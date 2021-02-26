The friendly confines of Central Dauphin East High School might not be so friendly today.
And that isn’t to say the good folks at East aren’t a hospitable bunch, quite the contrary. They know how to run a smooth wrestling tournament like we saw last Sunday when the District 3 Class 2A Championships took place inside the Panthers’ lair. The difference between last weekend and today is the invaders.
Added to the collection of the best 2A wrestlers District 3 has to offer is the cream of the crop from Districts 11 and 12, which comprise the Southeast Regional Tournament. Regionals is the next in a long and challenging line of steps required to become a state qualifier. As the stakes are raised, so is the competition, making today’s tourney a doozy.
The top five finishers in each eight-man bracket will advance to next Saturday’s PIAA East Super Regional at Martz Hall in Pottsville. From there, it’s just one big, scary step to states. Last year, a top-six spot at regionals locked in a trip to states, so in a sense today’s placewinners are state qualifiers, sort of?
But before we get ahead of ourselves let’s take a look at the field for today’s regionals, which begin at 9 a.m.
106
Tamaqua’s Gabe Erbe is the odd man out in the top half of the bracket . . . by name, that is. The freshman Blue Raider is the lone kid out by name alone, considering he is grouped with three Mc’s, as in McLendon, McGinley and McGuigan.
McLendon, as in Susquenita sophomore Mason, was fifth at regionals a year ago while Northern Lebanon sophomore Owen Lehman was sixth. Lehman (25-5) has a doozy of an opener against Notre Dame’s Ayden Smith (7-0).
No wins, no problem for Connor McGuigan of Archbishop Ryan, the District 12 runner-up who brings an 0-1 record to the table. Yep, 0-1.
2021 is making a run at 2020 after all.
The Picks: 1. Ayden Smith (Notre Dame-Green Pond), 2. Mason McLendon (Susquenita), 2. Jacob Deysher (Brandywine Heights), 4. Owen Lehman (Northern Lebanon), 5. Gabe Erbe (Tamaqua)
113
Littlestown’s recent run of strong lightweights is in good hands thanks to Cameron Mingee. The Bolt freshman is 20-4 after placing fourth last weekend at districts and has shown poise beyond his years. Mingee has a difficult opener against Brandywine’s Dillon Reinert (20-0), the D3 champ. Should he fall early Mingee looks to have the stuff to work back into a top-five finish in a weight that includes West Perry’s Deven Jackson (23-3), who was fourth in the state at 106 last year, and tough Bubbler Raif Barber (17-3).
With the name of the game winning two bouts before losing two bouts, Mingee is in the mix.
The Picks: 1. Dillon Reinert (Brandywine), 2. Adam Schweitzer (ND-Green Pond), 3. Raif Barber (Boiling Springs), 4. Deven Jackson (West Perry), 5. Cameron Mingee (Littlestown)
120
If you happen to have a career record of 134-5, and you happen to have three state medals in your pocket, and you happen to be headed to Cornell to wrestle following high school, then you just so happen to be the favorite at this weight class. A ginormous favorite.
Brett Ungar is all of those things and then some. The Notre Dame senior went 46-3 last season before placing third in the state at 113. He dropped a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker decision in the semis to eventual champ and Penn State recruit Gary Steen of Reynolds. That’s quite a resume, and plenty to be the favorite here.
The Picks: 1. Brett Ungar (ND-Green Pond), 2. Eric Howe (Lancaster Catholic), 3. Ryan Kelly (Conwell-Egan), 4. Parker Davidson (Hamburg), 5. Danny Grigas (North Schuylkill)
126
Have I mentioned that ND-Green Pond kids are pretty good? Like, stupidly good?
Following Ungar, ND rolls out junior Evan Maag, who has hopped up 20 pounds after placing fifth in the state at 106. Maag is the target in a weight that appears wide open for spots 2-5.
The Picks: 1. Evan Maag (ND-Green Pond), 2. Jace Beegle (Pequea Valley), 3. Lukas Ferguson (Lehighton), 4. Eli Bounds (Boiling Springs), 5. Christian Doi (Camp Hill)
132
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Notre Dame-Green Pond has this hammer who has a crazy career record and Hershey hardware. Nope, it’s not Ungar or Maag, this time is Brandan Chlestos. The junior stands at 102-18 for his career, was sixth at states as a freshman and third a year ago at 120. He’s also headed to Rutgers in two years to wrestle in the Big Ten.
