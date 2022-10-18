GIRLS’ SOCCER
South Western 4, Delone Catholic 0
The Mustang defense stymied the Squirettes’ high-flying offense, holding Delone without so much as a shot on goal in a YAIAA girls’ soccer tournament quarterfinal match at Hanover on Tuesday night.
South Western (16-2-1) was paced by a hat trick from Carly Louey, while Jess Bentzel booted home the other Mustang tally.
Delone (14-3-1) will now prepare for district tournament play which will begin on Wednesday October 26 for the Squirettes.
South Western takes on Central York in a YAIAA tournament semi on Thursday.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
South Western 2 2 — 4
Goals: SW-Carly Louey 3, Jess Bentzel. Shots: DC-0; SW-9. Corners: DC-0; SW-1. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming (5); SW-McKayla Green (0).
West York 3, Fairfield 2
The Bulldogs edged the Knights in YAIAA Tournament action on Tuesday to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.
No additional information was provided.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Northeastern 2, New Oxford 0
The Bobcats netted a goal in each half of Tuesday’s win over the Colonials in YAIAA Tournament action.
Anthony Weekley and Carter Eaton did the honors for Northeastern,
New Oxford 0 0 — 0
Northeastern 1 1 — 2
Goals: NE-Anthony Weekley, Carter Eaton. Assists: NE-Ryan Maley, Lincoln Wertz. Shots: NO-5; NE-9. Corners: NO-4; NE-6. Saves: NO-4; NE-Evan Sprague 5
Boiling Springs 2, Gettysburg 1
The Bubblers scored a pair of second-half goals to claim a 2-1 win over the host Warriors on Tuesday.
Gettysburg (3-9-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a Rudi Diaz marker.
Bryce Rudisill made seven stops in net for the Warriors.
Boiling Springs 0 2 — 2
Gettysburg 1 0 — 1
Goals: BS-Tristan Seiber, Ian Longenberger; G-Rudi Diaz. Shots: BS-7; G-4. Corners: BS-6; G-1. Saves: BS-Noah Mandell 3; G-Bryce Rudisill 7. JV: Boiling Springs 2, Gettysburg 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0
Nine kills by Meredith Keefer and 10 services aces from Emma Anderson highlighted the Squirettes’ 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 win over the Hawkettes on Tuesday.
Delone (15-3) received five kills apiece from Laikyn Clabaugh and Marly Rudolph, while Clabaugh and Anderson combined for 15 digs on the defensive side.
Hanover fell to 5-12 with the loss.
Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0
The Bolts secured their seventh win of the season following a 25-4, 25-13, 25-15 triumph over the Knights on Tuesday evening.
Gracie Plunkert served up seven aces and Isabella MacCall tacked on four more. Makayla Branham dished out 11 assists and Jenna Young had five digs.
Littlestown won the JV match, 2-0.
Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0
The Eagles made quick work of the Spartans on Tuesday, taking home a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 victory on YAIAA action.
Bermudian improved to 9-6 overall, bolstering its standing in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. The Eagles were ranked fifth following the win, with the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs.
Lucy Peters and Ella Means supplied eight kills each and Maddie Wagner handed out 23 assists. On the defensive side, Courtney Wolf came up with eight digs in the win.
Berm won the JV match 26-24, 28-26.
Bermudian Springs 3, Boiling Springs 2
The Eagles rallied from an early deficit to edge the Bubblers 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 15-13 in a key non-conference match on Monday.
Ella Means powered the Eagle offense by mashing 13 kills. Molly Kuntz cracked eight kills and Lucy Peters tacked on seven more. Maddie Wagner directed the offense with 29 assists, while Leah Groft came up with seven digs and Means stuffed four Bubbler shots at the net.
Boiling Springs won the JV match 22-25, 25-23, 15-13.
South Western 3, William Penn 0
The Mustangs saw Lex Cornett smack 10 kills and Lilly Sullivan add seven more in Tuesday’s 25-4, 25-8, 25-5 thrashing of the Bearcats.
Katlyn Grempler and Maddy Hickman combined for 25 digs and Kellyn Ford dealt 15 assists in the victory.
FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 1, Waynesboro 0
Natalee Kunkel snapped a scoreless tie with 2:58 remaining in regulation to lift the Warriors to a win on Tuesday.
Gettysburg, which piled up 16 penalty corners, did not allow a shot on goal.
Gettysburg 0 0 0 1 — 1
Waynesboro 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Natalee Kunkel. Corners: G-16; W-1. Saves: G-Guen Yale 0; W-11
