GOLF
PIAA Regional Qualifier
The Squires are going to states.
The Delone Catholic golf team continued to make history on Monday when it took down District 5 champion Bedford in a PIAA Regional Qualifier at Briarwood Golf Club.
The 333-340 victory punches Delone’s first-ever trip to the PIAA Championships. The Squires are one of only six teams in the Class 2A field. They will compete in an 18-hole tournament next Wednesday on the Blue Course in State College.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Delone head coach Chuck Minchik. “This storybook season continues and it’s just blowing me away. We didn’t have any expectations for today. We were just on. I can’t believe we’re one of six 2A teams left playing in the state.”
Bryson Kopp and Tim Burke took the fight to the Bison on Monday by posting matching rounds of 79. Kopp recorded a pair of birdies on par-5 holes while Burke was steady with 11 pars. Neither player had a double bogey on the day.
Camdyn Keller had a birdie on No. 6 to card a 40 on the front nine, finishing with an 85. Evan Glass rounded out the scorers for Delone with a 90, and Kat Keller finished at 105.
Timmy and Bryson started out like a house on fire,” said Minchik. “Cam Keller coming in with an 85 further strengthened us.”
Bedford’s lead player, three-time state qualifier Matt Edwards, shot an 82 to pace his squad.
Minchik said he hopes to have his team play a practice round in State College next Tuesday before competing in the championships the following morning at 8:30 a.m.
“This is rarefied air,” he said. “No matter what happens on Wednesday we’ll go out with our heads held high.”
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 10, Fairfield 1
The homestanding Canners pounded home nine first-half goals on their way to a 10-1 win that secured the YAIAA-3 championship on Monday evening. The division title was the sixth in the last seven years and second consecutive for Biglerville.
The victory also stretched the Canners’ winning streak to 16 games.
Guillaume Schmitz led the barrage with four goals in the opening 28 minutes of play. Schmitz was joined by Devan Ponce, who posted a hat trick for the high-flying hosts. Additional scorers for the Canners (16-1) included Kody Mendoza, Cam Tyson and Manuel Morales.
Jake Ogle put Fairfield (2-10) on the board with a goal at 1:45 of the first half.
Fairfield 1 0 — 1
Biglerville 9 1 — 10
Goals: F-Jake Ogle; B-Guillaume Schmitz 4, Devan Ponce 3, Kody Mendoza, Cam Tyson, Manuel Morales. Assists: B-Jesus Salazar 3, Schmitz, Caleol Palmer, Ponce, Tyson 2, Jonathan Buitimea. Shots: F-2; B-17. Corners: F-0; B-16. Saves: F-Tyler Mumpower 7; B-Rodrigo Beltran 1/Luke Hartel 1
Greencastle 2, Gettysburg 1
Mitch Lagoe’s header off a direct kick at 4:47 of the second half gave the Blue Devils a win over the visiting Warriors on Monday.
Gettysburg trailed 1-0 before David Langman scored off an assist by Will Kittleberger to square the match. Lagoe’s tally 15 minutes later proved to be the difference.
Gettysburg 0 1 — 1
Greencastle 0 2 — 2
Goals: Get-David Langman; Gr-Garrett Decker, Mitch Lagoe. Assists: Get-Will Kittleberger. Shots: Get-3; Gr-7. Corners: Get-1; Gr-3. Saves: Get-Jake Bernier 5; Gr-Ethan Ford 2. JV: Gettysburg 4, Greencastle 0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 3, Biglerville 1
Breanna Valentine scored a goal in each half of Monday’s YAIAA victory at Biglerville. Valentine’s tallies helped the Knights improve to 10-1 overall.
Following Valentine’s goal at 11:39, Cadence Holmberg made it 2-0 for the visitors with a tally at 23:13.
The Canners (7-7-1) cut the deficit in half when Emily Woolson scored at the 9:33 mark of the second half, but Valentine iced the win with her second strike of the contest.
Fairfield 2 1 — 3
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
Goals: F-Breanna Valentine 2, Cadence Holmberg; B-Emily Woolson. Shots: F-14; B-3. Corners: F-3; B-4. Saves: F-2; B-11.
FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 3, Northeastern 0
Taytum Lombardi recorded five saves for a shutout in Monday’s win over the Bobcats. The victory pushed Littlestown’s overall record to 10-4.
Kamryn Bittle, Bailey Rucker and Alexis Sanders scored goals for Littlestown, which began a stretch of games over four consecutive days to close out the regular season.
