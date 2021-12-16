WRESTLING
Delone Catholic 29,
Hanover 24
The Squires rallied for two technical falls and a major decision in the last three bouts to edge their crosstown rivals on Thursday.
Connor Bauerline sparked the comeback with a 16-0 technical fall at 132. Isaac Roth followed suit with a 15-0 blanking in the following match, and Justin Emeigh secured the victory when he posted a 10-0 major decision over Uriel Martinez-Cruz in the finale.
Artem Reichart and Domonic Giraffa gave Delone a fast start with first-period pins at 152 and 160, respectively.
152-Artem Reichart (DC) p. Dakota Krenzer, :40; 160-Domonic Giraffa (DC) p. Joseph Wilkinson, 1:01; 172-Allan Mitra (H) d. Devin Reese, 8-5; 189-Aizik Shoap (H) p. Won Stewart, :46; 215-Benjamin Phelps (H) fft; 285-Sam Scovitch (DC) d. Evan Fiorelli, 2-0; 106-no contest; 113-no contest; 120-Kenneth Hernandez (H) fft; 126-Daniel Corbin (H) d. Colby Noel, 2-0; 132-Connor Bauerline (DC) tf. Wyatt Gebhart, 16-0; 138-Isaac Roth (DC) tf. William Gomez, 15-0; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) md. Uriel Martinez-Cruz, 10-0
Gettysburg 41,
York Suburban 30
The Warriors racked up 41 points in the first 10 bouts of Thursday’s match to dispatch the homestanding Trojans.
Jaxon Townsend (145) sandwiched a fall between a pair of Suburban wins in open the action. Gettysburg (7-0) struck for three straight pins from there with Logan Newell, Jacob Cherry and Tyler Withers doing the honors.
Sam Rodriguez hung 25 points on the board in a technical fall at 215 before Trevor Gallagher flattened Jalani Hopkins in 38 seconds at 285.
138-Bryson Neidigh (YS) d. Dalton Redden, 11-6; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Christopher Beaudoin, 1:20; 152-Noah Rice (YS) p. Mason Rebert, 2:48; 160-Logan Newell (G) p. Dakota Shue, :42; 172-Jacob Cherry (G) p. Gaven Barshinger, 3:50; 189-Tyler Withers (G) p. Jamal Lewis, 3:53; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) tf. Collin Boldt, 6:00 (25-9); 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Jalani Hopkins, :38; 106-Justin Adams (YS) p. Ethan Burgess, 1:49; 113-Zoey Haines (G) fft; 120-Tyler Adams (YS) d. Gabe Pecaitis, 5-2; 126-Zachary Emory (YS) p. Wyatt Sokol, 2:47; 132-Brayden Gentzyel (YS) p. Christian Paul, :39
Littlestown 49, York Tech 12
The Bolts posted bonus points in each of their nine bout wins over the Spartans on Thursday.
Pinning for Littlestown was Barrett Zeigler (120), Caden Rankin (132) and Harrison Harbin (172). Cameron Mingee piled up a 15-0 technical fall at 126, while Tanner Yingling and Tanner Rock both won by major decision.
189-Tommy Carucci (L) fft; 215-Ethan Markel (YT) p. Jeffery Prawdzik, 3:44; 285-Connor Rankin (L) fft; 106-no contest; 113-no contest; 120-Barrett Zeigler (L) p. Malachi Buer, 1:31; 126-Cameron Mingee (L) tf. Tyler Martin, 4:19 (15-0); 132-Caden Rankin (L) p. Bryan Youngblood, 1:38; 138-Tanner Yingling (L) md. Cohen Butler, 11-0; 145-Dylan Herr (L) fft; 152-Brayden Whitacre (YT) p. Zach Eader, 2:50; 160-Tanner Rock (L) md. Peyton VanValen, 10-2; 172-Harrison Harbin (L) p. Jonas Kwasnjuk, 1:21
Dallastown 64, New Oxford 0
The Wildcats pitched a shutout on Thursday, blanking the Colonials in YAIAA-1 action behind six pins.
In addition to the six-pointers, Dallastown also recorded technical falls by Evan Baldwin (145), Caden Dobbins (152) and Ashton Deller (160).
189-Michael Klinger (D) p. Alex Bermejo, :57; 215-Ben Usow (D) md. Isaac Byers, 11-0; 285-Hunter Bisking (D) p. Jake Bixler, 1:26; 106-Aiden Karlie (D) p. Luke Aiello, 2:41; 113-Graham Turnbull (D) d. Ethan Aiello, 5-2; 120-Damian Key (D) d. Trent Uhler, 5-3; 126-Zach Luckenbaugh (D) d. Jerry Dattoli, 13-6; 132-Anthony Carulli (D) p. Zane Bodvin, 2:45; 138-Owen Bricker (D) p. Deegan Foltz, 3:04; 145-Evan Baldwin (D) tf. Chance Lawyer, 4:39 (17-1); 152-Caden Dobbins (D) tf. Cameran Herring, 3:35 (17-0); 160-Ashton Deller (D) tf. Lane Johnson, 3:14 (17-1); 172-Isaiah Feeney (D) p. Brandon Sanders, 1:18
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Greencastle 59, Bermudian Springs 58
The Blue Devils used a 23-point fourth quarter to surge past the visiting Eagles in non-league play on Wednesday.
