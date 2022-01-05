Mount St. Mary’s returns to the court for the first time since a 74-60 win over Morgan State on Dec. 18 when it travels to face Long Island University at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Mount’s past three games have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Mount enters the game at LIU with a 4-8 overall record and an 0-2 mark in Northeast Conference play after having to take forfeit losses for each of the first two NEC contests.
• The Mount led wire-to-wire in the win over Morgan State in their last game. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 17 points and eight assists while Mezie Offurum added 14 points, Jaylin Gibson 13 and Nana Opoku 11 in the win. The Mount used an 19-to-4 second-half run to take control of the game after Morgan State had cut the deficit to one point.
• Freshman Jaylin Gibson scored 13 points off the bench in the Mount’s 74-60 win over Morgan State to earn Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week honors. He is the 27th Mount player all-time to earn an NEC Rookie of Week award.
• The Mount swept the season series with LIU (3-9, 0-2 NEC) last year to take a 34-33 lead in the all-time series. Head coach Dan Engelstad has a 5-1 career record against the Sharks.
• Point guard Jalen Benjamin has been distributing the basketball well for the Mountaineers this season. Benjamin leads the Northeast Conference with 4.42 assists per game. He matched his career high when he dished out eight assists in the win over Morgan State and is averaging 6.7 assists over his past three games.
• Mezie Offurum has been a key contributor of late for the Mountaineers, averaging 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the past three games. Offurum has scored in double figures in three consecutive games, and in six of the Mount’s past eight games.
• Up next, the Mount visits St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday for a 4 p.m. Northeast Conference matchup.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sidelined due to COVID-19 illnesses for two weeks, Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball returns to the court, facing Long Island at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the de facto Northeast Conference opener.
The Mount (2-7, 0-2 NEC) last played on Dec. 18th before taking a cancelation and two forfeits while unable to play. Likewise, LIU had COVID troubles and took forfeits in their two conference openers, last playing on the 13th.
Per NCAA policy, forfeits only affect conference record for the season. Overall records and statistics are not impacted. The NEC adjusted postseason qualifications considering the forfeitures, and all nine teams who meet eligibility requirements will compete this March. Merrimack is the lone exception since the Warriors are still transitioning to full Division I status.
UPDATED FAN POLICY
Beginning with Thursday’s game, the following policies will be implemented:
• Masks are required by Frederick County at all times in any indoor space. Failure to comply will result in a verbal warning the first time and removal from the arena for subsequent violations.
• Concessions and alcohol sales will NOT BE AVAILABLE for the upcoming homestand of women’s basketball games.
• Courtside seating has been removed to help maintain the health and safety of our team and community.
Mount St. Mary’s University continues to monitor conditions closely and reserve the right to adjust our COVID-19 protocols as needed to maintain the health and safety of our community.
THE MATCHUP
Mount St. Mary’s and Long Island (0-10, 0-2 NEC) have shared membership in the NEC since the Mount’s ascension to Division I in the late 1980s. For the first decade, it was all Mountaineers as they won the first 23 meetings in dominant fashion. During that stretch the Mount won games by an average margin of victory of 19.6 points.
Since 2001, LIU has closed the gap by taking 24 of 40 contests. Over the past three seasons, however, Mount widened the difference some by winning six of seven since 2019. This includes five straight – season sweeps in 2020 and 2021, plus a victory in the 2020 NEC quarterfinals.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT
Before the ongoing pandemic forced the temporary hiatus, the Mount stymied a six-game losing streak with an 82-65 win against Maryland Eastern Shore. Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz led a starting five that scored 64 points. Both had season highs with a respective 27 and 23 points, coming within inches of their career highs.
Senior guard Michaela Harrison is making strides in the school’s record book. Possessing over 1,100 points so far, she now stands within 13 triples of the all-time three-point record set by Myriam Baccouche in the early 2000s.
Heralded as the unanimous preseason favorites to win the conference, Mount St. Mary’s looks to brush off the forfeitures with four straight contests at home. Both the team’s wins have come in Emmitsburg this season.
SCOUTING THE SHARKS
LIU seeks their first win of the season after 10 consecutive losses in non-conference play. Several of the defeats came down to the wire, including an overtime loss to NJIT and back-to-back single possession heartbreakers to Army and Vermont.
Coached by Michigan State alum Rene Haynes, the Sharks are renowned for their physicality but struggle on offense. Averaging 54.6 points per game, they rank ninth in the NEC for scoring. Erykah Russell is their one player who medians in double figures, with 11.1 per game.
LOOKING AHEAD
After LIU, the Mount welcomes St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday followed by Bryant (Jan. 15) and Merrimack (Jan. 17) the following weekend.
