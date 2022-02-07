GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 44,
McConnellsburg 39
The homestanding Knights snapped a five-game losing streak by holding off McConnellsburg in non-league play on Monday. Fairfield (8-13) moved to within one spot of a District 3 Class 2A playoff bid.
Fairfield closes out the regular season by facing Boiling Springs (5-15) on the road on Wednesday.
Breana Valentine supplied a game-high 18 points for Fairfield, which saw itself down 12-4 early on. Madison Cromwell scored seven points and Emma Dennison had six as the Knights outscored their guests 27-9 over the middle two frames.
McConnellsburg 14 4 5 16 — 39
Fairfield 12 11 16 5 — 44
McConnellsburg (39): Ross 3 0-0 6, Robinson 2 4-4 8, Glenn 1 2-2 5, Miller 2 0-0 4, Truax 7 2-3 16. Totals: 15 8-9 39
Fairfield (44): Cromwell 3 0-1 7, Dennison 2 1-1 6, Valentine 6 3-4 18, Wastler 1 3-4 5, Neiderer 2 0-0 5, Weikert 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Battern. Totals: 15 6-12 44
3-pointers: M-Glenn; F-Valentine 3, Neiderer, Dennison, Cromwell. JV: Fairfield 21, McConnellsburg 12
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 63,
South Western 58
Aden Strausbaugh went off for 25 points, including 10 in the final frame, as the Ox outlasted the rival Mustangs on Monday.
Strausbaugh’s 25 points included a 12-for-15 effort at the line. Brennan Holmes finished with a dozen points an Nick Calvo-Perez tossed in eight in the win.
Shilo Bivins led the way for South Western with 17 points.
South Western 11 13 14 20 — 58
New Oxford 14 19 13 17 — 63
South Western (58): Sager 2 2-2 6, Ogden 0 6-6 6, Bivins 8 1-4 17, Trone 1 0-0 3, Stein 1 0-0 2, Stefano 3 0-0 7, Littleton 2 3-4 7, Wisensale 2 1-2 6, Wildasin 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Sites-Byers, Wildasin. Totals: 20 13-19 58
New Oxford (63): Calvo-Perez 4 0-0 8, Eakins 1 0-1 2, Strausbaugh 6 12-15 25, Holmes 5 1-2 12, Pascoe 3 1-2 7, Hu. Crabbs 1 0-3 2, Ho. Crabbs 1 4-4 6. Non-scorers: J. Moore, Ahmetovic, Fuhrman, Rex. Totals: 21 18-27 63
3-pointers: SW-Trone, Stefano, Littleton 2, Wisensale; NO-Strausbaugh, Holmes
Littlestown 65, Biglerville 31
Chris Meakin scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the first three quarters of Monday’s YAIAA win at Biglerville. Meakin’s big effort aided the Bolts as they closed the regular season at 18-4.
Zyan Herr netted a dozen points and Jake Bosley tossed in 11 for the winners.
Eli Weigle hit five shots to pace the Canners (3-19) with 13 points and Ryan VanDyke added 10.
Littlestown 17 19 16 13 — 65
Biglerville 4 15 8 4 — 31
Littlestown (65): Claybaugh 0 1-2 1, Thomas 3 0-2 7, Unger 1 0-0 2, Tayer 1 0-0 3, Bosley 5 1- 211, Riley 2 0-0 5, Meakin 9 5-8 24, Herr 3 4-4 12. Non-scorers: McKinney, Popoff, Petel. Totals: 24 11-18 65
Biglerville (31): Weigle 5 0-2 13, Shaffer 1 2-2 4, VanDyke 4 2-2 10, Regentin 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Cervantes, Althoff, Palmer, Salter, Slothour, Miller. Totals: 12 4-6 31
3-pointers: L-Thomas, Tayer, Riley, Meakin, Herr 2; B-Weigle 3