Bermudian (3-1) led 43-36 entering the final period, where Greencastle’s Mia Libby erupted for 12 of her 16 points. The Eagles countered with Bailey Oehmig, who nine of her game-high 24 points over the final eight minutes of play.
Lilly Peters poured in 16 points for the Eagles as well.
Bermudian travels to face YAIAA-3 foe York Catholic on Friday.
Bermudian Springs 14 12 17 15 – 58
Greencastle 9 14 13 23 – 59
Bermudian Springs (58): Hannah Metzger 0 2-2 2, Leah Bealmear 1 0-0 3, Amelia Peters 1 0-0 3, Lillian LaBure 1 0-0 2. Lilly Peters 6 4-4 16, Bailey Oehmig 8 5-6 24, Victoria Bross 2 0-0 5, Hannah Chenault 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Payton Feeser. Totals: 19 14-16 58
Greencastle (59): Haley Noblit 6 7-7 22, Mia Libby 7 0-0 16, Rylee Henson 2 2-2 7, Ainsley Swindell 1 0-0 3, Lauren Pool 3 2-4 8, Shaina Overcash 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 11-13 59
3-pointers: BS-Bealmear, A. Peters, Oehmig, Bross; G-Noblit 3, Lieby 2, Henson, Swindell, Overcash
Dover 52, Littlestown 44
Brook Bowman and Makenzie Gamber combined for 39 points to help the Eagles hold off the Bolts on Wednesday.
Celi Portillo continued her strong play with 14 points for Littlestown, which saw Kylah Green net eight points and Kellee Staub add seven.
Dover 10 16 10 16 — 52
Littlestown 8 8 12 16 — 44
Dover (52): Menard 0 1-2 1, Fink 4 2-4 10, Gamber 3 13-18 19, Mathews 0 0-1 0, Bowman 8 3-6 20, Hayes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 19-31 52
Littlestown (44): Young 0 0-1 0, Staub 2 3-4 7, Portillo 5 4-5 14, Peart 3 1- 2 7, Cherry 2 1-2 5, Green 2 4-10 8, Shelley 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 14-26 44.
3-pointers: D-Bowman
SWIMMING
South Western girls 124, New Oxford 40
South Western boys 123, New Oxford 25
Katerina Lucabaugh and Bryan Collins scored two wins apiece to pace the Mustangs in their meet with the Colonials on Thursday.
For the Ox, Valerie Clabaugh had a strong performace with wins in the 100 fly (1:10.77) and 100 breast (1:17.55). Shaely Stabler placed third in both the 50 free and 100 free as well.
Alan Flores touched first in the 50 freestyle for the New Oxford boys, winning in 23.94.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western 1:55.81; 200 free: 1. Leonard (SW) 2:11.98; 200 IM: 1. Ballou (SW) 2:35.65; 50 free: 1. Lucabaugh (SW) 26.55, 3. Shaely Stabler (NO) 32.46; 100 fly: 1. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 1:10.77; 100 free: 1. Yates (SW) 57.89, 3. Stabler (NO) 1:15.90; 500 free: 1. Klansek (SW) 6:49.40; 200 free relay: 1. South Western 1:44.92; 100 back: 1. Lucabaugh (SW) 1:07.92; 100 breast: 1. Clabaugh (NO) 1:17.55; 400 free relay: 1. South Western 4:17.93
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western 1:43.70; 200 free: 1. Plesic (SW) 2:07.52, 3. Shomo Raiden (NO) 2:59.60; 200 IM: 1. Collins (SW) 2:09.67; 50 free: 1. Alan Flores (NO) 23.94; 100 fly: 1. Cromer (SW) 1:02.28; 100 free: 1. Filipovits (SW) 52.62; 500 free: 1. Stoner (SW) 5:45.95; 200 free relay: 1. South Western 1:34.10; 100 back: 1. Cromer (SW) 1:01.76, 3. Raiden (NO) 1:41.06; 100 breast: 1. Collins (SW) 1:06.67, 2. Cole Smith (NO) 1:09.53; 400 free relay: 1. South Western 3:56.06
MIDDLE SCHOOL
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 17, Waynesboro 16
Olivia Sanders netted 11 points to lead Fairfield over Waynesboro in the opening game on Wednesday.
Waynesboro claimed the second game with a 34-0 shuout, paced by Bree McIlguham’s 14 points.