Enough said, moving right along.
Bermudian Springs junior Brennan Schisler could get a swipe at Chlestos in the semis should he handle Anthony Lavish of Conwell-Egan in his opener. Lavish (11-0) went 0-2 at 113 at last year’s regional tourney, dropping a pair of one-point decisions.
Schisler (16-3) was literally a second away from winning D3 gold last Sunday in a nailbiter against Susquenita’s Dominic Caldwell. The loss put Schisler on the bottom of the bracket where Chlestos holds court.
The Picks: 1. Brandan Chlestos (ND-Green Pond), 2. Dominic Caldwell (Susquenita), 3. Brennan Schisler (Bermudian Springs), 4. Anthony Lavish (Conwell-Egan), 5. John Samy (Salisbury)
138
This weight class is not for the faint of heart, with half the field have state tourney experience. Among that quartet is Littlestown senior Connor Brown, who comes in as a two-time district champ and returning state medalist. Brown (20-1) wrestled a tactically sound match last Sunday in beating Kobin Karper of Boiling Springs, biding his time and slowing the pace before striking for a gold-medal takedown.
In losing, Karper must open against Eric Alderfer (15-3) of Faith Christian, who placed eighth in states at 120 last year. Also on the bottom of the bracket is Justice Hockenberry-Folk of West Perry, who made states at 126.
Brown opens with Bishop McDevitt’s Jakob Gilfoil (19-4) and would likely meet Allentown CC’s David Kreidler, a returning qualifier, in the semis.
The Picks: 1. Connor Brown (Littlestown), 2. Joshua Bauman (ND-Green Pond), 3. David Kreidler (Allentown CC), 4. Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian), 5. Kobin Karper (Boiling Springs)
145
To stand well above a field that includes three returning state qualifiers says something. Levi Haines does his talking on the mat.
The Biglerville junior has been a scoring juggernaut, piling up points like a pinball machine gone off the rails. Haines (21-0) rolled to his third district title last weekend and will look to add a second regional crown to his collection. The two-time state runner-up hasn’t lost a step in moving up to 145 from 126, leaving the rest of the field in pursuit.
Littlestown’s Ayden Dillon landed the toughest draw imaginable with Haines in the quarterfinals. Dillon (19-5) is a returning PIAA qualifier but he was floored by Haines in their dual meet earlier this season.
The bottom of the bracket is rock-solid with state medalist Noah Frack (19-1) of Brandywine Heights, Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie (20-3) and Northwestern Lehigh freshman standout Dalton Clymer (8-0) grouped together. Christie, the lone wrestler this season to avoid yielding bonus points to Haines (he dropped a 3-0 decision in the D3 semis), opens with Clymer in arguably the best quarterfinal of the tournament.
The Picks: 1. Levi Haines (Biglerville), 2. Noah Frack (Brandywine Heights), 3. Andrew Christie (Bishop McDevitt), 4. Dalton Clymer (Northwestern Lehigh), 5. Ayden Dillon (Littlestown)
152
Double vision coming at you here as the first of the Gimbor twins heats up. Dalton Gimbor (17-0) steps in first as the favorite here. Dalton is 139-27 for his career with a state medal two years ago after not qualifying last season. He dealt Bubbler Michael Duggan (19-1) his first loss of the season in last week’s D3 finals, putting Duggan on the same half as ND freshman Joseph Lapenna (8-0).
Hanover’s Malcolm Gerlach (14-8) found some magic last weekend to earn his place in the regional field. Gerlach’s prize for a fourth-place finish is an opener with Gimbor.
The Picks: 1. Dalton Gimbor (Hamburg), 2. Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs), 3. Joseph Lapenna (ND-Green Pond), 4. Mason Smeland (Palisades), 5. Kayden Clark (Northern Lebanon)
160
Another Gimbor, another title? Don’t think so.
Busting up the twin title theme is Holden Garcia of. . . you guessed it, Notre Dame-Green Pond. Garcia (8-0) made states last year as a freshman, falling one win shy of a medal.
