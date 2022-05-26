On Monday, the Gettysburg baseball team overcame six errors to upset top-seeded Muhlenberg in the District 3 Class 5A baseball tournament.
Fast forward to Thursday, and the sloppy play caught up with the 16th-seeded Warriors, as four errors and a number of other miscues spelled their demise in a 12-2 loss to No. 9 Donegal in five innings.
“That’s what happens when you play good teams,” Gettysburg coach Ryan Brady said afterward. “We made a couple errors early. We could’ve gotten out of a couple innings but just made some physical mistakes — that happens. I think the frustrating part for us was not the physical mistakes, but the mental mistakes. We made a lot of them.”
The Warriors (13-8) struck first against Donegal (16-6) starter Nicholas Eichelberer. Bryce Rudisill ripped a one-out double to the fence before coming around to score on an error by Indians’ second baseman Landon Sexton.
Logan Moseley then pitched a scoreless bottom half of the first despite an error by Chris Boone that allowed the Donegal leadoff hitter to reach base.
Gettysburg had a chance to add onto its lead in the second, but Boone grounded back to Eichelberger with two outs and the bases loaded to end the threat.
“In this kind of game, we knew it was probably going to come back to bite us,” Brady said of the stranded runners “Because you’re in the second round of districts, if you leave runs out on the field, that’s going to come back and bite you.”
The bite came immediately, as Eichelberger delivered a two-out double to score Jaden Fabian and tie the game at 1-1 after two innings.
After a scoreless third inning, the Warriors retook the lead in the top of the fourth on an Ajone Bullock fielder’s choice that scored Hunter Gillin. But again, the visitors cost themselves a chance for more. Wes Coolbaugh flew out to right field for the second out of the inning, but Bullock, thinking there were already two outs, took off running and was doubled off at first base to end the frame.
Once more, it didn’t take long for the Indians to take advantage of the charity. After a Brock Hammaker leadoff walk, AJ Small smoked a double to center field to tie the game. Moseley then struck out Fabian for the first out and looked to potentially be out of the inning when he induced a ground ball from Eichelberger, but Coolbaugh struggled to field the ball at second base and his ensuing throw pulled Boone off second base, allowing a run to score and both runners to reach safely.
“(The umpire) said that he touched the bag but that he didn’t have the ball,” Brady said of the play, which prompted him to leave the dugout and converse with the umpire. “I could understand if they said he missed the bag, but I said to him ‘look, he tripped over something. I think he tripped over the bag, which means he tripped over the bag’ and he goes ‘well yeah, but he didn’t have the ball.’”
From that point on, things began to snowball.
Moseley walked the next batter to load the bases and walked the following batter as well, making it 4-2. Coolbaugh then came in to pitch and forced what appeared to be a flyout to right field, but Bullock was unable to field the ball cleanly, allowing yet another run to score. Though he did throw out the runner at second, the score was now 5-2 with two outs.
A wild pitch plated a sixth run, then a seventh on a Colin Eckinger single.
Things only went from bad to worse as Coolbaugh was hit by a throw from catcher Cody Furman, who was trying to throw out a runner at second, and had to be replaced on the mound. That brought in Hunter Gillin, who was promptly greeted by a three-run home run from Small.
In total, Donegal scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on just three hits and took a 10-2 lead into the fifth.
Eichelberger then responded by setting the Warriors down in order in the top half of the fifth and the Indians came to the plate looking to put the game away. Landon Robertson’s two-out double put them one run from doing so, and then leadoff hitter Coy Allman put the game to bed with a single to left to score Robertson, making it 12-2 and inducing the mercy rule.
“I’m happy with our offense,” Donegal coach Jeff Hartman said after the game. “Most of the season we’ve struggled, really relied on our pitching, and we put it all together today.”
The Indians advance to Tuesday’s semifinals where they’ll face either No. 4 Ephrata or No. 5 Exeter, while the Warriors will take on the loser of that contest in the consolation bracket to try and keep their season alive.
“We’ve got an hour-and-a-half bus ride home and they’ll get to think about this,” Brady said of how his team will respond. “I don’t think this is a good feeling for anybody. At the end of the day, it really comes down to them and what they want to do with the next couple days.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Gettysburg 100 10 — 2 3 4
Donegal 010 92 — 12 6 2
Logan Moseley, Wes Coolbaugh, Hunter Gillin and Cody Furrman; Nicholas Eichelberger and Coy Allman. WP: Eichelberger. LP: Moseley. SO-BB: Moseley 1-4, Coolbaugh 0-1, Gillin 0-1; Eichelberger 3-3. 2B: G-Bryce Rudisill; D-Eichelberger, AJ Small, Landon Robertson. HR: D-Small.
