The 2021 season fell short of the standards Fairfield had set for itself over the previous five seasons, and the Knights are determined to get back to those soaring heights this year.
They began their quest for a fifth division title in the past six campaigns with a 4-0 drubbing of Delone Catholic in YAIAA-3 girls’ soccer action Tuesday afternoon at the Utz Soccer Complex in Hanover.
Fairfield (2-0, 1-0) had captured at least a share of five straight division titles from 2016-20 but was knocked from its perch atop the table by Bermudian Springs, whichtook down the Knights in both of the teams’ meetings last year. A loss to Brandywine Heights in the district quarterfinals kept Fairfield from reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
The Knights had been a district finalist every year from 2016-20 and captured the crown in 2016, 2017 and 2020.
“Our girls were disappointed with how last season went and they sat down and talked about what their goals were for this year not long after last year ended,” Fairfield head coach Owen Phelan said. “Our girls worked really hard on their conditioning in the offseason and their goals are to do as well as possible in the division and to contend for the district title.”
It didn’t take long for the Knights to grab a lead on Tuesday as junior Breana Valentine tickled the twine off an assist from classmate Therese Phelan less than four minutes into the match.
Phelan played a ball from center to left and Valentine went near post from 12 yards away at the 36:36 mark.
Delone (1-2, 0-1) had two chances to level the match but it was no dice both times, the first being a one-hopper from Mary Crider from 25 yards out that Knight backstop Sofia Orndorff gobbled up with 24:04 left until intermission. That was the only shot on goal that the Squirettes could muster in the match.
Maddie O’Brien also had a go-at-goal with just over 19 minutes to play in the opening half, but she blazed her attempt over the top of the net from 30 yards away.
Audrey Chesko volleyed one home that bounced across the center of the pitch to increase her team’s advantage. The bouncer was met with Chesko’s right foot and it careened toward the left post, striking it and falling behind the goal line with 16:05 to play until the break.
“We were a little nervous before the match started, because they’re a good team,” Owen Phelan said. “We wanted to get an early lead to try to put some pressure on them.”
Valentine increased the visitors’ lead early in the second half off an assist from Cadence Holmberg from center to left. Valentine rifled a shot to the right side of the net.
Phelan then took in a poor clear attempt and blasted one from just to the left of center pitch into the right side of the net to cap the scoring at the 18:01 mark.
“It’s traps and hustle, we’ve got to improve in both areas,” Delone head coach Derf Maitland said. “Fairfield outhustled us, they were first to the ball and they did something good with it when they got it.”
Both sides are back in action on Thursday with road matches. Delone plays at Bermudian Springs at 6:30, while the Knights travel to Littlestown for a 7:00 kick.
Goals: F-Breana Valentine 2, Therese Phelan, Audrey Chesko. Assists: F-Phelan, Cadence Holmberg. Shots on Goal: F-12; DC-1. Corners: F-3; DC-3. Saves: F-Sofia Orndorff 1; DC-Molly Fleming 8.
