting role all of last season, while Bross was a part-time starter, usually depending on the matchup each night. The younger Peters has a game reminiscent of her older sister, Lily, who graduated in the spring after reaching the 1,000-point milestone.
Lucy plays a tough inside game, scoring well in the paint and is an excellent rebounder.
New Oxford had a bang-up week last week, winning all three of its games to move to the 15th spot in the Class 5A rankings, one below the cutline.
The Colonials lost to William Penn on Tuesday and their remaining schedule is quite tough, so getting into the playoffs could be a tough task. They face three teams that have already beaten them once in Red Lion, Dallastown and Central York, and their other remaining game is against Delone.
Senior Timberley Linebaugh has had an excellent season, bumping her average above nine points per game and has become one of the best 3-point shooters in the area.
Head coach Mike Englar has also received good play from freshmen Georgia Mummert and Lily Crabbs.
Fairfield has been in a rut since defeating York Country Day, 33-30, on Jan. 4, losing its last six contests with only a 58-56 overtime loss to Littlestown last Friday being closer than 20 points. The Knights halted the slide with a 50-29 win over West Shore Christian on Thursday evening.
Junior Breana Valentine had an excellent outing against the Thunderbolts, posting 24 points to go with 16 boards and six assists. She’s averaging 14.2 ppg on the season.
The Knights currently occupy the third spot in 2A where the top four make it into the playoffs.
Gettysburg, which snapped a 15-game losing streak on Monday with a 41-40 win over Hanover, has been trending upward on the offensive end lately. The Warriors are averaging 40.8 ppg over the last four games after failing to top 30 points in 11 straight contests.
Sophomore Maddie Delaney put in 20 points against the Hawkettes and 19 in a loss to Big Spring on Tuesday. She’s bumped her season scoring average up to 7.9 ppg and has hit double digits in five of her last six outings.
It’s been sort of a rough go for Biglerville this season. After a 3-3 start to the campaign, the Canners have gone 4-9 over their last 13 games.
On Tuesday, they romped over York Tech, 81-52 and senior Brylee Rodgers tossed in 22 points to go over 1,000 for her career, becoming the fifth girl in program history to hit the mark. Classmate Emily Woolson hit for a career-high 26 in that game as well.
Littlestown grabbed its second win of the season, and first in division play, with the previously mentioned overtime triumph over Fairfield last Friday.
Senior Celi Portillo has been a bright spot for the Bolts all year and she was that night, too. Her bucket with six seconds to go in regulation tied the game and forced overtime. She finished the game with 24 points and 15 rebounds and is averaging 11.1 ppg on the campaign.
Littlestown’s boys team has had it in cruise control for the past three weeks. Since falling short by a bucket at West York on Jan 3, the Bolts haven’t lost. They’ve won nine straight, all by at least 11 points. The 16-3 Bolts have gone 15-1 in their last 16.
The closest game during the winning streak was an 11-point victory at home over York Catholic on Jan. 6 and gave the Fighting Irish their only loss in YAIAA-3 play.
The teams have their rematch on Jan. 31 in York with an Ltown win giving them the outright division title. An Irish win would mean a shared title.
YC is likely to have senior star Luke Forjan for that game, as he returned to action in the Irish’s win over Delone on Tuesday after missing seven weeks due to injury.
Last week, Jake Bosley became the eighth Bolt to reach 1,000 career points and he’s putting up 14.7 ppg on the year.
Junior Christopher Meakin leads the Times Area at 17.8 ppg and has scored 868 points in his career. Fellow junior Zyan Herr is hanging 12.2 ppg on the board and has buried 20 3-pointers over the past nine games.
Currently third in the Class 4A power rankings, the Bolts would get a bye into the quarterfinals and a home game in their first district game if they remain in the top four.
Gettysburg has won 6-of-8 to push its season record to 11-6. The two losses during that eight-game span have been to Kennard-Dale (54-52) and Spring Grove (52-50).
Balanced scoring has been the key all year for the Maroon & White with four players averaging at least nine points per game. Juniors Ian McLean (14.2 ppg), Josh Herr (12.5 ppg), Brody Wagner (11.2 ppg) and Tegan Kuhns (9.5 ppg) share the scoring duties, while fellow junior Jonathan Darnell functions as a jack-of-all-trades. Darnell scores just 3.5 ppg, but he’s a ball mover on offense that provides in-your-shirt defense at the other end.
The Warriors have been jumping in and out of the 5A field over the past few weeks where 14 teams earn a bid. They’re currently 13th, with a matchup at Mid-Penn Colonial top dog Waynesboro (16-1) up next on Friday. The Indians buried the Warriors in the first meeting, 69-44.
Gettysburg has a home game with Greencastle next Tuesday, then road games at Northeastern and Northern to wrap up the regular season.
Bermudian got off to a horrific start, losing its first seven games of the season, but the Eagles have rallied to go 7-5 since then. A playoff berth in 4A is out of reach, but the Red & White will look to finish strong with Hanover, Delone and Fairfield to wrap up their slate.
Junior Tyson Carpenter leads the team at 13.2 ppg, while sophomore Dylan Hubbard is averaging 7.8 ppg and freshman Lane Hubbard checks in at 5.9 ppg.
New Oxford is another team that got off to a bad start, losing five of its first six. The Colonials rallied to win five in a row, but have gone 1-6 in their last seven to sink their hopes of playing in districts.
Junior Idriz Ahmetovic paces the Ox at 12.6 ppg and classmate Brennan Holmes checks in at 12.4 ppg. Freshman Brody Holmes gets 7.6 ppg.
It’s been a tough go for both Biglerville and Fairfield. The Canners have been much more competitive in recent weeks, a blowout against Littlestown aside. They’ve won twice in their last six, and also had a six-point loss to Delone and a three-point setback against York Tech.
The Knights have dropped nine consecutive contests.
