While the result of New Oxford’s YAIAA boys’ volleyball match with visiting York Suburban wasn’t what he’d hoped for, Colonials coach Brandon Dinges refused to get down on his team.
The Trojans, who entered Tuesday’s match with an undefeated record, left the same way after a three-set sweep: 25-11, 25-15, 25-17. But the Ox (4-5 overall, 3-3 in YAIAA) showed improvement in each set, as it’s done throughout the season, something Dinges was happy to hang his hat on.
“Overall, I’m very proud of how my guys hung in there and they continued to fight for every single point,” Dinges said afterward. “I don’t think at any point did we actually give up and think that we were out of the match. And with this team, at no point do we ever feel we’re ever out of a match.”
The Trojans (8-0, 7-0) have dropped just two sets thus far in the season and displayed their dominance early in the match, racing out to a commanding 13-4 lead and never looking back on the way to a convincing 25-11 first-set victory.
The second set, however, was a bit more difficult. The Colonials showed both the growth and composure that Dinges talked about and took an early 8-5 lead thanks to two kills from senior captain Aden Strausbaugh, who finished the night with five kills, four digs and three aces. But York Suburban battled back, reeling off a huge 15-3 run, largely on the serve of 6-foot, 7-inch senior Brady Stump to seize control of the set.
“Our defense is definitely one of the factors that has allowed us to improve,” Stump said his team’s early season success. “Our offense has always been at a high level, but our defense and serve receive have always been our weak points. So the more we keep working at that, I believe that’ll be what carries us into the postseason and hopefully districts and states.”
The Trojans took full command of the match with a 25-15 second-set victory to go up two sets to none.
In the third, New Oxford once again showed fight, led by the defense of Evan Hull, who had a 10 digs on the night, and trailed just 9-7 early on in the set. From there, York Suburban again seized control, as a 6-2 run made it 15-9 mid-way through the set and forced Dinges into a timeout.
The visitors would eventually pull out to a 23-11 lead before the Colonials dug in for a 6-1 run of their own. A Strausbaugh kill attempt that went long gave the Trojans the winning point and kept them unbeaten as they reach the second half of the season.
The Colonials currently sit just on the outside looking in for the YAIAA Tournament and the District 3 Class 3A playoffs, but Dinges isn’t ruling out his team’s ability to qualify for both.
“The goal is to make it to counties and another goes is obviously to make it to districts. That’s the goal every year,” he said. “Do I think this team has the potential to do that? Absolutely. I would never put my guys down by saying they can’t make it to districts or counties, because this team has fought every day for everything they’ve gotten.”
After three losses in a row, New Oxford will hope to bounce back on Thursday when it heads on the road to take on Dover in yet another YAIAA contest.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.