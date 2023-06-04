KUHNS
Gettysburg’s Tegan Kuhns pitches against Littlestown during a game in the regular season. Kuhns has been selected to compete in the All-American Game, held by Major League Baseball on July 7 in Seattle. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

When Gettysburg rising senior Tegan Kuhns made his last start of the 2023 season in Maroon & White against Palmyra, there was a scout from the Toronto Blue Jays in attendance.

Kuhns put on a show that left the scout and his head coach, Ryan Brady, shaking their heads at what they had just witnessed.

