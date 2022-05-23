When New Oxford and South Western last met on the softball diamond, the outcome was never in doubt.
The Mustangs’ high-powered offense exploded on the way to a 19-7 victory.
On Monday, when South Western welcomed the Colonials for a District 3 Class 5A opening-round playoff game, the script played out far differently.
New Oxford pushed the Mustangs to the brink, tying the game in the sixth inning before eventually falling to the hosts, 5-4.
“I was stressing to them this last week and a half that if we can just keep it close, they’ll get tight,” Colonials’ coach Jason Miller said. “Because it’s always really tough to play a team a second time after you beat them soundly the first time.”
After New Oxford starter Paige Dill and opposing number Emalee Reed worked two scoreless innings to start the contest, the Mustangs (16-3) drew first blood. Leadoff hitter Morgan Stalnecker struck first with a leadoff double before Ryleigh Sprague hammered a Dill pitch over the wall in center field to make it 2-0.
“I felt like when I was warming up I was seeing the ball really well,” Sprague said. “She threw me some changeups in there, but I didn’t let it affect my game and we all did a really good job seeing the ball at the plate.”
The damage wasn’t done, however, as the next batter, Kinsley Proepper, followed suit with a solo homer to give South Western a 3-0 lead through three innings.
It didn’t take too long for the Colonials (12-8) to fight back into the contest. Though Mallory Topper flew out to begin the top of the fourth inning, sophomore Hannah Becker picked her up immediately, hitting a towering one-out, solo home run to cut the lead to 3-1.
Dill then worked a scoreless bottom half of the fourth to keep New Oxford well within striking distance. The Mustangs weren’t done scoring, though, as Sprague doubled again in the bottom of the fifth inning and Reed followed with one of her own, pushing the lead back out to 4-1 as the Colonials went down to their final six outs.
That’s when Miller’s team went to work, and it began by taking advantage of a pair of South Western mistakes. The top of the sixth began with Reed hitting Autumn Lehigh with a pitch to put a runner on. Topper then reached on a fly ball that eluded the glove of Katlyn Grempler to put runners on first and second with no outs.
Becker then stepped up and hit a fly ball deep to center field that advanced both Lehigh and Topper into scoring position. Lehigh scored on a Leah Noel fielder’s choice when the Mustangs elected to try to cut down the runner at home to no avail, making it 4-2.
Bailey Moser then entered the game as a courtesy runner and stole second, putting the tying run into scoring position. A Bella Hodges strikeout served as the second out for Reed, but with two strikes against her, Brooklyn Hodges hammered a ball off the right field fence for a two-run single that tied the contest at 4-4.
“We were getting close,” Miller said of his belief that the offense would eventually break out. “And even before, we just hit a couple balls that were just in the wrong spot.”
Dill then struck out to end the inning, giving Reed 12 strikeouts on the afternoon, but the damage had been done.
It appeared as if the Colonials would keep the momentum in the bottom of the sixth as Dill retired the first two hitters she faced without incident. But then things began to get dicey.
Madi Hershey worked a walk to put a runner on base before Stalnecker slapped a single to put Mustangs on first and second. That brought up the red-hot Sprague, who made no mistake, lining a single to left field to plate the go-ahead run and send the hosts to the seventh inning up 5-4.
“It’s nice to be able to come through for the team,” Sprague said. “All of us can come through. It’s a little bit easier to have more of a lead, but it certainly is fun to be put in those situations.”
Reed responded strongly in the circle, inducing back-to-back harmless groundouts from Cora Diviney and Lehigh for the first two outs. But again, things were far from straightforward.
Topper and Becker each followed with singles to left to put the tying run in scoring position for Noel. The sophomore catcher worked the count, eventually getting a pitch she liked and slapping the ball hard on the ground, but Sprague, the second baseman, moved to her right and fielded the ball cleanly, delivering it to first to end the game and send South Western to the quarterfinals.
“If that’s two feet to the left, we tie to the game,” Miller said of the final out.
Instead, the Colonials finish the season 12-8, while the Mustangs will travel to fourth-seeded Lower Dauphin, which notched a walk-off victory over Manheim Central on Monday.
The Falcons will play host to South Western at 4:30 on Thursday with a spot in the semifinals and a guaranteed berth in the state tournament on the line.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
New Oxford 000 103 0 — 4 6 0
South Western 003 011 x — 5 11 0
Paige Dill and Leah Noel, Emalee Reed and Maddy Hickman. WP: Reed. LP: Dill. SO-BB: Dill 4-1; Reed 12-3. 2B: SW-Morgan Stalnecker, Ryleigh Sprague, Reed. 3B: NO-Brooklyn Hodges. HR: NO-Hannah Becker; SW-Sprague, Kinsley Proepper.
