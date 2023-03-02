Two new assistant soccer coaches who are big names in local sports have joined coach Rudy Grubesky at the helm of Central Penn College’s Lady Knights.

Standout Division I goalkeeper Amanda Knaub joins a seasoned coach from West Chester University, Caitlin Brownley, in bringing their top-notch skills to the student-athletes at Central Penn.