Bailey Gimbor of Hamburg knows that feeling all too well, three times coming up short of the podium in Hershey. Gimbor (17-0, 129-29 career) and Garcia are on a collision course that should result in a terrific title bout.
The Picks: 1. Holden Garcia (ND-Green Pond), 2. Bailey Gimbor (Hamburg), 3. Liam Scrivanich (Saucon Valley), 4. Eli Crum (Boiling Springs), 5. Will Davis (Newport)
172
Getting big has been all the rage lately, with wrestlers packing on pounds of muscle instead of cutting weight to get as lean as possible. Jacob Jones of Saucon Valley clearly subscribes to the theory. A year after going 42-8 and reaching states as a freshman at 138, Jones is toiling at 172.
He’d be an easy choice if not for Palisades senior Benjamin Haubert, a returning region camp (152). Haubert has a career record of 85-19, which is particularly impressive considering he was 0-3 as a freshman and had only 14 bouts this season.
Haubert is the pick but Jones is scary dangerous as seen by his 25 pins a year ago.
The Picks: 1. Benjamin Haubert (Palisades), 2. Jacob Jones (Saucon Valley), 3. Brant Mason (Hamburg), 4. Makoa Neibel (Trinity), 5. Sean Getty (Camp Hill)
189
Ty Csencsits hops up from 160, where he was a state qualifier, to become the lead dog in this pack. Csencsits (13-0) could see fellow state qualifier Bryce Enders (20-3) of Halifax in the semis, while West Perry’s Brad Morrison (23-2), third at 182 last year, is the kid to beat up top.
The Picks: 1. Ty Csencsits (Saucon Valley), 2. Brad Morrison (West Perry), 3. Bryce Enders (Halifax), 4. Jacob Scheib (Tri Valley), 5. Kade Werner (Bishop McDevitt)
215
Bermudian senior Savauri Shelton put in 18 solid minutes on the mat last Sunday, using strategic strikes and solid rides to down three opponents and repeat as a D3 champ. Afterward, he said he expected to see Nate Wickersham in today’s finals. He very well could see the Tamaqua senior, but a round earlier than expected after Wickersham (17-1) slipped to second in last week’s D11 tourney.
Wickersham is a tough out, having placed eighth at states last year at 182, but Shelton showed he has the tank to go the distance, which is likely to come into play this weekend.
Saucon Valley junior Dante Mahaffey (9-0) nipped Wickersham 2-1, going to the other side of the bracket which includes Faith Christian’s Leo Muzika, a returning PIAA qualifier.
The Picks: 1. Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs), 2. Dante Mahaffey (Saucon Valley), 3. Nate Wickersham (Tamaqua), 4. Leo Muzika (Faith Christian), 5. Brody Kline (Berks Catholic)
285
We can’t recall the last time a heavyweight bracket was so full of possibilities, and extremely talented big fellas.
Topping a strong list of contenders is Bishop McDevitt sophomore Riley Robell (22-0), who added the equivalent of a middle-school wrestler to his frame in the offseason after making states at 182 last year. Robell is a tank, but a tank that maneuvers like a Jeep. Scary combo.
With Robell ruling the roost up top, the bottom is super solid with Berm’s Hogan Swenski (18-1), Fairfield’s Jake Moyer (17-3) and Pen Argyl’s Aiden Compton (12-0). Swenski can steer clear of his aforementioned bracketmates in the quarters, while Moyer and Compton are set to rumble right out of the chute.
Moyer looks to be in exceptional shape and has always held an advantage in the quickness department over most foes. Compton, who was fifth last year at 220, is the latest in a long line of bullish Pen Argyl big men. Their first-round bout is must-see.
The Picks: 1. Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt), 2. Aiden Compton (Pen Argyl), 3. Hogan Swenski (Bermudian Springs), 4. Jake Moyer (Fairfield), 5. Derek Hunter (Jim Thorpe)
The Scoreboard: Not a bad showing last year when picking the top six finishers from 14-man brackets. Circling only 8 of 14 champs didn’t light the wrestling world on fire but pegging 20 of 28 finalists is nothing to sneeze at. As for state qualifiers, yours truly accurately selected 64 of 84, which was enough to keep folks from throwing rotten tomatoes my way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.