When the unfortunate news broke late last week that the Bermudian Springs wrestling team was forced to shut down for 10 days due to COVID, it created a vacancy in the Gettysburg Duals field. Warrior head coach Chris Haines didn’t have to look very far to fill the spot; he simply reached out to his older brother, Ken Haines, the head coach at Biglerville.
And with that, the Canners jumped in to fill out a field that will also include Big Spring, Chambersburg, Palmyra and Red Lion when action gets under way at 9 a.m. today at Gettysburg.
Biglerville is no stranger to the Gettysburg Duals, having won several titles there including back-to-back nods in 2008 and 2009. Ironically, the Canners took one of those titles from Chris Haines, who was not yet leading Gettysburg but coaching a powerful Millbrook (Va.) squad instead.
Haines earned a belated measure of revenge last season when the Warriors made their first appearance at the Canner Duals since 2013 and ran roughshod over the competition. Gettysburg outscored its five opponents 326-57 and piled up 40 pins, with 26 coming in first-period fashion.
A week later, Gettysburg smoked the field on its own mats, cruising to a dual-tourney title. The Warriors walloped Bermudian Springs in the finale, 59-16, to cap a day of destruction in which the hosts outscored their humbled guests 353-34 in five matches.
With a dozen starters returning from last year’s District 3 Class 3A team championship squad Gettysburg is expected to add another trophy to the case. A senior-laden roster led by returning state qualifier Max Gourley has few, if any, holes. Nathan Ridgley, Jared Townsend and the rest of the Gburg maulers are a handful, to put it mildly.
Today should serve as a better barometer for Gettysburg, which is untested with lopsided wins over undermanned Dover and Susquehannock teams.
Biglerville kicked off its season with a 60-18 rout of Hanover on Thursday. The Canners are led by junior ace Levi Haines, who has moved up a couple of weight classes from last year and will likely hit the mat at 138 or 145.
Junior Ethan Slaybaugh has also moved up, and he opened the season with a pin of tough Hawk Malcolm Gerlach at 152 on Thursday.
The Canners look to be improved up top as senior Josh Fulton, who transferred back to Biglerville from Delone Catholic over the summer, joins Jacob Mead and Johnny Sanchez.
Chambersburg lost a good deal of firepower from last season but still has state medalists Tate Nichter (189) and Anthony Shindledecker (126). Nichter was not in the Trojans’ lineup for their 42-21 loss to Cumberland Valley.
A middle school tournament will be held simultaneously with the varsity tournament. Bermudian Springs and Littlestown are slated to compete.
Gettysburg Duals
High School Division
Round 1
Gettysburg vs. Biglerville; Chambersburg vs. Big Spring; Red Lion vs. Palmyra
Round 2
Chambersburg vs. Palmyra; Gettysburg vs. Big Spring; Biglerville vs. Red Lion
Round 3
Big Spring vs. Palmyra; Biglerville vs. Chambersburg; Gettysburg vs. Red Lion
Round 4
Gettysburg vs. Palmyra; Red Lion vs. Chambersburg; Big Spring vs. Biglerville
Round 5
Gettysburg vs. Chambersburg; Red Lion vs. Big Spring; Palmyra vs. Biglerville
Middle School Division
Round 1
Gettysburg vs. Bermudian Springs; Chambersburg vs. Big Spring; Littlestown vs. Palmyra
Round 2
Chambersburg vs. Palmyra; Gettysburg vs. Big Spring; Bermudian Springs vs. Littlestown
Round 3
Big Spring vs. Palmyra; Bermudian Springs vs. Chambersburg; Gettysburg vs. Littlestown
Round 4
Gettysburg vs. Palmyra; Littlestown vs. Chambersburg; Big Spring vs. Bermudian Springs
Round 5
Gettysburg vs. Chambersburg; Littlestown vs. Big Spring; Palmyra vs. Bermudian Springs
CROOKHAM LEAVES
NOTRE DAME
Two-time PIAA champion Ryan Crookham has transferred from Notre Dame-Green Pond to Saucon Valley, per multiple reports.
The junior is one of the nation’s most highly touted wrestlers after compiling a record of 100-3 in his first two seasons. He won Class 2A state titles at 120 and 126, the latter coming last March when he beat Biglerville’s Levi Haines, 7-2.
Crookham, who has given a verbal commitment to Lehigh University, spent a year at Saucon Valley prior to attending Notre Dame.
Per PIAA transfer rules, he may be ineligible to compete this season.
NATIONAL POWER ON PAUSE
Wyoming Seminary announced Friday it will not compete this winter, sidelining the defending national prep champion. The school, which has won 14 consecutive Pennsylvania Prep titles, will look to formulate a competition schedule for the spring. The Blue Knights have some of the top-ranked wrestlers in the country, including senior Nic Bouzakis, who is top-ranked nationally at 126. Gabe Arnold and Kolby Franklin are ranked second in the U.S. by the The Open Mat at 170 and 195, respectively.
HUSKIES OPTING IN
Bloomsburg University announced Friday that its wrestling program is opting in for the 2020-2021 season. Per a release, the Huskies will hold their wrestle-offs on Wednesday, Feb. 3 in the Nelson Field House. Spectators will not be permitted to attend.
Bloomsburg is finalizing a schedule that currently includes early February tri-meets at Hofstra University and Rider University. Drexel is expected to compete in both of those tri-meets as well.
The Mid-American Conference Championships are scheduled for Feb. 26-27 at Rider.
Friday’s news could bode well for former Bermudian Springs standout Chase Dull, a redshirt freshman. Dull is expected to compete at 197. He was injured during his freshman season.
Fellow Eagle alum Trenton Harder is also listed on Bloomsburg’s roster, at 157 pounds.
CAMPUS GLANCE
Gettysburg High School grad Dylan Reinert has competed in four bouts as a freshman for North Carolina State University, splitting time between 174 and 184. Reinert is 0-4 with a pair of losses in sudden victory, including a 3-1 setback against Appalachian State’s Thomas Flitz, who is ranked 14th nationally by InterMat Wrestling. The Wolfpack is ranked 5th as a team, both dual meet and tournament, by InterMat. . . Biglerville High School graduate Blake Showers is off to a 3-1 start at Virginia Military Institute. Showers, competing at 157 pounds, went 2-1 with a pin to place at a round-robin tournament at Bucknell. The Keydets are slated to host Ohio University and Campbell University today at 3:30 and 7 p.m. . . South Western High School graduate Ethan Baney is listed at 165 pounds on Campbell’s roster. The Camels have had just one dual meet thus far, dropping a 28-6 decision to Virginia Tech. . . Earlier this week Edinboro University announced it will compete this season. The Fighting Scots will hold their intersquad match on Jan. 23 before competing in road matches at Cleveland, Clarion Buffalo and Kent State. The final two dates are tri-meets, with Central Michigan and Northern Illinois also in the mix. Gettysburg High School graduate Luke Sainato is a freshman on the ‘Boro roster.
