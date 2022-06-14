When Earl Shaffer hiked the Appalachian Trail from one end to the other in 1948, he became the first thru-hiker of the trail. He was given the trail name “Crazy One”, as in “one would have to be crazy to hike over 2,000 miles through the woods.”
In a typical year, a little more than 4,000 hikers attempt a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail. Only about 25 percent of them finish. On the Pacific Crest Trail, which traverses 2,600 miles through California, Oregon, and Washington from Mexico to Canada, the numbers are similar. Before Covid, about 5,000 people were being issued thru-hike permits each year for the PCT, and less than 20 percent were successful. The Continental Divide Trail, the third and longest of the Big Three National Scenic Trails in the U.S., goes over 3,000 miles through New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana. Less than 200 typically will start a thru-hike of the CDT, with over half of those completing it.
There are many reasons why the completion rates vary on the three trails, but that is fodder for another column. Suffice it to say, many try, most fail.
Hiking any one of the Big Three is quite an accomplishment. To manage through challenging weather (heat, cold, rain, snow, wind), battle injury or illness, and be away from family for half of a year is difficult in any case. Remarkably, there are 525 hikers who have completed the Triple Crown of hiking, having completed the AT, the PCT, and the CDT.
Now there is a phenomenon that is considered by many to be one of the most difficult physical achievements that exists in the hiking world – the Calendar Year Triple Crown (CYTC). That is, hiking the entire lengths of the AT, PCT, and CDT in one calendar year. Only twelve humans on Earth have ever completed this feat.
Three weeks ago, one of those amazing athletes visited the Appalachian Trail Museum in Pine Grove Furnace State Park to speak about her experience of hiking the CYTC. Heather Anderson, trail name “Anish”, spent the weekend of May 20 at the Ironmaster’s Mansion in Pine Grove Furnace, which is now a hiker hostel. She presented a riveting dialogue on her 2018 journey in which she became the first woman ever to complete the CYTC. Her March-November trek took her through 22 states, covered nearly 8,000 miles, and earned her National Geographic’s “Adventurer of the Year” award in 2019.
In her lifetime, Anderson has hiked over 40,000 trail miles. She has transformed her avocation into her vocation as she is the author of three books, and she shares her adventures through conversations and talks with various groups about twice a month. At 40 years old, Anderson is still an active and enthusiastic hiker, and she spends much of her time telling her story. It is not a typical one.
Anderson, from Michigan and now living near Altoona, PA, had an inauspicious beginning as a super-hiker. Overweight as a teenager, she took a job one summer at the Grand Canyon and immediately took to the introspective and challenging world of hiking. Intent on doing something epic, she decided that she wanted to perhaps hike the Appalachian Trail after graduating from high school. That idea was rejected by her parents, so she went off to college in Indiana. The day of her graduation from Anderson College in 2003, immediately after receiving her diploma, she hopped into a car with a friend and took off for Georgia and started the AT the next day.
Anderson took on the trail name “Anish” in honor of her great-great grandmother, whose heritage was of the Native American Anishinabe culture. Some translate Anishinabe as meaning “Beings Made Out of Nothing.” As it became obvious that this one name captured the spirit hidden inside her, Anderson’s trail name stuck.
While perhaps not having the stature of a world-class athlete, Anderson has heart and determination that few people can ever imagine. And that fortitude, born from a very low self-esteem as a youngster, has taken her far beyond what she could ever have dreamt of as a child.
Her list of hiking accomplishments is long. In addition to hiking each of the Big Three three times each, including her Calendar Year Triple Crown, she has set several Fastest Known Times (FKT). When she hiked the AT the second time, she hiked it faster than any self-supported human had ever done up to that time. Self-supported means carrying all of one’s gear with no support crew. It only took her 54 days. Do the math. The FKT for the AT is 41 days, but that person had a full support team and didn’t have to carry a pack or food, as they were able to sleep in a bed and eat food cooked for them every night.
Anderson also hiked a self-supported FKT for the Pacific Crest Trail (60 days) that still stands today. She also hiked the 800-mile Arizona Trail in just over 19 days. Clearly, she is a superstar. But to talk to her, you would never guess.
It is logical to assume that someone of her accomplishments with FKTs would be a speed hiker. Asked how she hikes so fast, she replied, “I don’t. I just walk.” Getting up and going at 4:00 am and hiking until 10:00 pm, Anderson generally hikes the same speed as most people on the trail. It’s just that she is moving for about 8-10 hours longer than everyone else.
Anderson shared her experiences and motivation with a crowd of about 50 people at Pine Grove Furnace. The reviews were overwhelmingly positive and unquestionably affirming that this woman is amazing. Efforts are being made by the Appalachian Trail Museum to bring her to Gettysburg to a larger venue so that she can share her enthusiasm, motivation, inspiration, and purpose to a greater number of people.
Speaking of the Appalachian Trail Museum, there is exciting news to share about its newest exhibit. After months of planning, research, and production work, a 3-dimensional interactive relief map of the AT and a laser system was installed June 7th on the museum’s second floor. Funded by South Mountain Partnership, Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, the MILES Fund of Mountain Club of Maryland, and private donors, the exhibit “will include future interactive features to allow visitors to experience the Trail, its surrounding landscapes, and communities,” according to museum manager Julie Queen.
The map is 3 feet x 12 feet and shows the length of the A.T. and its surrounding terrain and communities. The trail is easily accessible to a huge segment of the U.S. population. The National Park Service estimates that two-thirds of the U.S. population lives within a day’s drive of the AT. Over 3 million people hike some portion of the trail every year. The map’s relief properties and size uniquely demonstrate the immensity of the trail and the diversity of terrain and climate through which a thru-hiker must maneuver.
