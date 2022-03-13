It should come as no surprise that the Gettysburg girls’ basketball team thrives in close games.
After all, the Warriors’ have played in the District 3 championship game each of the last four years, have a future Division I point guard running the show, and are one of the best foul shooting teams in the area.
So it should also come as no surprise that when the pressure ramped up late in Sunday’s PIAA Class 5A state tournament game with Bangor, the Warriors hunkered down, nailing all 10 free throws they shot in the fourth quarter en route to a 58-46 victory.
“In playoff basketball, foul shooting and turnovers are just so important,” Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair said after the win. “We’ve been consistently like 75 percent (from the foul line) all year as a team and we just wanted to believe that we’re going to walk up there and make them.”
It was a much more grim look to start the game for the Warriors (24-5), as they struggled to find any semblance of rhythm offensively and the Slaters (19-9) hit four triples early to take a 16-7 lead after the first quarter.
“It took a quarter to get going for sure,” Bair said afterward. “More so, probably, because of our style. Our natural style and what we typically play, they were just kind of a mirror of us.”
When Bair decided he didn’t like what he saw in the mirror, he opted to up the tempo. The Warriors switched to a pressure defense that caused fits for Bangor.
That resulted in a big momentum swing for the District 3 champs, and after Anne Bair, Autumn Oaster and Cam Felix each hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, Gettysburg found itself tied at 21-21 with 2:30 left in the half.
“Our biggest thing was just trying to speed the game up,” Anne Bair said of the change of pace. “This is a team that sits in a zone, plays pretty slow, walks the ball up the court, and we really wanted to press, get after it, speed the game up.”
Following a Slaters’ timeout, the Warriors’ onslaught continued with three straight steals, capped by a Felix and-1 to go ahead 28-21. Gettysburg outscored Bangor 23-6 in the second quarter and took a 30-22 lead into the halftime break.
While it appeared the Warriors had the game well in hand after the momentum swing, Bangor wasn’t going to go away without a fight. After the Gettysburg offense again went cold, the Slaters closed the third quarter on a 5-0 run to trail just 39-36 headed into the fourth.
But that’s when the Warriors once again seized control, and it started beyond the arc. Oaster hit her second triple followed immediately by Felix’s third and suddenly the lead was 45-36 just 90 seconds into the fourth quarter.
McCormick Karner, who tied with freshman Avery Nelson for a team-high 13 points, answered with a 3-pointer of her own for Bangor, but after the Slaters pulled within four at 45-41, Bri Abate popped out beyond the arc for a trifecta of her own to make it 48-41 with 4:44 to play.
“I think sometimes (people) define a role and don’t give any freedom. We don’t do that. We try to let everybody be a basketball player. She knows what’s a good three and what’s not a good three. But in that offense, if they’re going to double and she’s wide open, she should shoot the ball,” Jeff Bair said of Abate’s 3-pointer.
From that point on, Bangor was playing catch-up, which meant fouling to send the Warriors’ to the line in the bonus. Over the final four minutes of the game, Gettysburg shot 10 of 10 from the line, closing out the victory and advancing to Wednesday’s quarterfinals against WPIAL runner-up Chartiers Valley.
“I think that we’re definitely comfortable and confident in these games,” Anne Bair said of the victory. “We’ve played in big games before. So I think in any game you have to come with a lot of energy and come ready to play. When it’s a little close down the stretch, or when people are put in pressure situations on the foul line or what not, I think that we stay pretty composed.”
Bangor 16 6 14 10 — 46
Gettysburg 7 23 9 19 — 58
Bangor (46): Julia Pinter 3 3-4 9, Kaylee Holland 1 1-2 4, Emily Ohland 1 0-0 2, McCormick Karner 5 1-2 13, Avery Nelson 5 0-0 13, Emma Toth 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 6-10 46.
Gettysburg (58): Cam Felix 4 3-3 14, Autumn Oaster 2 2-2 8, Carly Eckhart 3 1-1 9, Anne Bair 7 9-9 24, Bri Abate 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Scavito, Raville, Delaney, Barrick, Royer, Shelton. Totals: 18 15-15 58.
3-pointers: B-Nelson 3, Karner 2, Holland; G-Felix 3, Oaster 2, Bair, Abate
