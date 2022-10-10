DELONE
The Delone Catholic golf team defeated Bedford in a PIAA Class 2A Regional Qualifier on Monday at Briarwood Golf Club. With the win, Delone qualified for the PIAA Team Championships. Pictured from left: Head coach Chuck Minchik, Evan Glass, Bryson Kopp, Camdyn Keller, Tim Burke, Kat Keller and assistant coach Matt Bird. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

GOLF

PIAA Regional Qualifier

