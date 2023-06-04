When Gettysburg rising senior Tegan Kuhns made his last start of the 2023 season in Maroon & White against Palmyra, there was a scout from the Toronto Blue Jays in attendance.
Kuhns put on a show that left the scout and his head coach, Ryan Brady, shaking their heads at what they had just witnessed.
The righty ace threw a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and one walk, throwing strikes on 67 of his 95 pitches.
“Tegan was all but unhittable this season and his game against Palmyra was the most dominant pitching performance that I’ve seen since I faced Mark Phillips when I played at Delone,” Brady said. “Tegan hit 94 (MPH) on the gun seven times in that game and the scout from the Blue Jays told me that his slider is already a major league-ready pitch.”
Phillips graduated from Hanover in 2000 and was the ninth overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft that year by the San Diego Padres.
Being drafted and making it to the major leagues has been the goal for Kuhns as long as he can remember. Plenty of young men have surely had that same dream, but have nowhere near the talent required to make it actually happen.
Kuhns’ talent and what he’s accomplished thus far have earned him an invitation to the 2023 MLB All-American Game that is held by Major League Baseball to kick off the All-Star Break festivities.
This year the game is being held in Seattle on Friday, July 7 at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners. T-Mobile Park has been the home for different periods of time for all-time Mariners’ greats such as Ken Griffey Jr, Alex Rodriguez, Edgar Martinez and Ichiro Suzuki.
“I’m not gonna lie, it’ll be pretty emotional to walk out onto that field and I’ll probably have a few tears in my eyes,” Kuhns said. “Just picturing what it’s going to be like in five years or so is crazy.”
The 6-foot-3 fireballer burst onto the high school scene already armed with a mid-to-high-80’s fastball, and posted a 4-2 mark with a 1.69 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 45.2 innings as a freshman for the Warriors in 2021.
There was a detour in 2022 that saw him play for Chambersburg, where he went 3-5 with 2.39 ERA and 59 punchouts in 41 frames.
Back with Gettysburg as a junior, Kuhns had the best year of his scholastic career, going 4-2 with 1.21 ERA with 61 strikeouts and just eight walks in 29 innings. Six of those walks came in a two-inning start against Mechanicsburg when Kuhns struggled to find the plate. He allowed a paltry 17 hits for the entire campaign
“I’ve developed a really close relationship with Tegan and we stayed in touch even when he spent a year at Chambersburg,” Brady said. “We were obviously very happy to have him back this year and he was accepted back immediately by the other players.”
Following the Mechanicsburg game, Kuhns made four more starts during the season and posted 44 strikeouts against two walks in 21 innings with a 0.33 ERA.
“I’m pleased with the year that I had, but it can always be better,” Kuhns said. “My fastball command and my secondary pitches have gotten a lot better.”
He continued, “I’ll come back next season bigger, stronger and better.”
A sensation on the hill as a freshman, Kuhns parlayed that early success into scholarship offers and selected North Carolina State University as his school of choice in the summer of 2021, but has since flipped his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee.
The Volunteers are one of the top programs in the nation and members of the Southeastern Conference.
“Tennessee is a great environment with great guys and coaches and a great atmosphere,” Kuhns said. “It’s a great fallback plan if the draft doesn’t work out for me.”
His name appears in multiple 2024 mock drafts and he’s looking to get where Delone graduate Casey Lawrence has been on multiple occasions — that being in the major leagues, where Lawrence has spent parts of three different seasons with the Blue Jays and Mariners.
“I worked out at Casey’s facility in the past,” Kuhns said. “He’s got a similar build to me and he taught me a lot about locating my pitches and just a lot of fundamentals that I’ve continued to use.”
Kuhns plies his trade for the Canes’ Baseball program in the high school offseason. The organization, which is based out of Fredericksburg, VA, is one of the top travel ball and showcase organizations in the entire country.
The Canes have had over 3,000 players come through their program and earn scholarships since starting in 2006.
“It’s really fun and challenging to play with and against the best talent in my age group in the country,” Kuhns said. “I like watching other guys do their thing to see if there’s anything that I can pick up, but at the same time, I stay focused on myself and what I can do to improve myself as a pitcher.”
Brady not only marvels at the talent that Kuhns possesses, which is obviously substantial, but he also is similarly impressed by the work ethic that’s been displayed since the two met prior to Kuhns’ freshman year.
“Tegan works his butt off and he puts in as much work as any kid that I’ve ever seen,” Brady said. “He wants to succeed and being invited to play in the game is a tremendous honor. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
It will be a short stint for Kuhns in Seattle, as he won’t have time to take in the sights of the Emerald City, flying in, pitching an inning in the game and flying home.
“I couldn’t believe that it was happening, but I always try to keep a calm, humble mentality,” Kuhns said of his reaction when he found out that he’d been selected to the game. “I’ve never been to Seattle before, so it’s going to be cool to go there.”
Kuhns knows that every time that he takes the mound for the Warriors next spring will be an event with multiple professional scouts likely in attendance, but that’s something that’s never really bothered him.
“I don’t really notice who is there to watch me pitch,” he said. “I know they’re there, but I’m more concerned with pitching well and helping my team to win the game.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
