LIPPY
Cashtown pitcher Anthony Lippy holds the South Penn League trophy while receiving congratulations from teammate Brock Carpenter after the Pirates beat Hagerstown, 3-2, in Game 5 of the championship series on Thursday. Lippy pitched the final inning of the Pirates’ title-clinching win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Making the final appearance of his South Penn League career, Cashtown’s Anthony Lippy struck out Corey Jamison to slam the door on the Pirates’ 3-2 victory in Game 5 of the league championship series to earn the Buccos’ their fifth title in the past six seasons.

Lippy, who is moving to the Bay Area in California next month, earned the fifth title of his spectacular 11-year career with the last two coming as a member of Cashtown. The first three came when he was a part of the New Oxford Twins.

