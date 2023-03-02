Two new assistant soccer coaches who are big names in local sports have joined coach Rudy Grubesky at the helm of Central Penn College’s Lady Knights.
Standout Division I goalkeeper Amanda Knaub joins a seasoned coach from West Chester University, Caitlin Brownley, in bringing their top-notch skills to the student-athletes at Central Penn.
Knaub worked for two years as a goalkeeper coach for Cedar Stars Academy in Monmouth, NJ and is currently a goalkeeper coach with Keystone FC in Mechanicsburg, PA.
She dazzled as an Academic All-American goalkeeper at Division 1 Monmouth University in New Jersey, where she holds many school and MAAC conference records, including 45 career shutouts, 58 career wins, and a career goals against average of 0.56.
In her senior season in 2019-2020, Knaub led all NCAA Division I goalkeepers with a goals against average of .202 and a save percentage of .923. She ranks 8th all-time in NCAA Division 1 history with 45 shutouts. Her senior-year stats of 15 shutouts in 19 games ranks 3rd all-time, and her goals against average of .202 ranks 5th all-time in NCAA Division I.
She has garnered numerous awards, including Monmouth’s Paul G. Gaffney Female Athlete of the Year, MAAC conference Goalkeeper of the Year, First team All-MAAC Conference, Cosida Academic All-District team, Scholar All-East Region team, All ECAC first team, ECAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Cosida All-American second team.
In her career at Monmouth, the team won four MAAC regular season and four MAAC Tournament Championships, making four NCAA tournament appearances. Knaub was also was selected to the All MAAC team four times, was MAAC Goalkeeper of the year twice, and was named to the MAAC 40-year anniversary team in 2020.
“It is huge for our program to add a goalkeeper coach with Amanda’s playing and coaching credentials to our coaching staff,” Grubesky said. “It is such a specialized position that I wanted to make sure we had an excellent coach to work with our keepers and backline.”
Knaub was also a two-sport standout at Trinity High School, playing both soccer and softball. During her time at Trinity, the soccer team won three Mid-Penn Capital division titles, three District 3 titles, and two PIAA-1A state championships. She only allowed 19 goals, totaled 45 shutouts, was a team captain her senior year, and made the all-state team.
Coach Knaub holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Criminal Justice with a focus in Homeland Security from Monmouth University.
“We, as coaches, have the ability to teach life lessons and foster a culture of respect, teamwork, sportsmanship and excellence,” Knaub said. “We are not only developing female athletes who have the ability to play at the college level while earning a college degree, but preparing young women to take on the challenges of the world. I am excited to play a role in building the women’s soccer program at Central Penn College and working with top-notch female athletes from around the area.”
Grubesky coached Brownley when she was the soccer team captain at Biglerville High School, and was thrilled to bring her to his coaching staff. Coach Brownley has been coaching at the college level for seven years and more than 15 years in total. She was the assistant field hockey coach at West Chester University, where the team won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship in 2017 and 2018, and were NCAA Tournament semi-finalists in 2018. Brownley was the assistant coach at Shippensburg University in 2016 when the team started its three-year NCAA championship streak.
Her collegiate playing experience came at East Stroudsburg University, where she was a four-year starter for the Warriors from 2007-10. Brownley was a National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American and All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First Team performer as a junior, scoring 19 goals and totaling eight assists to rank fourth in the country in points per game.
Overall, in 81 collegiate contests, Brownley scored 38 goals and had 18 assists for 94 career points. Brownley later served as ESU’s graduate assistant coach in 2012 and was integral to the organization and instruction of the team’s practice sessions.
“I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to be a part of the Central Penn Women’s Soccer program, and to coach alongside Coach Grubesky and Coach Knaub,” Brownley said. “I strive to make a positive impact and create an environment for student-athletes to have fun and grow not only on the field but off the field as well.”
Brownley earned her Bachelor of Science in health and physical education from East Stroudsburg in 2011, and her Master of Science in management and leadership in sports management from East Stroudsburg in 2013.
“It is important for our program to add a coach with Caitlin’s coaching credentials to our coaching staff,” Grubesky added. “She has played at a high level and coached at the NCAA Division II and D-III levels.
“Both Coach Brownley and Coach Knaub will be great role models for our student-athletes.”
