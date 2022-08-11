Making the final appearance of his South Penn League career, Cashtown’s Anthony Lippy struck out Corey Jamison to slam the door on the Pirates’ 3-2 victory in Game 5 of the league championship series to earn the Buccos’ their fifth title in the past six seasons.
Lippy, who is moving to the Bay Area in California next month, earned the fifth title of his spectacular 11-year career with the last two coming as a member of Cashtown. The first three came when he was a part of the New Oxford Twins.
“My shoulder hurts like hell, but I knew this was the last time I’d be pitching,” Lippy said. “I started getting ready to go in the game in the fifth inning and I was ready to go when called upon.”
Lippy entered the game with the bases loaded and no one out in the bottom of the seventh inning with his team holding a 3-0 lead.
He got Ozzie Abreu to line into a double play on a broken bat looper that was hauled in by shortstop Zach Ketterman, who fired across the diamond to Ethan Ketterman at first to double up Corey Walters.
T.J. Kallagher followed with a full-count, two-run single that plated Justin Lewis and Andrew Mathias.
Jamison then worked the count full and was blown away by a Lippy fastball to end it.
That set off a wild celebration around Lippy near the pitcher’s mound as he fired his glove skyward before being surrounded.
“Lip has had issues with Hagerstown in the past, but I trusted him completely,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “It’s a great way for him to end his career.”
Hagerstown (36-3-1) lit Lippy up in Game 1, scoring eight runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings on its way to an 8-0 victory. The Braves also knocked him around in the 2020 championship series.
“You have to be composed every time you go to the mound, no matter how well you pitched the last time you faced a team,” Lippy said. “I kept telling Kett that I was ready and wanted the ball with the game on the line.”
Cashtown’s Game 2 starter, Josh Berzonski, who pitched the team to victory on Saturday, got the ball to start on Thursday and despite some control problems, gave the team four shutout frames.
Berzonski worked out of bases-loaded jams in the first and fourth innings unscathed and lasted into the fifth when he was lifted after walking Lewis and Mathias to begin the inning.
The young southpaw allowed two hits with six strikeouts and seven walks.
“I didn’t know if Josh was going to be able to go tonight, but he prepared himself all week for it,” Eric Ketterman said. “He did a good job of managing their lineup.”
Lippy added, “I’m very happy to be able to come in and save a win for Josh after coaching him this spring. He’s very talented and he’ll do big things in college.”
Lippy was an assistant coach at South Western during the high school season and Berzonski will attend Penn State Harrisburg beginning in a few weeks.
Reinert replaced Berzonski and fanned the first hitter he saw before Abreu reached on an infield single to pack the sacks with one down.
However, Reinert bore down and struck out Kallagher and got Jamison to ground out to leave the bases full yet again for the hosts.
Cashtown (33-8-1) plated a run in each of its first two turns at bat to open up a 2-0 advantage after two innings.
In the first, Reinert walked and went around to third on D.J. Cool’s two-bagger. A sac fly by Chase King plated Reinert.
Mike Tempel singled to start the second, then a walk by Ethan Ketterman and a bunt single by Brock Carpenter loaded the bases for Zach Ketterman with one out.
Ketterman flew out to shallow center, but Reinert was then hit-by-a-pitch to force Tempel home.
Things stayed 2-0 in the top of the seventh when Zach Koons drew a one-out free pass and rode home on Zach Ketterman’s triple over Jamison’s head in center field.
“You never have enough runs,” Zach Ketterman said. “We got a guy on and I was looking to drive a ball into the gap. I got a pitch to hit and had a good swing.”
Eric Ketterman wouldn’t say which of the six championships that he’s won with the Pirates was the most meaningful, saying they are all special in different ways.
“This is a very rewarding championship, because we lost to them last year in the playoffs,” he said. “They’re an incredibly talented team and had a helluva year. We were the underdogs, but we all believed in ourselves.”
Cashtown 110 000 1 — 3 5 0
Hagerstown 000 000 2 — 2 4 0
Josh Berzonski, Tyler Reinert (5), Anthony Lippy (7) and Dylan Ed; Izzy Reed, Ryan Clark (4) and Maddox Brooks. SO-BB: Berzonski 6-7, Reinert 3-4, Lippy 1-0; Reed 5-2, Clark 2-1. WP-Berzonski. LP-Reed. 2B: C-D.J. Cool. 3B: C-Zach Ketterman.
