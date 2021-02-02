After months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a further two week of pause due to positive tests and exposures within the program, Penn State wrestling finally began its 2021 season this past weekend.
Technically speaking, the Nittany Lions are still the defending national champions after last year’s NCAA Championships was cancelled. But this year’s team looks much different from the one we saw a year ago.
Gone are Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall, both of whom have graduated. In steps a crop of talented freshmen in Robbie Howard, Joe Lee, Carter Starocci, Michael Beard and Greg Kerkvliet.
We’ve also seen the return of Brady Berge to the lineup at 157 after a gruesome head injury a year ago, the potential introduction of freshman Beau Bartlett at 149 pounds, and the first full season potentially for Seth Nevills, who is battling it out for the starting spot at heavyweight with Kerkvliet.
Over the weekend, a shorthanded Nittany Lions team took out both Indiana and Northwestern in a tri-meet to start the season, but did so in less than impressive fashion. Penn State continued its road trip on Tuesday evening with a stop through Madison, Wisconsin for a dual with the Chris Bono led Badgers.
Here are just a few of my early season thoughts and questions.
When will we see Howard, Beard?
Neither Robbie Howard now Michael Beard, a pair of star freshmen for the Nittany Lions, were medically cleared to compete over the weekend. Howard is recovering from shoulder surgery, while Beard competed often in the fall on the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club cards on Rokfin. Whether their absences are due to injury or due to COVID concerns, Penn State will need them back and firing on all cylinders to have a shot at Iowa in both their scheduled dual on Feb. 13 and the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
How will 149 shake out?
Nick Lee was back and looked about as good as you’d expect for Penn State at 141 pounds, but 149 is up for grabs. Former Pennsylvania state champion and cadet world champion Jarod Verkleeren dropped his match against Indiana and struggled to create any offense from neutral, while Utah product Terrell Barraclough started against Northwestern and dropped a 3-2 decision. Could we see highly touted freshman Bartlett at the weight later this year? Bartlett went 3-0 over the weekend with one pin and two decision victories at 141 pounds. Could he have success as an undersized 149-pounder?
How high is Brady Berge’s upside?
Berge entered Penn State as a blue chip recruit and reached the round of 12 as a redshirt freshman at 149 pounds. He then went on to make the U23 World Championships but suffered a severe head injury at the event that cost him most of the 2019-20 season. Back up at 157 in 2021, Berge began his season with two fairly comfortable decision victories this weekend. Can he build upon that momentum and become an All-American in March?
How good is Joe Lee?
Joe Lee, the younger brother of Nick and a redshirt freshman for Penn State, had a highly successful redshirt season a year ago, going 14-2 with a pair of ranked wins. Lee looked great on the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club cards, but struggled a bit this past weekend. While Lee posted a 2-0 record, he had to hold on late against Northwestern’s David Ferrante and seemed to struggle with some of his mat wrestling. Can Lee, like Berge, be a future All-American come March?
Don’t worry about Carter Starocci
Redshirt freshman Starocci has already been dubbed the next great one for Penn State and is succeeding Hall at 174 pounds. Starocci was dominant in his redshirt year, going 19-0 and blowing away much of the competition. In his dual debut, however, the former PA state champ was thrown to his back early by Indiana’s DJ Washington and couldn’t quite come back, falling 10-9. If you’ll remember, one Vincenzo Joseph suffered a similar fate in his dual debut, getting taken to his back twice by Stanford’s Keaton Subjeck and eventually losing a high-scoring match. Joseph then went out to win a national championship later that year.
Similarly, Hall dropped his dual debut to Iowa’s Alex Meyer before winning a title in the same season. This is all to say I wouldn’t sell my Starocci stock quite yet, the redshirt freshman will be just fine.
Will we see Greg Kerkvliet?
Kerkvliet was one of, if not the top recruit in the 2019 class. After committing to Ohio State, the Minnesota native has since transferred to Penn State and dominated on the freestyle scene. Kerkvliet’s physical tools as well as his tactical acumen make him a legitimate threat to both Minnesota’s Gable Steveson and Michigan’s Mason Parris. There has, however, been indications that he suffered a recent injury that may cost him some or all of the coming season. Nevills got the starts for Penn State this weekend at heavyweight and recorded two pins, with Kerkvliet nowhere insight. Similarly, Nevills was an elite recruit with high upside, but he’s not quite the talent that Kerkvliet is. If Penn State wants to challenge Iowa, the Nittany Lions have to hope Kerkvliet can return to the mat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.