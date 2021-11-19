In a matchup of defending champions in their respective conferences, Gettysburg College women’s swimming won 11 of 13 events on the way to handing Messiah University its first dual loss of the season, 167-76, in the Bullets Pool Friday evening.
Messiah (5-1) 76
Gettysburg (6-1) 167
GC Top Finishers
200 Medley Relay: Gettysburg (1:52.22)
500 Free: Megan Wojnar, GC (5:24.87)
200 Free: Mia Yancey, GC (1:58.87)
50 Back: Natalie Wisniewski, GC (28.27)
50 Breast: Abigail Soerens, MU (31.63), 2. Olivia Pyott (31.94)
100 Fly: Morgan Krepp, GC (1:00.19)
50 Free: Abigail Soerens, MU (25.39), 2. Cate Kosko (25.44)
100 Free: Ava Collin, GC (54.46)
100 Back: Brooke Gardner, GC (1:02.20)
100 Breast: Morgan Krepp, GC (1:09.58)
50 Fly: Natalie Wisniewski, GC (27.46)
100 IM: Annabel Gorman, GC (1:02.89)
800 Free Relay Gettysburg (8:19.60)
Meet Highlights
• Gettysburg came after the unbeaten Falcons in the opening event, finishing 1-2 in the 200 medley relay. The team of Natalie Wisniewski, Olivia Pyott, Hope Murray and Mia Yancey led the way at 1:52.22.
• Wisniewski needed less than a minute to tack on two individuals wins. The sophomore touched just 0.3 seconds ahead of classmate Brooke Gardner in the 50 back with a time of 28.27. In the 50-yard edition of the butterfly, Wisniewski held off Messiah’s Lainey Flanagan with a time of 27.46.
• Sophomore Morgan Krepp was a double-winner individually for the second-straight meet. Krepp out-dueled junior Annabel Gorman in a pair of races, winning the 100 fly in 1:00.19 and taking the 100 breast in 1:09.58.
• Gorman ended her day with a big win in the 100 IM, sliding in just under the previous program record by 0.08 seconds with a time of 1:02.89.
• Messiah won the 50 free, but Gettysburg earned wins in the 100, 200, and 500. Sophomore Ava Collin dominated the 100 free with a time of 54.46, while Yancey won by over four seconds in the 200 free at 1:58.87. Senior Megan Wojnar trailed through the first half of the 500 free, but she made up ground quick and overtook defending Middle Atlantic Conference 500 free champ Sophie Schulze with 200 yards left. Wojnar shaved nearly four seconds off her season-best time at 5:24.87.
• Gettysburg’s remaining individual win came from Gardner in the 100 back. Gardner led a 1-2-3 finish by the hosts with a time of 1:02.20.
• The Bullets closed the meet by winning the 800 free relay in 8:19.60.
Next Up
The Bullets return to action with the Gettysburg Invitational on Dec. 3-4. Friday’s opening session is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with Saturday’s two sessions beginning at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Joining Gettysburg at the event will be Swarthmore, Messiah, Dickinson, Ursinus, Susquehanna, Bryn Mawr College and Elizabethtown.
MEN’S SWIMMING: Junior Nick Cox won three events and senior Oliver Pickering and sophomore Declan Sheeran each won two events as Gettysburg College ran past visiting Messiah University 187-56 in a non-conference men’s swimming dual in the Bullets Pool on Friday.
Messiah (3-3) 56
Gettysburg (4-2) 187
GC Top Finisher
200 Medley Relay: Gettysburg (1:35.62); 500 Free: Duncan Proxmire, GC (4:45.72); 200 Free: Joe Curry, GC (1:48.85); 50 Back: Nick Cox, GC (23.72); 50 Breast: Declan Sheeran, GC (27.73); 100 Fly: Oliver Pickering, GC (52.33); 50 Free: Mark Lukens, GC (22.20) 2. Hunter Sundlun (22.40); 100 Free: Cort Hobelmann, GC (47.57)
100 Back: Nick Cox, GC (51.81); 100 Breast: Declan Sheeran, GC (1:00.73); 50 Fly: Oliver Pickering, GC (23.88); 100 IM: Nick Cox, GC (54.92); 800 Free Relay: Gettysburg (7:17.46)
Meet Highlights
• Gettysburg began the meet by going 1-2 in the 200 medley relay. Cox, Sheeran, Pickering, and freshman Cort Hobelmann won the race by nearly six seconds with a time of 1:35.62. Hobelmann closed the final 50 yards in an impressive 20.85.
• Cox was untouchable in his three individual races. In the 50 back, his start put him well in front of the field and he cruised to the wall in 23.72. He was nearly five seconds faster than the rest of the field in the 100-yard backstroke, leading a 1-4 finish by the Bullets in 51.81. Cox closed the meet by claiming victory in the 100 IM, holding off a hard-charging Mason Dillon with a time of 54.92.
• While Cox controlled the show in the backstroke events, Pickering was just as dominant in the butterfly races. He won by over three seconds in the 100 fly with a time of 52.33 and he claimed the 50 fly in 23.88.
• Sheeran doubled up in the breaststroke events. He managed to out-touch classmate Charlie Cross by 0.12 seconds with a time of 27.73 in the 50-yard race. In the 100-yard breast, Sheeran out-ran Messiah’s Isaac McCabe by a second with a time of 1:00.73.
• Senior Duncan Proxmire, freshman Joe Curry and Hobelmann each accounted for one win apiece. Proxmire eased past the competition with an eight-second win in the 500 free (4:45.72). In the next race, Curry weathered a fast start by teammate Jack Murphy and rallied over the final 50 yards to win with a time of 1:48.85. Hobelmann managed to hold off Proxmire for a win in the 100 free at 47.57.
• Gettysburg closed the meet with a 1-2-3 finish in the 800 free relay. Proxmire pushed his team out to a big lead with a time of 1:44.92 in his lead-off leg and Murphy, Cross, and Curry finished out the win with a time of 7:17.46.
