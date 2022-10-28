GIRLS’ TENNIS
PIAA Team Championships
Spring-Ford halted New Oxford’s unbeaten run through the 2022 season with a 4-1 victory in the PIAA Class 3A Team Championship quarterfinals on Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.
The Colonials, who won their first-ever District 3 team tournament title this season, close with a 20-1 record.
Junior Allison Horick scored the lone win for the Colonials by outlasting Evelyn Mejia at No. 2 singles. Horick rallied for a 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 victory.
The Rams prevailed in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, as well as both doubles matches.
The Colonials will be represented in the PIAA singles and doubles tournaments which begin next Friday at Hershey Racquet Club. Sophomore Anya Rosenbach faces Maggie Stief of Upper St. Clair in the opening round at noon, while Horick and Kae Balko kick off doubles play against Central’s Halle Levinson and Ariella Mandell at 2 p.m.
Spring-Ford 4, New Oxford 1
Singles: 1. Mia Matriccino (SF) d. Anya Rosenbach 6-2, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Evelyn Mejia 4-6, 6-0, 7-6(3); 3. Caitlyn Krause (SF) d. Kae Balko 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Chloe Moore/Alexis Luo (SF) d. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss 6-3, 7-5; 2. Katie Tiffan/Ayushi Jain (SF) d. Annie Socks/Emory Millar-Kellner 6-4, 7-5
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Championships
Bermudian Springs 3,
Linville Hill 1
Seventeen kills by Ella Means helped the Eagles power to a 25-10, 26-28, 25-20, 26-24 victory in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday evening. The win pushes Berm (11-6) into next Tuesday’s semifinals where it visits top-seeded York Catholic (18-1) at 7 p.m.
In addition to her 17 kills, Means piled up 20 digs against Linville Hill. Elaine Cook added seven kills up front while Lucy Peters and Leah Groft combined for 32 digs.
Directing the attack was Maddie Wagner, who dished out 33 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
YAIAA Division 3 All-Stars
Thirteen Times Area players were named first team YAIAA Field Hockey Coaches Division 3 All-Stars.
Biglerville (10-8-1), which won the division title, placed four players on the first team. Forwards Natalie Showaker and Ava Peterson were joined by midfielder Hannah Naylor and back Claire Roberts.
Fellow District 3 qualifiers Littlestown (12-6) and Bermudian Springs (10-8-1) had three first-team selections apiece. Bolt seniors Taytum Lombardi (keeper) and Bailey Rucker (midfield), and junior defense/mid Kamryn Bittle were selected. For the Eagles, senior forward Melanie Beall, junior back Ella Benzel and sophomore mid Aliza Staub were first-teamers.
Additional area players honored by making the first team included Delone Catholic’s Sabrina Harriett (midfield) and Gracie Wildasin (back), as well as Fairfield’s Maddie Farace (forward).
YAIAA-3 Field Hockey Coaches
All Stars
First Team
Biglerville: Claire Roberts, soph. back; Ava Peterson, soph. forward; Hannah Naylor, jr. midfield; Natalie Showaker, sr. forward
Littlestown: Taytum Lombard, sr. keeper; Bailey Rucker, sr. midfield; Kamryn Bittle, jr. defense/mid
Bermudian Springs: Melanie Beall, sr. forward; Ella Benzel, jr. back; Aliza Staub, soph. midfield
Delone Catholic: Sabrina Harriett, sr. midfield; Gracie Wildasin, sr. back
Hanover: Peyton Conover, jr. midfield; Reagan Wildasin, sr. keeper
Fairfield: Maddie Farace, soph. forward
Honorable Mention
Littlestown: Giana Grelli, sr. mid/forward; Kelsey McClintock, jr. mid/forward
Hanover: Finley Mummert, soph. Emily Leonard, sr. forward
Delone Catholic: Kaitlyn Baumgardner, sr. forward; Campbell Zortman, sr. sweeper/back; Reagan Arigo, sr. forward
Bermudian Springs: Hazel Gembe, jr. back; Taylor Botterbusch, jr. forward
Biglerville: Gabrielle Rogerson, soph. keeper; Kierney Weigle, soph. midfield
Fairfield: Molly Nightingale, jr. midfield; Alyssa Wiles, jr. midfield
Hanover: Millie Nakielny, jr. midfield