Littlestown 1 1 1 0 — 3
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Kamryn Bittle, Bailey Rucker, Alexis Sanders. Shots: L-25; N-8. Corners: L-15; N-8. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 5; N-Casey Perry 18. JV: Littlestown 12, Northeastern 0
Bermudian Springs 7,
Gettysburg 2
Melanie Beall belted four goals as the Eagles connected seven times in a YAIAA crossover win against the Warriors on Monday. Beall pushed her career point total to 212 with the four-score outburst.
Taylor Botterbusch knocked home a pair of goals while Aliza Staub scored once and added a pair of assists. Ella Benzel assisted on three scores for the Eagles (9-7-1) as well.
Marlee Dwyer delivered twice in the fourth quarter for the Warriors (2-12), with Blayne Miller assisting on one of Dwyer’s goals.
Bermudian Springs 1 3 2 1 — 7
Gettysburg 0 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 4, Taylor Botterbusch 2, Aliza Staub; G-Marlee Dwyer 2. Assists: BS-Ella Benzel 3, Staub 2, Kyla Nickey; G-Blayne Miller. Shots: BS-10; G-4. Corners: BS-16; G-4. Saves: BS-Addie Madara 2; G-Guen Yale 3
GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Three Times Area tandems remain in title contention following the first day of the YAIAA Doubles Tournament on Monday.
New Oxford’s top-seeded Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick didn’t yield a game, posting consecutive 6-0, 6-0 wins to move into today’s semifinals. The Colonial duo will face fourth-seeded Namya Jindal and Catharine Lasher.
On the other side of the bracket, Alex Wolf and Joslyn Wolf powered into the semis with a big quarterfinal win over No. 3 Peyton Joines and Alisyn Zapach of Susquenita. The Ox pairing won 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 to advance.
New Oxford’s Kaelyn Balko and Hannah Hawkins upset the second-seeded team from Red Lion in the second round before falling 7-6, 7-5 in the quarters.
In Class 2A, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox backed up their top seed with a pair of convincing wins. They’ll face Hanover’s Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover, who took out the No. 8 and No. 4 seeds on Friday.
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Monday
Class 3A
Second Round
1. Anya Rosenbach/Allison Horick (NO) d. Cassie Maqueda/Kayley Skibicki (SW) 6-0, 6-0; 9. Chronister/Mortenson (Dal) d. Snyder/Kandala (Sus) 6-2, 6-4; 4. Jindal/Lasher (Dal) d. Anne Socks/Aurora Contreras/Pinera (NO) 7-5, 6-1; Singla/Sciuto (Dal) d. Edgar/Khan (NE) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; 6. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Kokoronis/Riek (NE) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Joines/Zapach (Sus) d. Fetters/Tesfaye (CY) 6-1, 6-0; 7. Tony/Isett (Dal) d. Ava Garman/Emory Millar-Kellner (NO) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); 2. Kaelyn Balko/Hannah Hawkins (NO) d. 2. Lakatosh/Kline (RL) 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5)
Quarterfinals
Rosenbach/Horick (NO) d. Chronister/Mortenson (Dal) 6-0, 6-0; Jindal/Lasher (Dal) d. Singla/Sciuto (Dal) 6-2, 6-0’; Wolf/Loss (NO) d. Joines/Zapach (Sus) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Tony/Isett (Dal) d. Balko/Hawkins (NO) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5
Class 2A
Second Round
1. Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (DC) d. Serruto/Webb (KD) 6-0, 6-0; 7. Brielle Baughman/Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Marslett/Jacobs (KD) 6-4, 6-2; 4. Warner/Hayward (KD) d. Mya Maloney/Megan Nawn (Han) 6-2, 6-0; Annie Smith/Cassidy Conover (Han) d. 8. Ekstrom/Sweigard (YS) 7-5, 6-3; 6. Mulligan/Keirkegaard (YC) d. Cartwright/Michael (YC) 6-2, 6-0; 3. Miller/Hartingler (YS) d. Kali Hilfiger/Michalina Miller (DC) 6-1, 6-0; Amelia Gerringer/Molly Karom (BS) d. Marianna Hartman/Autumn Slaybaugh (Big) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; 2. Roberts/Roberts (YC) d. LilyAnn Barker/Lily Johnson (Lit) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Roth/Knox (DC) d. Baughman/Erdman (DC) 6-1, 6-0; Smith/Conover (Han) d. Warner/Hayward (KD) 6-7 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Miller/Hartingler (YS) 6-3, 6-0; Roberts/Roberts (YC) d. Gerringer/Karom (BS) 6-1, 6-0
