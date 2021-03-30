Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball associate head coach Antoine White has been promoted to the head coaching position, announced by Director of Athletics Lynne Robinson Tuesday. White’s promotion coincides with the departure of Maria Marchesano, who accepted a job as head coach of the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.
White becomes the seventh head coach in the history of women’s basketball at the Mount.
“We are very pleased to announce that Antoine White has been named the head women’s basketball coach at Mount St. Mary’s University.” Robinson said. “Over the past five years, we have seen Antoine’s development and growth; first as our assistant coach and then as our associate head coach. Antoine has been a great teacher and mentor to our team. He has a tremendous work ethic, contagious enthusiasm, and a commitment to student-athlete development, both on and off the court. Antoine has been an integral part of our success over the past few years, and I am confident that our women’s basketball team will continue to thrive under Antoine’s leadership.”
“I am honored to be named head coach of the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball program and I am very grateful to President [Timothy] Trainor and Lynne Robinson for entrusting me with this position.” White said. “I wouldn’t be here without the love and support of my family, friends and mentors throughout this process. It is a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to step into this role with such a talented group of players and passionate fanbase behind me.”
White has served on the Mountaineers’ coaching staff for five seasons, jumping on Bryan Whitten’s staff following his graduation from college in 2016. He earned a promotion to associate head coach in 2019. While an associate, he oversaw the team’s defensive scheme and opponent scouting. White also put his stamp on workouts and player development.
The Bethesda, Md. native played for current Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball coach Dan Engelstad at Southern Vermont College. He ended his career as SVC’s all-time assists leader with 242 over 59 games. A three-year captain, he helped guide the Mountaineers to an ECAC title in 2015 and a New England Collegiate Conference Championship the following year.
“I could not be more proud and excited for Antoine.” Engelstad said. “I’ve been fortunate to know Antoine since his days as a high school student. The word that best describes him is ‘winner’. He has the ability to elevate everyone around him. His work ethic is elite and his ability to teach & lead will help assure the program continues forward and builds upon the great foundation that Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball has built.”
Marchesano leaves Emmitsburg after four years at the helm, orchestrating a turnaround of the program that culminated in the team’s first Northeast Conference title since 1995 and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio. The position with the Mastodons is her fourth head coaching job, after stints at Urbana University and Walsh University. She boasts a 140-111 record between all three stops.
“Needless to say, we are sad to see Maria leave the Mount. She has had a tremendous impact on Mount St. Mary’s and our women’s basketball program over the past four years. We are grateful for the leadership she has provided and for the positive impact she has made in the lives of the many young women she has coached. We wish Maria much continued success in her coaching career as she returns to her home state of Indiana.” Robinson said.
With an overall record of 61-54, Marchesano began her tenure at 9-20 before making it to the conference tournament in her second season. By year three, the Mountaineers registered their first 20-win campaign in 20 years. This year, she guided the Mount to a 17-7 season with a 14-4 record in the NEC. After defeating Fairleigh Dickinson and Wagner in the conference tournament, the team earned a No. 15 seed before falling to Maryland in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.