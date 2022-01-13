It did not take long for York Suburban to figure out the first wrinkle New Oxford threw at it Thursday evening, which may have been just as well for the Colonials.
It was a return to a tried-and-true method that ultimately did the trick for New Oxford in the teams’ YAIAA Division 2 girls’ basketball matchup, as the Colonials rode improved rebounding, late-game defense, and forward Ella Billman’s paint production to a 38-33 win over the Trojans.
Kelbie Linebaugh’s layup with 1:14 remaining broke a 33-33 tie and gave the Colonials a split of the season series with Suburban, helping the Ox solidify its standing the District 3 Class 5A playoff field with a quality win.
“Suburban is always a good defensive team,” New Oxford coach Mike Englar said. “They took us out of some of the stuff we wanted to do early, but we adjusted and gutted it out. It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world, but it’s a win, and it came against a team that’s well coached and plays hard.”
It was a one-possession game for all but the final 11 seconds of the second half. Suburban gained the slight upper hand when Amaya Miller knocked down a pair of free throws with 3:34 remaining to give the Trojans a 33-32 lead, but it would be their final points.
New Oxford quickly knotted things at the other end when Billman hit one of two free throws, and then took the lead for good when a patient possession resulted in Linebaugh being sprung for the layup with 1:14 to go.
“The main thing we talked about was communicating,” Billman said. “We lost our girls a few times in the first half and we let them get some easy buckets. Once we started talking to each other more and coming together on defense we figured it out a little bit.”
The Colonials sealed it with defense and rebounding, the latter of which had given them trouble in the first half when Suburban held a big advantage on the glass. New Oxford forced the Trojans into a one-and-done possession, and after Linebaugh hit one of two free throws to make it 36-33, the Colonial defense did it again. Timberley Linebaugh then canned a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left to seal it.
“It’s about believing in ourselves,” Billman said. “We’ve struggled a little bit, but this season (Englar) has really stressed that we need to believe that we can win these games and that we are a good team. If we work together, we can keep winning.”
The closeout came only after the Ox had clawed back an eight-point deficit. The Colonials opened the game by pushing the tempo with full-court pressure, but after an adjustment period the Trojans figured things out and went on an 11-0 run to finish the first quarter up 14-6.
The Ox scrapped the pressure from there and made a concerted effort to get Billman the ball in the paint, and she did her part in bringing the Colonials back. They tied it at 20-20 just before halftime, and Billman scored eight of New Oxford’s first 11 points out of the break to keep the momentum going and set up the finish. Billman finished with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds.
“She’s the hardest-working girl out there,” Englar said. “She’s getting double- and triple-teamed every night. Teams who know who we are, know that everything goes through Ella, so we have to make some outside shots so we can get it inside to her, but she’s such a great player. She’s out there averaging a double-double every night.”
York Suburban 14 6 6 7 — 33
New Oxford 6 14 9 9 — 38
York Suburban (33): Janay Rissmiller 3 2-2 17, Grace Hare 5 1-1 12, Lydia Powers 0 1-4 1, Sanaa Doweary 0 0-0 0, Ann Sargan 0 0-0 0, Amaya Miller 0 3-4 3. Totals: 12 7-11 33.
New Oxford (38): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 3-4 5, Sydney Flesch 1 1-2 3, Saki Ano 0 0-0 0, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Ella Billman 6 7-10 19, Timberley Linebaugh 2 2-3 6, Kylie Wampler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 13-19 38.
3-pointers: YS-Rissmiller 1, Hare 1; NO-H. Linebaugh
