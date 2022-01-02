The 19th-ranked Gettysburg College women’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season as the Bullets shot a season-low 23.5 percent from the floor in a 55-35 defeat against the University of Mary Washington at the Steel Club Classic, hosted by Moravian University on Sunday afternoon.
Mary Washington 16 17 9 13 — 55
Gettysburg 8 4 10 13 — 35
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 9 Points, 5-6 FT, 4 Rebounds
• Carly Rice ’22: 7 Points, 5 Rebounds
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 6 Points, 4 Rebounds
Mary Washington’s Top Performers
• Tory Martin: 12 Points, 8 Rebounds
• Ashley Martin: 10 Points, 3 Rebounds
• Jordan Carpenter: 9 Points, 15 Rebounds
Game Summary
• First Quarter: The contest was close early as Rice scored four of the Bullets six points to lead 6-4 with under four minutes to go. That would be the last lead of the day for Gettysburg (7-2) as Mary Washington (12-1) ran off with a 12-2 run to close the opening quarter ahead 16-8.
• Second Quarter: The Bullets struggled on the offensive end in the second quarter as the Eagles outscored 17-4 to lead 33-12 at halftime.
• Third Quarter: Gettysburg outscored Mary Washington 10-9, but the Eagles maintained a steady 20-point advantage heading into the final quarter.
• Fourth Quarter: The margin would drop no lower than 20 in the final stanza as Mary Washington snapped Gettysburg’s seven-game winning streak.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished a season-low 23.5 percent (12-of-51) from the floor, while Mary Washington concluded 16-of-61 (26.2 percent). The Bullets shot 47.8 percent (11-of-23) from the free throw line, and the Eagles went 22-of-28 (78.6 percent). Mary Washington also won the rebounding battle 56-35.
• Rice was named to the Steel Club Classic All-Tournament team.
Where the Series Stands
This was the first-ever meeting between Gettysburg and Mary Washington in women’s basketball.
Next Up
Gettysburg continues non-conference action on the road at Catholic University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
